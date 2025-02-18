AP News Summary at 7:55 a.m. EST

Top Russian and US officials discuss improving ties and ending the Ukraine war — without Kyiv

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The top diplomats from Russia and the U.S. met in Saudi Arabia to discuss improving ties and negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine. Tuesday’s talks reflected a rapid and major change in American foreign policy under President Donald Trump. No Ukrainian officials were present at the meeting. It came as the beleaguered country is slowly but steadily losing ground against more numerous Russian troops in a grinding war that began nearly three years ago. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country won’t accept any outcome from this week’s talks if Kyiv doesn’t take part. European allies have also expressed concerns they are being sidelined. Beyond Ukraine, the meeting has been expected to focus on thawing relations between Russia and the U.S.

Many weary Ukrainians long for an end to the war but now fear it will come on unfavorable terms

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After nearly three years of living under constant threat of Russian airstrikes while their troops fight a grinding campaign against Russia’s invasion, many Ukrainians long for an end to the war. But they now fear it could come on unfavorable terms. Top U.S. and Russian officials plan to meet Tuesday in Saudi Arabia to discuss an end to the war. Kyiv won’t participate. That rankles some Ukrainians who worry they will be sidelined. While Ukraine will not take part in Tuesday’s talks, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said any actual peace negotiations would only take place with Ukraine’s involvement.

Villagers in southern Lebanon prepare to return home as Israeli army withdraws under ceasefire deal

DEIR MIMAS, Lebanon (AP) — Israeli forces have withdrawn from border villages in southern Lebanon under a deadline spelled out in a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended the latest Israel-Hezbollah war. Lebanese soldiers have moved into the areas from where the Israeli troops pulled out and began clearing roadblocks set up by Israeli forces and checking for unexploded ordnance. The Israeli troops, however, have remained in five strategic overlook points inside Lebanon along the border with Israel — sore point with Lebanese officials and the militant Hezbollah group. They have maintained that Israel was required to make a full withdrawal by Tuesday.

Israel’s ceasefires with Hezbollah and Hamas are both in doubt again

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says its forces will remain in five strategic locations in southern Lebanon after Tuesday’s deadline for their withdrawal under a ceasefire with the Hezbollah militant group. Lebanon’s government has expressed frustration over another delay. A separate ceasefire in Gaza is also in doubt as the region marks 500 days of Israel’s war with Hamas. Talks are yet to start on the ceasefire’s second phase, which would release more hostages and see the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory. An Israeli official says four bodies are expected to be returned to Israel on Thursday, with no details.

UN human rights chief accuses Rwanda-backed rebels in east Congo of killing and recruiting children

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief has accused Rwanda-backed rebels who seized a second major city in eastern Congo of killing children and attacking hospitals and warehouses storing humanitarian aid. Volker Türk said in a statement Tuesday that his office “confirmed cases of summary execution of children by M23 after they entered the city of Bukavu last week. We are also aware that children were in possession of weapons.” He provided no details and did not refer to specific events. U.N. agencies have previously accused both Congolese government forces and the rebels of recruiting children. The U.N. Human Rights Council has launched a commission that will investigate atrocities committed by both sides.

Delta jet flips upside down on a snowy Toronto runway and all 80 aboard survive

TORONTO (AP) — A Delta Air Lines plane has flipped upon arrival at Toronto’s Pearson Airport and ended up on its roof, injuring 18 people. The airport’s chief executive says all 80 people on board survived and those hurt had relatively minor injuries. The flight from Minneapolis attempted to land on a dry runway at around 2:15 p.m. Monday in Toronto. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph were blowing snow at the time. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Video from the scene shows the Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR upside down on the snowy tarmac as emergency workers hosed it down. The plane was somewhat obscured by snow from a winter storm that hit Toronto over the weekend.

‘Life-threatening cold’ hits parts of US following deadly weekend flooding

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Harsh has cold descended on the nation’s midsection as a polar vortex grips the Rockies and northern Plains. The bitter cold comes on the heels of weekend storms that pummeled the eastern U.S. with floods, killing at least 14 people. The National Weather Service is warning of life-threatening cold as wind chills drop to minus 60 Fahrenheit in parts of North Dakota. Weather forces in the Arctic are combining to push the chilly air that usually stays near the North Pole into the U.S. and Europe. Extreme cold warnings have been issued for an 11-state swath of the U.S. stretching from the Canada border to Oklahoma and central Texas.

Social Security head steps down over DOGE access of recipient information: AP sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Social Security Administration’s acting commissioner has stepped down from her role at the agency over Department of Government Efficiency requests to access Social Security recipient information. That’s according to two people familiar with the official’s departure who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Acting Commissioner Michelle King’s departure from the agency —after more than 30 years of service — was initiated after King refused to provide Department of Government Efficiency staffers at the Social Security Administration with access to sensitive information, the people said.

Dying to serve: Dozens of recruits have died nationwide while training to become police officers

At least 29 recruits have died during basic training at law enforcement academies nationwide in the last decade. That’s according to an AP investigation based on an extensive review of lists of law enforcement deaths in every state, workplace safety records and news reports. The investigation shows most died of exertion, dehydration, heat stroke and other conditions tied to intense exercise. Many deaths occurred on the first day of physical training. Others came weeks in, sometimes after drills or timed runs on hot days. Experts were surprised by AP’s findings and said many deaths were preventable. No federal agency or outside organization tracks recruit deaths, unlike those of officers. Black men comprised nearly 60% of the deaths, while just 12% of local police forces.

Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s first year at Man United has not gone to plan

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — It’s been a year since one of Britain’s richest men bought into its most famous soccer team and vowed to bring the good times back. So far, it hasn’t gone to plan for Manchester United or Jim Ratcliffe. The record 20-time English champion is languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League, losing vast sums of money every year and facing fan unrest. Even head coach Ruben Amorim said recently that this might be the worst team in the club’s storied history.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.