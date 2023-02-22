AP News Summary at 8:30 a.m. EST

Parts of northern US shut down ahead of winter storm

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — States in the northern plains are largely shutting down ahead of a massive winter storm that could dump up to 2 feet of snow in some areas, accompanied by strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures. Many schools throughout the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin were called off for Wednesday, ahead of the storm. Offices closed, and so did the Minnesota Legislature, which won’t reconvene until Monday. Emergency management leaders warned people to stay off the roads or face potential “whiteout” conditions due to the snow and fierce winds. The system was headed straight for the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, where 2 feet of snow or more was possible. More than a foot of snow was expected in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

McCarthy gives Carlson access to 1/6 footage, raising alarms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of hours of surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are being made available to Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson. It’s a stunning level of access granted by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and it’s raising new questions about the Republican leader’s commitment to transparency, oversight and safety at the Capitol. A hard-right political commentator, Carlson says his team is spending the week at the Capitol pouring through the video and preparing to reveal their findings. But granting such high-profile access to sensitive security details to such a deeply partisan figure is a highly unusual move that is raising alarms on Capitol Hill.

Biden to meet eastern flank NATO leaders amid Russia worries

WARSAW (AP) — President Joe Biden is wrapping up his whirlwind, four-day visit to Poland and Ukraine. Biden is reassuring eastern flank NATO allies that his administration is highly attuned to the looming threats and other impacts spurred by the grinding Russian invasion of Ukraine. Before departing Warsaw on Wednesday, Biden will hold talks with leaders from the Bucharest Nine. The collection of nations on the most eastern flank of NATO was formed in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. The B9 countries’ anxieties have become more heightened as many worry Putin could move to take military action against them if he’s successful in Ukraine.

10 Palestinians killed, scores hurt in Israel West Bank raid

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian officials say that at least 10 Palestinians have been killed and 102 were wounded during a rare daytime Israeli army arrest raid in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry says a 72-year-old man was among the dead. The raid took place on Wednesday in the city of Nablus, a scene of frequent military activity. The Israeli military confirmed an operation was underway but gave no further information. It was among the deadliest violence in a year of fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. Over 50 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since the start of 2023.

‘Woke, Inc.’ author Vivek Ramaswamy enters White House race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vivek Ramaswamy, a wealthy biotech entrepreneur and investor and the author of “Woke, Inc.,” has entered the Republican race for president. In a video released Tuesday night, Ramaswamy formally launched his bid by decrying what he called a “national identity crisis” that he claims is driven by a left-wing ideology that has replaced “faith, patriotism and hard work” with “new secular religions like COVID-ism, climate-ism and gender ideology.” Born in Ohio, Ramaswamy, the son of Indian immigrants, worked in biotechnology before becoming the partner of a hedge fund. He is also the author of the book “Nation of Victims.”

What is Section 230, the rule that made the modern internet?

Twenty-six words tucked into a 1996 law overhauling telecommunications have allowed companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google to grow into the giants they are today. Two cases before the U.S. Supreme Court being argued this week challenge this law. The outcome could reshape the modern internet. Under the U.S. law, internet companies are generally exempt from liability for the material users post on their networks. Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act — itself part of a broader telecom law — provides a legal “safe harbor” for internet companies.

Mormon church fined $5M for obscuring size of portfolio

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its investment arm will pay $5 million in fines. The SEC alleges the church used shell companies to obscure the size of the portfolio under the church’s control. Agency investigators said Ensign Peak Advisors, a church portfolio manger, hadn’t filed required paperwork to disclose the value of some assets. The agency fined Ensign Peak $4 million and the church $1 million. The faith, widely known as the Mormon church, maintains billions of dollars of investments. It has faced increasing scrutiny because religious groups are largely exempt from paying U.S. taxes.

CNN’s Don Lemon tweets another apology, returns to work

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s Don Lemon returns to work on Wednesday after being off for three days following on-air remarks that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was not in ‘her prime.’ He tweeted an apology to colleagues and viewers shortly before going on the air, then stuck to the news as the show began. Last Thursday, in discussing Haley’s proposal that politicians over age 75 be subject to mental competency tests, he said that women are considered to be in their prime in their 20s, 30s and maybe 40s. His colleagues objected, saying he should make clear he was referring to a woman’s childbearing years.

Ex-IS bride loses appeal to have her UK citizenship restored

LONDON (AP) — A British woman whose U.K. citizenship was revoked after she traveled to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group has lost an appeal in her fight to restore her citizenship. Shamima Begum was 15 years old when she and two other girls from London joined the extremist group in February 2015. Authorities withdrew her British citizenship on national security grounds soon after she was found in a Syria refugee camp in 2019. Begum, now 23, argued that she should have been treated as a child trafficking victim, not a security risk. A special tribunal which hears challenges to decisions to remove someone’s British citizenship on national security grounds dismissed Begum’s challenge on Wednesday.

Mardi Gras brings joy – but also worry over violent crime

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sunny skies and warm weather are fueling the fervor on New Orleans streets as the city celebrates Mardi Gras — or Fat Tuesday — the annual, ebullient climax of the city’s Carnival season. Families lined St. Charles Avenue and adjoining streets for parades that began at 8 a.m. By afternoon crowds on the French Quarter’s raucous Bourbon Street were shoulder-to-shoulder. Some among this year’s revelers have politics in mind. They’re gathering signatures to try to force a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. There’s also an undercurrent of worry about recurring violent crime after a teenager when gunfire broke out during a Sunday night parade.

