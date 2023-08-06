AP News Summary at 8:19 a.m. EDT

US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women’s World Cup exit ever

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lina Hurtig’s converted her penalty and Sweden knocked the United States out of the World Cup 5-4 on penalties after a scoreless draw at the Women’s World Cup. U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher tried to argue that she saved Hurtig’s attempt, but it was ruled over the line. The stadium played Abba’s “Dancing Queen” in the stadium as the Swedes celebrated. The United States was trying to win an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title. Instead, the Americans were eliminated in the Round of 16 for the first time ever. The team’s worst finish had been third place, three times. It was the first match at this World Cup to go to extra time.

Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge

The Justice Department has asked a federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington to step in after he released a post online that appeared to promise revenge on anyone who goes after him. Prosecutors want U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan to issue a protective order concerning evidence in the case. Prosecutors are pointing to a post on Trump’s social media platform in which Trump wrote, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!” Chutkan gave Trump’s legal team until 5 p.m. Monday to respond to the government’s request. Trump’s legal team filed a request to extend the response deadline to Thursday and to hold a hearing, but Chutkan denied the request.

Overnight airstrikes kill three in Ukraine as Moscow airport halts flights after foiled drone attack

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Three people have died in a night of intense shelling across Ukraine while Moscow’s second-largest airport briefly suspended flights following a foiled drone attack near the Russian capital. Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the local regional military administration in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region said Sunday that two people were killed and four more were injured following a Russian air strike. The Moscow-appointed mayor of Russian-held Donetsk, Alexei Kulemin, said a woman in her eighties also died amid Ukrainian shelling of the city. The Ukrainian air force reported Sunday that Russian forces had launched 70 attack drones and air and sea missiles overnight.

Racist abuse by Mississippi officers reveals a culture of misconduct, residents say

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents of the Mississippi county where a rogue group of officers carried out a racist assault say a culture of corruption and violence exists within the sheriff’s office. Six white former law enforcement officers in Rankin County have pleaded guilty to the assault on Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker. Some of them belonged to a group calling themselves “the Goon Squad.” Court documents unsealed by federal prosecutors suggest only some members participated in the raid. The documents say there are other Rankin County deputies known to federal prosecutors.

Pope announces World Youth Day to return to Asia in 2027, urges young people ‘not to be afraid’

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Pope Francis has announced World Youth Day is returning to Asia for the first time in three decades. He made the announcement Sunday at the end of his five-day trip to Portugal. He’s presiding over a massive open-air Mass for an estimated 1.5 million people who camped out overnight on a vast field. The sun rose over them so they could attend the grand finale of the World Youth Day festival. Francis’ trip has been largely improvised: There have been speeches ditched in favor of off-the-cuff conversations with young people and a formal prayer for peace at the Fatima shrine, long associated with Soviet aggression.

Crammed with tourists, Alaska’s capital wonders what will happen as its magnificent glacier recedes

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A record number of cruise passengers are expected this year in Alaska’s capital, drawn by wonders such as the long-retreating Mendenhall Glacier. So many people are expected that the city’s immediate concern is how to manage them all. Some residents flee to quieter places during the summer, and a deal between the city and cruise industry will limit how many ships arrive next year. But climate change is melting the Mendenhall Glacier. It is receding so quickly that by 2050, it might no longer be visible from the visitor center it once loomed outside. The city is starting to consider what that might mean for tourism in the future.

Rosenwald Schools helped educate Black students in segregated South. Could a national park follow?

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (AP) — In a small South Carolina town, a community is getting ready to show off a little-remembered part of the history of the segregated South. The restoration of the Rosenwald school in St. George is nearly complete. Part of the money to build the school for Black students in 1925 came from Jewish businessman Julius Rosenwald, once president of Sears Roebuck. Rosenwald partnered with Black communities to build 5,000 schools in 15 states across the South that spent little money on African American students during Jim Crow. Only about 500 are standing and roughly half of them have been restored. There also is a movement to create a national park to honor Rosenwald.

Ukrainians move to North Dakota for oil field jobs to help families facing war back home

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s oil industry is turning to Ukrainians to fill jobs amid a workforce shortage. The North Dakota Petroleum Council trade group this spring announced its Bakken Global Recruitment of Oilfield Workers program, led by former Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. The program’s first group of workers arrived in July via the Uniting for Ukraine humanitarian program, enabling them to work in the U.S. with sponsorship for two years. Dickinson, one of the communities welcoming the workers, has a deep Ukrainian heritage going back over a century. Some of the workers hope to bring their families over someday while others hope to return to Ukraine.

A deadline has arrived for Niger’s junta to reinstate the president. Residents brace for what’s next

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — The deadline has arrived for Niger’s military junta to reinstate the country’s ousted president, but the West Africa regional bloc that has threatened a military intervention faces prominent appeals to pursue more peaceful means. Neighboring Nigeria’s Senate has pushed back against the plan by the bloc known as ECOWAS. It has urged Nigeria’s president, the bloc’s current chair, to explore options other than the use of force. ECOWAS can still move ahead, since final decisions are taken by consensus by member states. But in the hours ahead of Sunday’s deadline, questions have cropped up about the intervention’s fate.

As clinics pivot post-Roe, battle rages over syringe service in opioid-ravaged West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Staff at Women’s Health Center of West Virginia know what it’s like to provide controversial health services government officials have sought to restrict. The Charleston clinic was the state’s only abortion provider for years before the state Legislature banned abortion last year. Now it’s trying to open a syringe service program for drug users, which is another contentious health service that has been regulated by Republican lawmakers in the deep red state. The proposal comes as clinics nationwide are pivoting or expanding services post-Roe, often to other hard-to-access care for marginalized communities they say face stigma and barriers similar to abortion patients.

