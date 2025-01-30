AP News Summary at 8:16 p.m. EST

Marianne Faithfull, singer and pop icon, dies at 78

NEW YORK (AP) — The pop icon and celebrated torch singer Marianne Faithfull has died. The blonde, voluptuous Faithfull was an international celebrity before age 20 when she covered one of the first songs written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the melancholy “As Tears Go By.” She and Jagger began dating in 1966 and became one of the most glamorous and notorious couples of 1960s “Swinging London.” She helped inspire such Stones classics as “Let’s Spend the Night Together” and on her own released such acclaimed albums as “Broken English.

Dick Button, Olympic great and voice of skating, dies at 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic figure skating great and authoritative commentator Dick Button has died at age 95. Button’s son, Edward, says he died Thursday and did not provide a cause. Button won two Olympic gold medals and was the most accomplished men’s figure skater in history. He also was the voice of his sport and one of its greatest innovators. He promoted skating and its athletes, transforming a niche sport into the showpiece of every Winter Olympics. His impact on his sport began in the 1940s and lasted until his death.

Teen figure skaters and their coaches, group of hunters and students among victims of air crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Passengers aboard the American Airlines flight that collided with an Army helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River included athletes returning from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and their Russian coaches, a group of hunters coming home after a guided trip in Kansas and an Ohio college student headed back to campus after attending her grandfather’s funeral. There were 60 passengers and four crew members on the American Airlines flight Wednesday and three soldiers aboard the training flight on the Black Hawk helicopter. Authorities say there were no survivors.

Midair collision kills 67 people in the deadliest US air disaster in almost a quarter century

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A midair collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines flight from Kansas killed all 67 people aboard the two aircraft. That was the word from authorities Thursday as they scrutinized the actions of the military pilot after the country’s deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter century. At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River after the helicopter apparently flew into the path of the jet late Wednesday while it was landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington. The plane carried 60 passengers and four crew. Three soldiers were aboard the helicopter.

The Latest: Collision between passenger jet and Army helicopter near DC leaves no survivors

There were no survivors after a collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport near Washington, D.C. The plane carried 60 passengers and four crew members. Three soldiers were on board the helicopter. All 67 are believed to have been killed in the late Wednesday accident. President Donald Trump said at a briefing on Thursday that there were no survivors. The body of the plane was found upside down in three sections in waist-deep water. The wreckage of the helicopter was also found. At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River. There was no immediate word on the cause of the collision, but officials said flight conditions were clear as the jet arrived from Wichita, Kansas.

Study finds India doubled its tiger population in a decade and credits conservation efforts

BENGALURU, India (AP) — India doubled its tiger population in a little over a decade by protecting the big cats from poaching and habitat loss, ensuring they have enough prey, reducing human-wildlife conflict, and increasing communities’ living standards near tiger areas. That’s according to a study published Thursday. The number of tigers grew from an estimated 1,706 in 2010 to around 3,682 in 2022, according to estimates by the National Tiger Conservation Authority. That makes India home to roughly 75% of the global tiger population. The study found that some local communities near tiger habitats have also benefited from the increase in tigers because of the foot traffic and revenues from ecotourism.

FDA approves painkiller designed to eliminate the risk of addiction associated with opioids

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have approved a new type of pain drug designed to eliminate the risks of addiction and overdose associated with opioids. The Food and Drug Administration approved the pill from Vertex Pharmaceuticals for acute pain that often occurs after surgery or injuries. It’s the first new pharmaceutical approach to treating pain in 20 years. But the medication’s modest effectiveness shows just how challenging it is to find new ways of managing pain. Vertex’s drug was better than a dummy pill at reducing pain after surgery, but it didn’t outperform opioid treatment. Vertex is studying the drug for a number of other conditions, including chronic nerve pain.

Trump’s FBI chief pick, Kash Patel, insists he has no ‘enemies list’ and won’t seek retribution

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, is insisting to deeply skeptical Democrats that he does not have an “enemies list” and that the bureau under his leadership would not seek retribution against the president’s adversaries or launch politically motivated investigations. The reassurances were aimed at blunting a persistent line of attack from Democrats. Throughout Thursday’s hearing they confronted Patel with a vast catalog of his incendiary statements. They said those statements raise alarming questions about his loyalty to the president, including referring to some of the Jan. 6 rioters as “political prisoners” and calling for a purge of anti-Trump “conspirators” in the government and news media.

RFK Jr. on defensive over his vaccine views as a key confirmation vote hangs in the balance

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s bid to be the nation’s top health official is uncertain after a key Republican joined Democrats to raise persistent concerns over the nominee’s deep skepticism of routine childhood vaccinations that prevent deadly diseases. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, ended a three-hour confirmation hearing Thursday by telling Kennedy he was “struggling” with his nomination, though he did not say how he would vote. Cassidy is a physician who chairs the Senate’s health committee, and he opened the day’s hearing with tough questions for Kennedy.

Senate confirms Doug Burgum as interior secretary after Trump tasked him to boost drilling

The Senate has confirmed billionaire Doug Burgum as interior secretary. Lawmakers on Thursday voted 79-18 in favor of Burgum. President Donald Trump tapped the two-term North Dakota governor to spearhead Republican ambitions to boost fossil fuel production. He succeeds Deb Haaland, who curbed oil and gas lease sales and promoted wind and solar projects for the Biden administration. Trump wants to move in the opposite direction and Burgum is tasked with making it even easier for energy companies to tap fossil fuel resources. That’s raised alarms among environmentalists and some Democrats as greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels bake the planet.

