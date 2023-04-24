AP News Summary at 8:23 p.m. EDT

Defamation suit produced trove of Tucker Carlson messages

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News didn’t go to trial, but still revealed plenty of what Fox personalities, including Tucker Carlson, had been saying about false 2020 election claims. The network’s top-rated host was let go Monday. His unexplained departure has turned a spotlight on what he said in depositions, emails and text messages among the thousands of pages Dominion released in the leadup to jury selection in the case. Carlson’s messages lambasted Fox’s news division and management, revealed how he felt about Donald Trump and demonstrated his skepticism of the election lies the network was airing repeatedly.

Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime CNN host Don Lemon has been fired by the cable news network a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. CNN announced Lemon’s departure Monday. The host said in a Twitter post that he was stunned by the move and said he was informed by his agent. Lemon had been with the cable news network for 17 years. CNN did not provide a public explanation for Lemon’s departure. In mid-February, Lemon drew widespread condemnation for saying the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime” and later said he regretted the comment.

What’s behind the looming ‘x-date’ on the US debt limit?

WASHINGTON (AP) — In January, the U.S. government ran up against its legal borrowing capacity of $31.381 trillion, and the Treasury Department began implementing “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default. That started the clock on the “x-date” when those measures would be exhausted. The x-date could be reached as early as June, depending on how much money the IRS collected in April from people filing their taxes. Sounds ominous, right? It might be time to get scared as more than three months have passed with little progress. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is calling for trillions of dollars in spending cuts over the decade in return, while President Joe Biden insists that any talks about government finances not occur with the threat of an economy-wrecking default hanging over lawmakers.

North Dakota governor signs law banning abortion at 6 weeks

North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation Monday banning abortion at six weeks of pregnancy. The ban allows no exceptions for cases of rape or incest, making it one of the strictest in the country. It’s designed to take effect immediately. But last month, the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds. The U.S. Supreme Court last year eliminated the nationwide right to abortion that had been in effect for almost 50 years. The decision has spurred a series of states to enact restrictions on the procedure.

Famous Twitter users disavow Musk over verification return

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Celebrities, professional athletes and other high-profile Twitter users are once again being verified by the social media platform and they don’t know why the blue check marks reappeared — nor do they seem too happy about it. Twitter removed the blue check icons last week from accounts that don’t pay the new $8 monthly fee, but the marks mysteriously returned over the weekend for many highly followed accounts. Some users, including rapper Lil Nas X, are disavowing what’s become a divisive symbol of Twitter owner Elon Musk’s erratic changes to the platform, posting that they didn’t pay to get their blue check back.

Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy

CARROLLTON, Ky. (AP) — The former Louisville police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has a new job in law enforcement in a county northeast of the city. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has hired Myles Cosgrove. Taylor was killed in March 2020 when police used a faulty drug warrant to break through her door. Cosgrove fired 16 shots after Taylor’s boyfriend shot an officer. None of the white officers who fired into the Black woman’s home were charged in her death. The FBI later determined that their superior officers used false information to obtain the warrant.

Prosecutor: Proud Boys viewed themselves as ‘Trump’s army’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A prosecutor says Proud Boys leaders charged with plotting to use violence to keep Donald Trump in power saw the far-right extremist group as the former president’s “army.” A jury on Monday began hearing closing arguments for the trial of former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants. Tarrio is among the top targets of the Justice Department’s investigation of the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. One of Tarrio’s lawyers is expected to address jurors on Tuesday when the trial resumes for a second day of closing arguments. Defense attorneys say there is no evidence or a conspiracy or a plan for Proud Boys to attack the Capitol.

1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) — Police say a man shot and killed another man at Rose State College in Oklahoma. No one else was hurt in Monday’s shooting. The campus was briefly put on lockdown. Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said the men were “acquainted through a domestic situation,” but did not elaborate on exactly what their relationship was or what led to the shooting. He also did not say if either man was a student or staff member at the two-year college just outside Oklahoma City. Porter said the victim was shot once and the suspect was confronted by officers who work on campus.

Montana transgender lawmaker silenced again as backers erupt

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders in Montana persisted in forbidding Democratic transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr from participating in debate for a second week as her supporters brought the House session to a halt Monday — chanting “Let her speak!” from the gallery before they were escorted out. Zephyr told supporters earlier Monday she planned to continue to speak forcefully against legislation that members of the transgender community consider matters of life and death. Republican leaders in the GOP-controlled Legislature have told the first-term Democrat that she must first apologize for saying they would have “blood on their hands” if they banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

AP source: Rockets hire ex-Celtics coach Udoka as new coach

HOUSTON (AP) — Ime Udoka has been hired as the new coach of the Houston Rockets, a source familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press. Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, then was suspended for this season after the disclosure of an inappropriate relationship with a female Celtics employee. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not officially announced the move.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.