AP News Summary at 8:27 a.m. EST

Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary

NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy, a former Democrat who ran as an independent in this year’s presidential race, abandoned his bid after striking a deal to give Trump his endorsement with a promise to have a role in health policy in the administration. Trump also announced Thursday that he has chosen Doug Collins, a former congressman from Georgia, to run the Department of Veterans Affairs, and said he was nominating North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to lead the Department of the Interior.

Trump is already testing Congress and daring Republicans to oppose him

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a resounding election victory, President-elect Donald Trump and Republicans say they have a “mandate” to govern. But it’s opening an uneasy political question: Will there be any room for dissent in the U.S. Congress? Trump is laying down a gauntlet even before taking office. He is challenging the Senate to dare defy him over the nominations of Matt Gaetz, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other controversial choices for his administration. He even suggests Congress simply go on recess to allow his nominees to be installed without votes. It’s forcing Congress to decide how far it will go in confronting Trump and opposing his wishes.

Top Iranian official vows support for Lebanon on Israel-Hezbollah war as US pushes for cease-fire

BEIRUT (AP) — A top Iranian official has pledged his country’s unwavering support for Lebanon after talks with Lebanese leaders on the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah. The comments on Friday came as the United States continued actively pushing both sides to agree to a new cease-fire deal. Iran supreme leader Ali Khamenei’s adviser Ali Larijani told reporters after the talks Friday that he hoped circumstances would soon improve in Lebanon so that displaced people could return home. The U.S. has been trying to broker an end to the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

APEC leaders to open Lima summit as Trump prepares to return to office

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Representatives from 21 members representing the Pacific Rim are meeting in Peru for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, the first global summit since U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s victory to bring together several major world leaders. The annual gathering brings together countries and members that jointly account for almost two-thirds of global GDP and half the world’s trade, according to organizers. Heads of state in Lima include outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden, China’s President Xi Jinping, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto, Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, among others, as the world wonders how a new U.S. government might upend global dynamics

Frustration grows at fossil fuel influence and structure of UN climate talks. Some call for reform

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Environmental advocates released reports Friday decrying fossil fuel industry influence at these climate talks in Baku, Azerbaijan, called COP29. At the same time, a letter signed by a former United Nations Secretary-General and ex-top climate negotiators called for dramatic reform. And the conference’s chief negotiator said current talks — aimed at striking a multi-hundred billion dollar deal on financing a transition to clean energy and adapting to climate change — were going too slowly.

The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration officials are working against the clock doling out billions in grants and taking other steps to try to preserve at least some of the outgoing president’s legacy before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says it’s the administration’s responsibility to spend “the funds that Congress has authorized for us.” His statement comes as Trump has pledged to rescind unspent funds in President Joe Biden’s landmark climate and health care law and stop clean-energy development projects. But Trump will control more than the purse strings come January. His administration also can propose new regulations to undo some of what the Biden administration did through the rule-making process.

Trump wants to end ‘wokeness’ in education. He has vowed to use federal money as leverage

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has a vision for education that revolves around a single goal: to rid America’s schools of perceived “wokeness” and “left-wing indoctrination.” He wants to keep transgender girls out of girls’ sports. He wants to forbid classroom lessons on gender identity and structural racism. He wants to abolish diversity and inclusion offices. Throughout his campaign, the Republican depicted schools as a political battleground to be won back from the left. Now that he’s won the White House, he plans to use federal money as leverage to advance his vision of education across the nation.

Hundreds of hotel workers go on strike at a casino near the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hundreds of Las Vegas hotel workers have gone on strike at a casino near the Strip. It’s the first open-ended strike in 22 years for the Culinary Workers Union, which represents 60,000 hospitality workers across Nevada. That includes the 700 who went on strike Friday morning at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The strike comes after a bitter and highly publicized fight for a new contract that started over a year ago. Housekeepers, cocktail waitresses, porters, bellmen and more were on the picket line Friday. The union says it’s trying to win the same pay raises and benefits that it’s gotten for the rest of its Las Vegas members since last November.

A lion cub evacuated from Lebanon to a South African sanctuary escapes airstrikes and abuse

BEIRUT (AP) — When Sara first arrived at her rescuers’ home, she was sick, tired, and was covered in ringworms and signs of abuse all over her little furry body. After spending two months in a small Beirut apartment with an animal rights group, the four-and-half-month-old lion cub arrived Friday at a wildlife sanctuary in South Africa after a long journey on a yacht and planes, escaping both Israeli airstrikes and abusive owners. Sara is the fifth lion cub to be rescued and evacuated from Lebanon since Hezbollah and Israel began exchanging fire a day after the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas that ignited the war in Gaza last year.

The far side of the moon once had erupting volcanoes too

NEW YORK (AP) — New research confirms volcanoes were erupting on the far side of the moon billions of years ago. Researchers analyzed lunar soil brought back by China’s Chang’e-spacecraft and found fragments of volcanic rock that were about 2.8 billion years old. The oldest dated back to 4.2 billion years. Previous studies have suggested the moon’s far side might have a volcanic past, but this new work confirms it with moon rocks. Chang’e-6 returned to Earth earlier this year with rock and soil samples. It was the first mission to collect samples from the moon’s far side. The findings were published Friday in the journals Nature and Science.

