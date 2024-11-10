AP News Summary at 8:09 p.m. EST

Trump pressures candidates for Senate GOP leader to fill his Cabinet right away

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days before Senate Republicans pick their new leader, President-elect Donald Trump is pressuring the candidates to change Senate rules and give him more power to appoint unconfirmed nominees. Republican Sens. John Thune of South Dakota, John Cornyn of Texas and Rick Scott of Florida are running in a secret ballot election on Wednesday to lead the conference as longtime GOP leader Mitch McConnell steps aside from power after almost two decades. Trump has not endorsed any of the candidates, but on Sunday he made clear that he expects the new leader to go around regular Senate order to allow him to fill his Cabinet quickly.

Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and make his criminal cases vanish

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has ambitious Day 1 plans for when he moves back into the White House in January. His list includes starting mass deportations of migrants and rolling back Biden administration policies on education. He’s also promising to reshape the federal government by firing potentially thousands of federal workers he believes are secretly working against him. Trump wants to pardon those arrested for their role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. And he wants to make the federal criminal cases against him go away. When Trump took office in 2017, he had a long Day 1 list, too. But not everything on that list happened right away.

Israeli strikes kill dozens in Lebanon and isolated northern Gaza while Netanyahu and Trump speak

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — New Israeli strikes have killed dozens of people including children in Lebanon and northern Gaza. The strikes happened on Sunday. The world is watching for signs of how the U.S. election might affect the war against Iranian-backed militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has spoken three times with Donald Trump since Tuesday’s election and they “see eye-to-eye regarding the Iranian threat and all of its components.” Israel’s president is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday. The deadline is approaching for a U.S. ultimatum for Israel to allow more aid into Gaza or risk possible restrictions on military funding.

Drones strike Moscow as top UK official highlights Russian casualties in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive drone strike has rattled Moscow and its suburbs, injuring several people and temporarily halting traffic at some of Russia’s busiest airports. Meanwhile a huge nighttime wave of Russian drones targeted Ukraine. Russia’s defense ministry said Sunday a total of 70 drones were shot down overnight over the country, including 34 over Moscow’s outskirts. This came after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a pact with North Korea Saturday night, obliging the two countries to provide immediate military aid using “all means” if either is attacked. Meanwhile, a top U.K. defense official told the BBC that Russian forces had suffered their worst month of casualties.

A person is dead and 16 are hurt after a shooting at Tuskegee University; 1 arrest made

ATLANTA (AP) — A shooting during homecoming weekend at Tuskegee University in Alabama has left one person dead and injured 16 others, a dozen of them by gunfire. Authorities announced an arrest on a weapons charge. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Jaquez Myrick was arrested while leaving the scene of the shooting early Sunday and was found with a handgun with a machine gun conversion device. The agency did not accuse him of using the gun in the shooting or provide additional details. The shooting erupted as the historically Black university’s 100th Homecoming Week was winding down. Authorities said an 18-year-old man who died was not a university student but that some of the injured were students. Tuskegee canceled classes Monday.

Fire crews on both US coasts battle wildfires; 1 death in New York-New Jersey fire

POMPTON LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Fire crews on both coasts of the U.S. continued battling wildfires Sunday, including one in New York and New Jersey that killed a parks employee. In Southern California, crews northwest of Los Angeles made progress against a fire that prompted thousands of residents to flee and destroyed more than 130 structures. New York authorities say they are investigating the death of an 18-year-old state parks employee who was fighting the Jennings Creek Wildfire along the New Jersey and New York border when a tree fell on him Saturday.

Amsterdam police detain pro-Palestinian protesters at banned demonstration

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police have detained dozens of people for taking part in a demonstration in central Amsterdam that had been outlawed following violent clashes targeting fans of an Israeli soccer club. Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema banned all demonstrations over the weekend in the aftermath of the grim scenes of youths on scooters and on foot attacking Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters on Thursday and Friday. It was widely condemned as a violent outburst of antisemitism in the Dutch capital. Video on local broadcaster AT5 showed police detaining one man Sunday who was taking part in a small demonstration on the central Dam Square. Police said on X they detained more than 50 people.

Haiti replaces its prime minister, marking more turmoil in the democratic transition process

PORT-AU-PRINCE (AP) — A transitionary council created to reestablish democratic order in Haiti has signed a decree firing the country’s interim Prime Minister Garry Conille, replacing him with Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, a businessman who was previously considered for the job. The decree, set to publish on Monday, was provided to the Associated Press by a government source. It marks even more turmoil in an already rocky democratic transition process for Haiti, which hasn’t held democratic elections in years in large part due to soaring levels of gang violence. Fils-Aimé is the former president of Haiti’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry and in 2015 ran an unsuccessful campaign for Senate.

6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Cuba after hurricanes and blackouts

HAVANA (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has shaken eastern Cuba after weeks of hurricanes and blackouts that have left many on the island reeling. The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake on Sunday was located approximately 25 miles or 40 kilometers south of Bartolome Maso. Rumbling was felt across the eastern stretch of Cuba including in bigger cities like Santiago de Cuba. It wasn’t immediately clear if the earthquake resulted in damages or any injured. Category 3 Hurricane Rafael ripped through western Cuba on Wednesday. Strong winds knocked out power island-wide. The storm destroyed hundreds of homes and forcing evacuations of hundreds of thousands of people.

24 more monkeys that escaped from a South Carolina lab are recovered unharmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say more than half of the monkeys bred for medical research that escaped from a compound in South Carolina have been recovered unharmed. Police said Sunday that another 24 monkeys were captured, bringing the total number recovered to 25. Forty-three monkeys made a break for it Wednesday after an employee at the Alpha Genesis facility didn’t fully lock a door as she fed and checked on them. Officials say a “sizeable group” remains active along the compound’s fence line and bedded down in trees for the night.

