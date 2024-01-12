AP News Summary at 8:32 a.m. EST

Houthi rebels vow fierce retaliation after American and British strikes against them

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have vowed fierce retaliation for American and British strikes against them, further raising the prospect of a wider conflict in a region already beset by Israel’s war in Gaza. The bombardment was launched in response to a recent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the vital Red Sea. The Houthis said Friday that the strikes killed at least five people and wounded six. As the bombing lit the predawn sky over multiple sites held by the Iranian-backed rebels, it forced the world to again focus on Yemen’s yearslong war.

Who are the Houthis and why did the US and UK retaliate for their attacks on ships in the Red Sea?

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the U.S. and U.K. warships launched waves of air, ship and submarine-launched missiles at Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen late Thursday it was the culmination of weeks of warnings to the rebel group to cease their destructive attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. Even after issuing a final warning last week that was signed by the U.S. and a dozen other countries, this week Houthis launched their largest-ever barrage of 18 one-way attack drones, anti-ship cruise missiles, and an anti-ship ballistic missile. Previously the U.S. had withheld striking back, reflecting larger U.S. concerns about upending the shaky truce in Yemen and triggering a wider conflict in the region.

Israel defends itself at the UN’s top court against allegations of genocide against Palestinians

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Israel is insisting at the United Nations’ highest court that its war in Gaza is a legitimate defense of its people, in response to accusations it is committing genocide against Palestinians. Instead, it says it is Hamas militants who are guilty of genocide. Israel described the allegations leveled by South Africa as hypocritical and said that one of the biggest cases ever to come before an international court reflected a world turned upside down. On Friday, Israel defended its air and ground offensive in Gaza as a legitimate response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. On that day, militants stormed through Israeli communities, killed some 1,200 people and took around 250 hostage.

Worried about losing in 2024, Iowa’s Republican voters are less interested in talking about abortion

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican presidential candidates these days are barely discussing abortion in Iowa just days away from the state’s caucuses. That’s a remarkable change in a state whose Republicans have long supported religious conservative priorities. The AP spoke to more than 20 voters about why. Several said they felt the issue has less urgency after the Supreme Court overturned a federally guaranteed right to abortion. But other Republicans say they’re worried Democrats have won campaigns by advocating for abortion rights since the court’s decision. They’re lining up with former President Donald Trump, the GOP front-runner, who has refused to support a national abortion ban because he says it’s bad politics.

Donald Trump defies judge, gives courtroom speech on tense final day of New York civil fraud trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Barred from giving a formal closing argument, Donald Trump wrested an opportunity to speak in court at the conclusion of his New York civil fraud trial. He unleashed a barrage of attacks in a six-minute diatribe Thursday before being cut off by the judge. Trump is accused of inflating his company’s financial statements in order to get better deals on loans and insurance. He called the proceedings “a fraud on me.” The day began with authorities responding to a bomb threat at the judge’s house. They found nothing amiss. The judge indicated he’ll rule by the end of the month.

In Taiwan’s election Saturday, who are the 3 candidates trying to become president?

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Three candidates are vying for Taiwan’s presidency in elections Saturday that are closely watched internationally. The winner will have to navigate testy relations with Beijing as well as popular concerns about domestic issues such as housing and employment. Lai Ching-te, the front-runner from the governing Democratic Progressive Party, said he would try to restart talks with Beijing, which has criticized him as a “separatist.” Hou Yu-ih, from the opposition Kuomitang, pledged to bolster national defense while also restarting talks with China. Ko Wen-je, from the smaller Taiwan People’s Party, said he would strike a balance amid tense U.S.-China ties.

How Yemeni Houthi rebel attacks on ships in the Red Sea are crimping global trade

LONDON (AP) — The attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have rerouted trade away from a crucial maritime artery for consumer goods and energy supplies. That’s expected to mean delays and rising costs. Oil, natural gas, grain and everything from toys to electronics typically travel through the waterway separating Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, heading to the Suez Canal, where 12% of the world’s trade passes. Some of the world’s largest container shipping companies and oil giant BP have been sending vessels on longer journeys that bypass the Red Sea. Early on Friday and after weeks of warnings, U.S. and British warships launched waves of air, ship and submarine-launched missiles at Houthi positions in Yemen.

Update expected in case of Buffalo supermarket gunman as families await decision on death penalty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are expected to provide an update in the legal case against a gunman who has admitted to killing 10 Black people in a racist shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. The Justice Department has called relatives of the victims to federal court Friday ahead of a previously scheduled status conference. The families have been waiting to hear whether prosecutors would seek the death penalty against 20-year-old Payton Gendron, who is awaiting trial on federal hate crimes and weapons charges. Gendron already is serving multiple life sentences with no chance of parole after pleading guilty to state charges of murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate.

A frigid spell hits the Northwest as storm forecast cancels flights and classes across the US

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An approaching storm is expected to deliver snow to Portland, Oregon, a city more accustomed to winter rain. It’s one of a number of sprawling storms bringing everything from what the National Weather Service called “life-threatening wind chills” in South Dakota to the possibility of tornadoes in the South. School and flights were canceled in advance in parts of the South and Midwest. Republican contestants campaigning ahead of Monday’s Iowa caucuses were contending with a blizzard warning covering most of the state. Advocates are particularly worried about homeless people as well as older residents who might be snowed or iced in, especially in the Pacific Northwest, where the winters are typically mild.

Some Americans will get their student loans canceled in February as Biden accelerates his new plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will start canceling student loans for some borrowers starting in February as part of a new repayment plan. Cancellation was originally set to begin in July under the new SAVE repayment plan but is being unrolled ahead of schedule to provide faster relief to borrowers. President Joe Biden said Friday it’s part of an effort “to act as quickly as possible to give more borrowers breathing room.” Borrowers will be eligible for cancellation if they are enrolled in the new SAVE plan, if they originally borrowed $12,000 or less to attend college, and if they have made at least 10 years of payments.

