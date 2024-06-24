AP News Summary at 8:14 a.m. EDT

Netanyahu says he won’t agree to a deal that ends the war in Gaza, testing the latest truce proposal

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The viability of a U.S.-backed proposal to wind down the 8-month-long war in Gaza was cast into doubt after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would only be willing to agree to a “partial” cease-fire deal that would not end the war. His comments, made in an interview with a pro-Netanyahu Israeli TV channel late Sunday, sparked an uproar from families of hostages held by Hamas. Netanyahu’s comments did not deviate dramatically from what he has said previously about his terms for a deal. But they they come at a sensitive time and they could represent another setback for mediators trying to end the war.

Is Trump shielded from criminal charges as an ex-president? A nation awaits word from Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will soon confront a perfect storm mostly of its own making: a trio of decisions stemming directly from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Within days of each other, if not hours, the justices are expected to rule on whether Donald Trump has immunity from criminal charges over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss and whether Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol can be prosecuted for obstructing an official proceeding. The court also will decide whether former Trump adviser Steve Bannon can stay out of prison while he appeals his contempt of Congress conviction for defying a subpoena from the House committee that investigated the Capitol attack.

Sweltering temperatures persist across the US, while floodwaters inundate the Midwest

Millions of Americans sweated through a scorching weekend as temperatures soared across the U.S., while residents were rescued from floodwaters that forced evacuations across the Midwest. The governor of South Dakota said Sunday that one person died there during flooding. Iowa’s governor declared a disaster for 21 counties. Some areas saw up to 15 inches of rain over three days. From the mid-Atlantic to Maine, across the Great Lakes region, and throughout the West to California, public officials cautioned residents about the dangers of excessive heat and humidity. Forecasters say the heat wave will continue early in the week in the Southeast, portions of the South and the Plains.

Young gay Latinos see a rising share of new HIV cases, leading to a call for targeted funding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is years into an initiative to end the nation’s HIV epidemic by pumping hundreds of millions of dollars annually into certain states, counties and U.S. territories with the highest infection rates. African Americans continue to have the highest HIV rates in the United States overall. But a KFF Health News-Associated Press analysis shows Latinos made up the largest share of new HIV diagnoses and infections among gay and bisexual men in 2022 compared with other racial and ethnic groups. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “HIV disparities are not inevitable.” Latino health policy advocates want the feds to declare a public health emergency in hopes of directing more money to prevention and treatment.

In one affluent Atlanta suburb, Biden and Trump work to win over wary Georgia voters

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia is the election battleground that yielded the closest margin of any state in the 2020 election between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump. It became the epicenter of Trump’s efforts to overturn Biden’s election. Now the two will meet there Thursday for their first general election debate in their rematch. Georgia will test which man can best assemble a winning coalition despite their respective weaknesses. Many voters say they’re dispirited by the Trump-Biden rematch. Some once-solid Republicans don’t want to vote for Trump. For Biden, the challenge is replicating the coalition that delivered his razor-thin margin. Some Black and young voters could defect from the Democratic incumbent.

‘Hamster’ crypto craze has taken Iran. It highlights economic malaise ahead of presidential election

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Cab drivers and bikers at red lights in June in Tehran tap away furiously on their mobile phones, ignoring police officers. Some pedestrians do the same. They all believe they could get rich. The rise of the “Hamster Kombat” app in Iran highlights a harsher truth facing the Islamic Republic ahead of its presidential election this week to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May. Iran’s economy remains hobbled by Western sanctions, stubbornly high inflation and a lack of jobs. And after years of hearing about bitcoin, Iranians are now piling into this app, hoping it might one day pay off.

Russian region of Dagestan holds a day of mourning after attacks kill 19 people

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s southern region of Dagestan is holding the first of three days of mourning following a rampage by Islamic militants that killed 19 people, most of them police, and attacked houses of worship in apparently coordinated assaults in two cities. Sunday’s violence was the latest that officials blamed on Islamic extremists in the predominantly Muslim region in the North Caucasus. It also was the deadliest in Russia since March, when gunmen gunmen opened fire at a concert in suburban Moscow, killing 145 people. That attack was claimed by an affiliate of the Islamic State group. but no group has taken responsibility for Sunday’s attacks in Dagestan’s cities of Makhachkala and Derbent. All five gunmen were reported killed.

A fire at a lithium battery factory in South Korea kills 22 mostly Chinese migrant workers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A fire likely sparked by exploding lithium batteries has swept through a manufacturing factory near South Korea’s capital, killing 22 mostly Chinese migrant workers and injuring eight. Official say the fire began Monday after batteries exploded while workers were examining and packaging them at the second floor of the factory in Hwaseong city, just south of Seoul. An investigation is ongoing. The dead include 18 Chinese, two South Koreans and one Laotian. China has a sizable ethnic Korean minority and in recent years, some have migrated to South Korea to seek work.

Some visitors to Israel have a new stop on their tours: Hamas’ destruction in the south

KIBBUTZ NIR OZ, Israel (AP) — A new kind of tourism has emerged in Israel since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. For celebrities, politicians, influencers and others, no trip is complete without a somber visit to the devastated south that absorbed the brunt of the assault. One visitor from the United States says standing at one site helped her understand the enormity of loss of life. Some residents see the importance of having strangers come and witness. But as they look to a future beyond the visitors, some residents hope that memorials will be built outside their communities. One says, “Our cemetery is full. Isn’t that memorial enough?”

Japanese emperor to reconnect with the River Thames in state visit meant to bolster ties with UK

LONDON (AP) — Before Emperor Naruhito of Japan attends a banquet hosted by King Charles III, lays a wreath at Westminster Abbey or tours one of Britain’s premier biomedical research institutes, he will kick off his trip to the U.K. by visiting a site that has special meaning for him: The Thames Barrier. While the retractable flood control gates on the River Thames don’t top most lists of must-see tourist sights, the emperor has a special fondness for the waterway that is the throbbing heart of London. That link was forged 40 years ago when Naruhito studied 18th-century commerce on the Thames as a graduate student at the University of Oxford.

