AP News Summary at 8:49 a.m. EST

Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was elected as the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday. He is the first person convicted of a felony to win the White House and the first former president to regain power since 1892. The victory marks an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, faced dozens of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts. He will be joined in the new administration by his vice president, Ohio Sen. JD Vance. At 40, Vance will become the highest-ranking member of the millennial generation in government.

Election takeaways: Trump’s decisive victory in a deeply divided nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump scored a decisive victory in a deeply divided nation. And in the process, the Republican president-elect exposed a weakness within the Democratic base. He also beat back concerns about his moral failings, becoming the first U.S. president with a felony conviction. Ultimately, he won over frustrated voters with bold promises that his brand of America-first economic populism and conservatism would make their lives better. He will be tested immediately, however, and there are reasons to believe his plans for mass deportations and massive tariffs may hurt the very people who enabled his victory. But in the short term, the Democrats face a more urgent reckoning with no obvious leader and no clear plan to rebuild as an emboldened Trump prepares to re-take Washington.

Donald Trump has sweeping plans for a second administration. Here’s what he’s proposed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has promised sweeping action in a second administration. But his proposals are more complicated than that sounds and often lack specifics. For example, his approach would not only crack down on illegal immigration but curtail immigration overall. He rails against federal rules, but his policies could often lead to more rather than less federal power. He talks about ending federal taxes on workers’ tips and Social Security, but his tax policies broadly tilt toward corporations and wealthier Americans.

AP VoteCast: Voter anxiety over the economy and a desire for change return Trump to the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — A disaffected electorate wanted former President Donald Trump to return to the White House, a blatant rejection of Vice President Kamala Harris and her nearly four years with President Joe Biden. The Republican’s victory came from a public so put off by America’s trajectory that they welcomed his brash and disruptive approach. About 3 in 10 voters said they wanted total upheaval in how the country is run, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 120,000 voters nationwide. And even if they weren’t looking for something that dramatic, more than half of voters overall said they wanted to see substantial change.

Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have taken the Senate majority and are fighting to keep control of the House. A unified Republican grip on Washington would set the course for President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda. Or if Democrats wrest control of the House, the chamber would provide an almost certain backstop, with veto power over the White House. Trump said he has won a “powerful mandate.” House races are in a state-by-state slog, with many races too early to call. The Senate rally started with a GOP pick up in West Virginia and later in Ohio and early Wednesday in Montana as Democrats own hopes for a sweep fizzled.

Abortion rights advocates win in 7 states and clear way to overturn Missouri ban but lose in 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights advocates lost on Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota ballot measure but prevailed in seven other states, including Missouri, where an amendment clears the way to undo one of the nation’s strictest bans. By rejecting adding abortion rights to their state constitution, Florida voters kept a ban on abortion after the first six weeks of pregnancy in place. It’s the first time abortion rights groups have lost in a statewide ballot question since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended a national right to abortion in 2022. Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Montana and Nevada voters adopted such measures and New Yorkers passed an amendment to bar discrimination on the basis of “pregnancy outcomes.”

Global leaders congratulate Trump but his victory looks set to roil the world — again

LONDON (AP) — The verdict of U.S. voters was more decisive than most pollsters and pundits had predicted. Now the world waits to see whether the election of Donald Trump as president for a second time is as destabilizing many American allies fear. Trump’s first term saw him insult and alienate longstanding American allies. His return to the White House, four years after losing office to President Joe Biden, has huge consequences for everything from global trade to climate change to multiple crises and conflicts around the world. Many world leaders sent congratulations. But beneath many of the messages was concern about what Trump’s victory means for the global economy and the world’s many conflicts.

On Ukraine’s front and in Kyiv, hope and pragmatism compete when it comes to Trump’s election

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Soldiers in a Ukrainian artillery battery on the front lines of the country’s east were only vaguely aware of American election results pointing to Donald Trump’s victory. But they were firm in their hopes for the next president of the United States on Wednesday. Though Trump’s election throws into doubt American support for Ukraine, the unit’s 39-year-old commander is among many Ukrainians who hope that Trump will hold the line on American aid. It was under Trump that the United States first sent weapons to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, in 2017. But Trump overall is wary of U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.

Middle East latest: Rescue workers pull 30 bodies from apartments in Lebanon after Israeli strike

Lebanon’s Civil Defense service says they have pulled 30 bodies from the rubble of an apartment building that Israel struck the night before. Search efforts are ongoing, and it’s unclear how many survivors or bodies are still trapped under the rubble. On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a surprise announcement that sparked protests across the country. Gallant’s replacement is Foreign Minister Israel Katz, a longtime Netanyahu loyalist and veteran Cabinet minister. Since the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah erupted in 2023, at least 3,000 people have been killed.

Trump win ignites crypto frenzy that sends bitcoin to a record high

LONDON (AP) — The price of bitcoin has hit a new high as investors bet that former President Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election will be a boon for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin jumped nearly 8% in early trading, climbing above $75,000 and smashing the previous record set in March. Other cryptocurrencies also soared, including ether, the world’s second most popular cryptocurrency after bitcoin, which rallied 8%. Trump has embraced cryptocurrencies. He has pledged to make America “the crypto capital of the planet” and create a strategic reserve of bitcoin. Ahead of the election, he also launched a new venture to trade cryptocurrencies called World Liberty Financial.

