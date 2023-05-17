AP News Summary at 8:11 a.m. EDT

North Carolina GOP overrides veto of 12-week abortion limit, allowing it to become law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation banning most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy is becoming law in North Carolina after the state’s Republican-controlled General Assembly successfully overrode the Democratic governor’s veto. The House completed the second and final part of the override Tuesday night after a similar three-fifths majority voted for the override earlier Tuesday in the Senate. The outcome represents a major victory for Republican legislative leaders who needed every GOP member on board to enact the law over Gov. Roy Cooper’s opposition. The vote comes as abortion rights in the U.S. faced another tectonic shift with lawmakers also debating laws to sharply limit abortion in South Carolina and Nebraska.

Trump-backed Daniel Cameron to face Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron has won the Republican primary for Kentucky governor and will face Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November. Cameron was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and emerged victorious from a 12-candidate field that included former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. Cameron would be the state’s first Black governor if elected. The race now shifts to the general election in November, when Beshear will face a tough reelection bid in the Republican-dominated state. The contest will test the strength of a popular Democratic governor who has forged an identity as consoler in chief.

Black victims of violent crime disproportionately denied aid in many states

Black people are disproportionately denied aid from state programs that reimburse victims of violent crime. That’s according to an AP examination of data from 23 states that shows Black applicants were nearly twice as likely as white applicants to be denied aid in some states, including Indiana, Georgia and South Dakota. The denials add up to thousands of Black families missing out on millions of dollars in aid each year. Experts say the disparities are rooted in biases embedded in the design of victim compensation programs, among other factors. States are starting to address the problem as part of a wider reckoning with racism across the criminal justice system.

Russia poised to decide if Ukraine’s grain deal survives. That’s a risk to global food security

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations is racing to extend a deal that has allowed shipments of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea to parts of the world struggling with hunger. The breakthrough accord brokered by the U.N. and Turkey last summer came with a separate agreement to ease shipments of Russian food and fertilizer that Moscow insists hasn’t been applied. Russia has set a Thursday deadline for its concerns to be ironed out. U.N. officials warn that a failure to extend the deal could hurt countries in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia that rely on Ukrainian wheat, barley, vegetable oil and other affordable food products.

Five dead as heavy rains in northern Italy burst riverbanks, flood towns

ROME (AP) — Officials say five people are now confirmed dead in northern Italy following floods from rain-swollen rivers. Officials are warning the rivers could again burst their banks as rain continues. The rainfall has also stretched across the Balkans, with flooding, landslides and evacuations reported in Croatia, Bosnia and Slovenia. The mayor of Cesena warned residents Wednesday that continued heavy rains in the Emilia-Romagna region could again flood the Savio river and smaller tributaries. The Civil Protection agency says rescue operations were particularly difficult given the affected flood zone covered a broad swath of four provinces that, until the heavy rains, had been parched by a prolonged drought.

Flirting with climate danger: UN forecasts 2 in 3 chance of briefly hitting key heat limit soon

The United Nations’ weather agency says there’s a two-out-of-three chance that the world will reach the internationally accepted global temperature threshold for limiting the worst effects of climate change sometime in the next five years. But scientists say it’s likely to be a fleeting flirtation with that danger point of 1.5 degrees Celsius. That’s because they expect a temporary burst of heat from a looming El Nino will supercharge the warming underway from humans burning coal, oil and gas. They say it’s likely to slip back after the El Nino fades. But they are concerned that even temporary breaches of the threshold could happen with more frequency.

At Cannes Film Festival, Johnny Depp says ‘I have no further need for Hollywood’

CANNES, France (AP) — Appearing at the Cannes Film Festival the day after premiering his first film in three years, Johnny Depp said Wednesday that he has “no further need” for Hollywood. Depp made a rare public appearance to face questions from the press following the opening-night premiere of “Jeanne du Barry,” in which Depp plays King Louis XV. The film, directed by and starring Maiwann is Depp’s first film since a jury last year largely sided with him in his legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp called the majority of what’s been written about him in recent years “fantastically, horrifically written fiction.”

Hopes for historic Pacific visit dashed after Biden cancels trip to Papua New Guinea

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Papua New Guinea had declared next Monday a public holiday in anticipation of an historic visit by U.S. President Joe Biden. Security was being tightened, billboards were going up and people were getting ready to sing and dance in the streets. Expectations were high for what would have been the first visit by a sitting U.S. President to any Pacific Island nation. Other leaders from around the region were coming. Those expectations were dashed Wednesday when Biden canceled the trip to focus on the debt limit talks at home. Biden also scrapped a planned trip to Australia.

Elizabeth Holmes loses latest bid to avoid prison and gets hit with $452 million restitution bill

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes appears to be soon bound for prison. An appeals court has rejected her bid to remain free while she tries to overturn her conviction in a blood-testing hoax that brought her fleeting fame and fortune. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Tuesday comes nearly three weeks after Holmes deployed a last-minute legal maneuver to delay the start of her 11-year prison sentence. The federal judge who imposed that sentence on Tuesday ordered to pay $452 million in restitution to the victims of her crimes The same judge will now a new prison reporting date for Holmes. The judge previously recommended she be imprisoned in Bryan, Texas.

Musk says he’s not stepping down as Tesla CEO, tells shareholders the company will advertise

Elon Musk has dismissed speculation that he might step down as Tesla’s CEO. “Say it ain’t so,” a shareholder asked Musk during Tesla’s annual meeting Tuesday about stepping down as the electric car and solar panel company’s leader. “It ain’t so,” he replied. When another shareholder suggested that Tesla try advertising, Musk said the idea has merit, and the company would try a little advertising and see how it goes. Before Musk’s talk, shareholders voted to place Tesla co-founder and former chief technology officer JB Straubel on the company’s board for the next three years. Straubel left Tesla in 2019 to start a battery materials recycling company. Shareholders also re-elected Musk and Chairwoman Robyn Denholm to the board.

