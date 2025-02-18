AP News Summary at 7:55 p.m. EST

A deeper look at the talks between US and Russian officials and what comes next

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Top U.S. and Russian officials had their most extensive high-level engagement since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine almost three years ago. They met for nearly four hours Tuesday in Saudi Arabia as President Donald Trump sought to advance his goal of ending the fighting in Ukraine and mending ties with Moscow. The delegations said the discussions were a good first step. However, the rapprochement may come at a cost to the transatlantic alliance of the U.S. and Europe and significantly damage Washington’s standing with Ukraine as well as with other nations counting on U.S. leadership in NATO and elsewhere for their security and protection.

Brazil ex-leader Bolsonaro knew and agreed to a plan to poison President Lula, top prosecutor says

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s prosecutor-general said that former leader Jair Bolsonaro knew and agreed to a plan to poison his successor and current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as part of an attempt coup to remain in power. Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet formally charged Bolsonaro Tuesday for attempting a coup to stay in office after his 2022 election defeat. He said that the plan also aimed at shooting dead Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, a foe of the former president.

Trump signs order to study how to expand IVF and calls for ‘radical transparency’ from government

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to study how to expand access to in vitro fertilization and make it more affordable. Tuesday’s signing follows up on a campaign pledge that was at odds with some members of his party. Trump also signed another executive order as well as a presidential memorandum at his Florida home and club, Mar-a-Lago. The other executive order outlined the oversight functions of the Office of Management and Budget, while the presidential memorandum called for more transparency from the government. Trump answered questions from reporters after signing the orders. His first joint TV interview with adviser Elon Musk airs later Tuesday on Fox News Channel.

Hamas says it will free 6 living hostages and hand over 4 bodies, accelerating Gaza releases

CAIRO (AP) — A senior Hamas leader says the militant group will release six living Israeli hostages on Saturday and the bodies of four others on Thursday. The surprise acceleration in releases is apparently in return for Israel allowing long-requested mobile homes and construction equipment into the Gaza Strip. The six are the last living hostages set to be freed under the ceasefire’s first phase. The sides have yet to negotiate the second and more difficult phase, in which Hamas says it will only release dozens more hostages in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal.

Questions emerge about what may have caused Delta plane to burst into flames and flip over

TORONTO (AP) — Aviation experts say investigators will consider the weather conditions, as well as the possibility of human error or an aircraft malfunction as they try to determine why a Delta Air Lines jet burst into flames and flipped upside down as it tried to land in Toronto. The aircraft came down fast Monday, landing so hard that it lost its right wing, then burst into flames. The aircraft slid to a stop, upside down, leaving a trail of black smoke in its wake and passengers scrambling to escape the wreckage. Miraculously, all 80 people on board the flight from Minneapolis to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport survived and all but two of the 21 people injured have been released from hospitals.

Federal judge won’t immediately block Elon Musk or DOGE from federal data or worker layoffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has refused to immediately block Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency from accessing government data systems or participating in worker layoffs. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday found that there are legitimate questions about Musk’s authority but said there isn’t enough evidence of grave legal harm to justify a temporary restraining order. The decision comes in a lawsuit filed by 14 states challenging DOGE’s authority to access sensitive government data in seven agencies. They argue that the Constitution allows only elected or Senate-confirmed officials to wield the powers DOGE has used. The Trump administration says Musk has no government authority of his own.

Arctic air sweeping south over Plains shatters record temperatures in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Arctic air gripping the Plains has broken cold-weather records in North Dakota. The capital city of Bismarck dropped to minus 39 on Tuesday, breaking the record of minus 37 set in 1910 for the same date. And late on Monday, Bismarck sank to minus 35, shattering a 150-year-old record low of minus 35 for Feb. 17. A gradual warmup is expected in coming days. Parts of southwestern and south-central North Dakota are forecasted to hit the 50s on Monday. More than 95 million people are in the deep freeze due to a polar vortex.

The pope has pneumonia in both lungs but remains in good spirits, the Vatican says

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis has developed pneumonia in both his lungs, after new tests showed a further complication in the condition of the 88-year-old pope. The Vatican said late Tuesday that Francis’ respiratory infection also involves asthmatic bronchitis, which required the use of cortisone antibiotic treatment. “Laboratory tests, chest X-ray, and the Holy Father’s clinical condition continue to present a complex picture,” the Vatican said. Nevertheless the pope is in good spirits and is grateful for the prayers for his recovery, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a late update.

Kennedy says panel will examine childhood vaccine schedule after promising not to change it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly installed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told agency employees that a commission formed by President Donald Trump will investigate the childhood vaccine schedule and other issues as a way to examine the rise in chronic diseases. The announcement on Tuesday raises questions about the promise he made during his confirmation hearings to Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana physician. Cassidy harbored deep misgivings over Kennedy’s anti-vaccine advocacy, but said Kennedy had promised not to change the nation’s current vaccination schedule. Cassidy’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Red carpet, fashion and music: F1 launches its 2025 season Hollywood style

LONDON (AP) — Formula 1 has kick-starting its 75th anniversary season with music, glitz and glamor Tuesday as the race series aims to reach beyond a sports audience with a two-hour televised arena show. The F1 75 Live event at London’s O2 arena marks a new approach by the series. It’s the first time F1 hosted its own large-scale launch event, rather than leaving it to the individual teams to present their drivers and cars. Lewis Hamilton said he was “invigorated” after joining Ferrari as the seven-time champion emerged to cheers from the London crowd.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.