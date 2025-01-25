AP News Summary at 8:29 a.m. EST

Hamas frees 4 female Israeli soldiers as part of the Gaza ceasefire in exchange for 200 prisoners

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Four female Israeli soldiers held hostage by Hamas have returned safely to Israel after the militants paraded them in front of a crowd of thousands in Gaza City. In exchange, Israel released 200 Palestinian prisoners as part of the fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office later said that Arbel Yehoud, a civilian hostage held by Hamas, was supposed to have been released Saturday. It said Israel would not allow Palestinians to begin returning to northern Gaza until she is freed. A senior Hamas official said Yehoud will be released next week. The releases sparked celebrations in both Tel Aviv and the occupied West Bank.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels unilaterally release 153 war detainees, Red Cross says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have unilaterally released 153 war detainees. That’s according to a statement Saturday from the International Committee of the Red Cross. The Houthis had signaled Friday night they planned a release of prisoners, part of their efforts to ease tensions after the ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. The Red Cross said it “welcomes this unilateral release as another positive step towards reviving negotiations” over ending the country’s long-running war. However, the release follows the Houthis detaining another seven Yemeni workers from the United Nations, sparking anger from the world body.

Hegseth confirmed as Trump’s defense secretary in tie-breaking vote despite turmoil over his conduct

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed Pete Hegseth as the nation’s defense secretary in a dramatic late-night vote. Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote Friday in a late-night session. Republicans had pushed back questions about Hegseth’s qualifications amid allegations of heavy drinking and aggressive behavior toward women. GOP senators prioritized the former Fox News host and combat veteran’s vow to create a “warrior culture” at the Pentagon. President Donald Trump said, “We have a great secretary of defense and we’re very happy.” Trump said. Hegseth’s confirmation rounds out Trump’s top national security Cabinet officials.

He’s emboldened, he’s organized and he’s still Trump: Takeaways from the president’s opening days

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s first week in office isn’t over yet, but what the Republican president has done so far offers clues about how his next four years in the White House may unfold. The early days of Trump’s second term indicate that Trump is still Trump, but he seems emboldened like never before. He’s much more organized this time around. And he’s betting he can fix everything. Trump doesn’t have to worry about reelection. The Supreme Court has now granted presidents expansive immunity. And Trump is backed by a Republican Congress. So there’s little to restrain him today.

Senate heads toward confirming Noem as Trump’s homeland security secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is heading toward a vote on confirming Kristi Noem as homeland security secretary, putting the South Dakota governor in charge of a sprawling agency that is essential to national security and President Donald Trump’s plans to clamp down on illegal immigration. Republicans threatened to keep the Senate working through the weekend to install the latest member of Trump’s national security team. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was confirmed Friday night, joining Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe. A vote on Noem’s nomination is expected mid-Saturday.

Conservatives of color have lofty expectations for Trump’s second term

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pledge to help make Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream a reality is viewed with skepticism by many prominent Black and Hispanic civil rights leaders. But among the conservatives of color who surround Trump, his inauguration was an endorsement of their biggest hopes. At galas preceding Trump’s inauguration, conservative Black and Hispanic activists and lawmakers toasted to a new era in Washington. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida said Trump is “bringing Black people and Hispanic people into the Republican Party.” Trump in last year’s election won record margins among heavily Black and Hispanic regions of the country compared to past Republican presidential candidates.

Fighting in Sudan’s civil war sets ablaze the country’s largest oil refinery, satellite photos show

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Fighting around Sudan’s largest oil refinery has set the sprawling complex ablaze, sending thick, black smoke over the country’s capital, Khartoum. That’s according to satellite data analyzed by The Associated Press on Saturday An attack on Thursday at the oil field set fires across the complex. Satellite images taken by Planet Labs PBC on Friday for the AP showed vast areas of the refinery ablaze. Forces loyal to Sudan’s military under army chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan later claimed they had captured the refinery. The facility represents a long-sought prize for the military in the civil war it faces with the rebel Rapid Support Force.

Manfred Goldberg wants you to know how the Nazis took his brother’s life. And how an angel saved his

LONDON (AP) — Monday’s ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz is more than just the moment to remember some 6 million Jews who died in the Holocaust. It is a reminder that the number of survivors is dwindling rapidly, leaving fewer and fewer people to bear witness to the horrors of the Nazi genocide at a time when Holocaust denial and antisemitism are on the rise. That’s why Manfred Goldberg is determined to keep talking as long as he can. He says: “I’m only a drop in the ocean. But I’ve made up my mind that as long as God gives me the strength, physical and mental, to continue doing it.”

A new luxury hotel towers over Havana as Cuba’s economic troubles mount and tourism plummets

HAVANA (AP) — The tallest building in Havana is impossible to miss. The huge rectangular mass of concrete and glass dominates the skyline, towering above colonial homes and boasting 542 luxury rooms and majestic views of the city and the sea. The Selection La Habana hotel has yet to be inaugurated but is already being criticized — and not only for its unusual shape. Cubans are questioning the government’s allocation of millions of dollars towards luxury tourism during a severe economic crisis while tourism numbers plummet.

Australian Open: Keys upsets 2-time champion Sabalenka in women’s final for 1st Grand Slam title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Madison Keys of the United States has upset two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in the Australian Open final. The victory Saturday allowed Keys to collect her first Grand Slam title at age 29. Keys adds this win over the No. 1-ranked Sabalenka to her elimination of No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals and is the first woman since Serena Williams in 2005 to defeat both of the WTA’s top two players at Melbourne Park. Keys was playing in her second major final after being the runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open. She prevented Sabalenka from becoming the first woman since Martina Hingis in 1997 to 1999 with three straight Australian Open titles.

