AP News Summary at 8:04 a.m. EDT

Suspect in arson at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s residence planned to beat him, documents say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Court documents say a man who authorities say scaled an iron security fence in the middle of the night, eluded police and broke into the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion where he set a fire had planned to beat Gov. Josh Shapiro with a hammer if he found him. The fire left significant damage and forced Shapiro, his family and guests to evacuate the building early Sunday. The man was captured later in the day and faces charges including attempted homicide, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault. Authorities identified the man in custody as 38-year-old Cody Balmer of Harrisburg.

What to know about Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and the alleged arson at his official residence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man is facing charges after authorities say he broke into the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion in the middle of the night, set a fire that left significant damage and forced Gov. Josh Shapiro, his family and guests to evacuate the building during the Jewish holiday of Passover. Firefighters extinguished the fire early Sunday. No injuries were reported. Authorities have identified the suspect as 38-year-old Cody Balmer, of Harrisburg, and say he was arrested later in the day. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney. Authorities are investigating how the break-in occurred and the motive for it.

Trump team tries to project confidence and calm after his tariff moves rattled markets

ATLANTA (AP) — White House advisers and Cabinet members are trying to project confidence and calm as they defend President Donald Trump’s economic policies after another week of reeling markets that saw the Republican administration reverse course on some of its steepest tariffs. For his part, Trump took an aggressive stance on his social media platform Sunday, disputing the idea that he will exempt any products from his sweeping tariff plans. The Trump team pressed its case during appearances on the Sunday news shows. Their explanations and Trump’s comments together reflected shifting narratives from a president who, as a candidate, had promised an immediate economic boost and lower prices but now asks American businesses and consumers for patience.

European officials condemn Russia’s deadly Palm Sunday attack on Ukraine’s Sumy

BRUSSELS (AP) — European officials have condemned Russia’s deadly missile attack k on Ukraine’s Sumy that killed and wounded scores. Ukrainian officials said two ballistic missiles on Sunday morning hit the heart of Sumy, a city about 30 kilometers away from Ukraine’s border with Russia, as people gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday, killing at least 34 and wounding 117. It is the second large-scale attack to claim civilian lives in just over a week. Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski said Monday that the recent attacks are “Russia’s mocking answer” to Kyiv’s agreement to a ceasefire proposed by Washington over a month ago. Germany’s chancellor-designate, Friedrich Merz, described the Sumy attack as “a serious war crime.”

Majority Leader John Thune’s ‘old-fashioned’ approach to the Senate has kept Trump on board so far

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has produced the quickest top-level Cabinet confirmation process in the last 20 years under new Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota. At the outset, it wasn’t clear that would be the case. President Donald Trump was making demands the new Senate leader be ready to put the chamber into recess so he could skip over the Senate confirmation process. Thune has been successful in showing the Republican president the confirmation process can work. But the decision to push forward on even the most unconventional Cabinet nominees has come at a cost. Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly says the damage Trump is doing to America’s international reputation isn’t something it easily recovers from.

China’s Xi says there are no winners in a tariff war as he visits Southeast Asia

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — China’s leader Xi Jinping says no one wins in a trade war as he kicked off a diplomatic tour of Southeast Asia with a trip to Vietnam. Xi reiterating China’s commitment to global trade in contrast with U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs moves. Although Trump has paused some tariffs, he has kept in place 145% duties on China, the world’s second-largest economy. In an editorial published in state-run media, Xi said China and Vietnam should resolutely safeguard the multilateral trading system, stable global industrial and supply chains.

Next Iran-US nuclear talks will be held in Rome, AP source says

ROME (AP) — Talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program appear ready to leave the Middle East and an Italian source says the next round would take place in Rome. A source in the Italian government confirmed that the talks would take place in Rome on Saturday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani separately told journalists in Osaka, Japan, on Monday that the Italian government has given its OK to host the talks.

Israel intensifies strikes across Gaza on Palm Sunday and hits a hospital in the north

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — A new wave of Israeli strikes across Gaza has hit the last major hospital providing critical health care in the territory’s north. At least 21 people were killed Sunday including children. A pregnant woman was among survivors pulled from the rubble. Israel has vowed to expand its security presence in the small coastal strip. The predawn strike on Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City was the latest of several attacks on the facility. The emergency room is badly damaged. Staffers said patients were evacuated after an Israeli warning and slept in the streets. A child patient died during the chaos.

What to know about Ecuador’s reelected President Noboa and his plans to fight crime

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Daniel Noboa stunned voters in 2023 when he won a snap election for a 16-month presidency after only a brief stint as a lawmaker and with no established political machinery. No longer a political neophyte now, the young conservative millionaire defeated the protegee of Ecuador’s most influential recent president for a second time and earned four years in office. The new term will allow Noboa to continue some of his no-holds-barred crimefighting strategies that part of the electorate finds appealing but which have tested the limits of laws and norms of governing.

Rory McIlroy wins Masters playoff to complete the career Grand Slam

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy turned another major collapse into his grandest performance of all, hitting a wedge into 3 feet for birdie in a sudden-death playoff Sunday to finally win the Masters and take his place in golf history as the sixth player to claim the career Grand Slam. What should have been a coronation along the back nine at Augusta National turned into a heart-racing, lead-changing jaw-dropping finish at golf’s greatest theater that ended with McIlroy on his knees sobbing with joy and disbelief. Right when it looked as though he would blow another major, he delivered two majestic shots when nothing less would do.

