AP News Summary at 7:51 a.m. EDT

The Iowa caucuses are six months away. Some Republicans worry Trump may be unstoppable

NEW YORK (AP) — He’s been indicted twice. Found liable for sexual abuse. And is viewed unfavorably by more than a third of his party. But six months before Republican voters begin to cast their ballots in the 2024 primary, former President Donald Trump remains the GOP race’s dominant front-runner. The growing sense of Trump’s inevitability is raising alarms among some Republicans desperate for the party to move on as they wonder what might need to happen to change the trajectory of the race. Some described a sense of panic as they scramble to try to find something that might derail Trump’s train without a clear plan, strategy or alternative candidate.

Why a single senator is blocking US military promotions and what it means for the Pentagon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville is waging an unprecedented campaign to try to change Pentagon abortion policy by holding up hundreds of military nominations and promotions. That’s leaving key positions unfilled and raising concerns at the Pentagon about military readiness. Senators in both parties have pushed back on Tuberville’s blockade. But Tuberville is dug in. He says he won’t drop the holds unless majority Democrats allow a vote on the policy. For now, the issue is at a stalemate. Democrats say that if they were to try to get around the blockages and hold a vote on every single nominee, the Senate floor could be tied up for months.

On the picket lines with Hollywood’s actors and writers, from LA to New York

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The sidewalks of Hollywood and midtown Manhattan teemed with actors joining Hollywood’s writers in protest outside the corporate offices of studios, streamers, and production companies. It was Day 1 of the actors strike, more than 70 days into the writers strike. On both coasts, there was a buoyant mood in the air Friday as picket lines were reinvigorated by the support of some of the 65,000 actors who comprise SAG-AFTRA. This is Hollywood’s biggest labor fight in six decades, and the first dual strike since 1960. The fervor against studios, networks and streamers were reignited just as a historic heat wave hit Southern California.

Why allowing Ukraine to ship grain during Russia’s war matters to the world

LONDON (AP) — Agreements that the United Nations and Turkey brokered with Ukraine and Russia to allow food and fertilizer to get from the warring nations to parts of the world where millions are going hungry have eased concerns over global food security. But they face increasing risks. Moscow has ramped up its rhetoric, saying it may not extend the deal that expires Monday unless its demands are met. That includes ensuring its own agricultural shipments don’t face hurdles. The Black Sea Grain Initiative has allowed 32.8 million metric tons of grain to be exported from Ukraine since last August, more than half to developing countries.

A new bar in Dubai is offering ‘gourmet water’ infused with minerals to ‘suit your mood’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A new bar serving up 30 varieties of “gourmet water” has opened shop in the desert metropolis of Dubai. The Aqua Water Bar by Luquel adds different blends of minerals to tap water, selling it for around 50 cents per 500 milliliters (16 ounces). It’s not an entirely new concept. Bottled water is a huge business, and companies have long trumpeted the supposed benefits of H2O sourced from natural springs or mountain glaciers. Water bars in other cities around the world have previously drawn ridicule. But The Aqua Water Bar might do better in Dubai, a cosmopolitan city where the latest trends are quick to take root.

Bargain-hunting Uruguayans are flocking to Argentina as its peso slides. Back home, shops struggle

GUALEGUAYCHÚ, Argentina (AP) — With its economy faltering, Argentina’s peso has plunged against the U.S. dollar and its annual inflation is nearly 116%, one of the highest rates in the world. In contrast, Uruguay’s economy is more stable, with low inflation and a stronger currency. The result has been huge flow of shoppers from Uruguay to Argentine cities like Gualeguaychú, Concordia and Colón who have thrown an economic lifeline to struggling stores and shops in the neighboring country. But in the Uruguayan provinces of Salto, Paysandú, Río Negro and Soriano along the Argentine border, businesses are hurting.

Officer killed and 2 police injured in shooting that also left suspect dead on a North Dakota street

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police in North Dakota say one officer has died and two others have been critically injured in a shooting on a busy street in Fargo that also killed the suspect. In a statement issued late Friday night, police say a civilian also was seriously wounded in the shooting before 3 p.m. Friday. Multiple witnesses say a man opened fire on police officers before other officers shot the suspect. The Fargo Police Department and North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley did not provide a possible motive or the identities of the officers and the suspect. Police say more information will be provided at a press conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Efforts to deceive are a top concern among state election officials heading into 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — Efforts to deceive the public about voting and elections remain a top concern for state election officials as they dig into preparations for the 2024 election. Misinformation and specifically the emergence of generative artificial intelligence tools to create false and misleading content were cited in interviews with several secretaries of state gathered recently for their national conference. Other top concerns was staffing and the loss of experienced leaders overseeing elections at the local level. The officials were gathered for the annual summer conference of the National Association of Secretaries of State. The multi-day gathering in Washington, D.C., largely avoided controversial subjects during panel discussions, focused instead on sharing best practices.

Vermont starts long road to recovery from historic floods, helped by army of volunteers

Vermonters are working to dry out homes and businesses damaged by this week’s historic flooding and keeping a wary eye on the horizon with another round of storms on the horizon. More rain is expected Sunday. President Joe Biden on Friday approved Gov. Phil Scott’s request for a major disaster declaration to provide federal support. The storms have been blamed for two deaths, including a woman in New York state and a 63-year-old man in Barre, Vermont, who drowned in his home. Scott also said late Friday he has requested the U.S. Department of Agriculture issue a disaster designation for the state due to damage to crops.

Long Island serial killer probe not over after architect is charged in 3 of 11 deaths

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities on Long Island are vowing to continue investigating a string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders after charging an architect in the deaths of three of the 11 victims. Rex Heuermann was charged Friday with killing Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello over a decade ago. He is also considered the prime suspect in Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ death. Their bodies were bound and hidden in thick underbrush along a remote beach highway across the bay from where the 59-year-old Heuermann has lived all his life. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty. Investigators have said it’s unlikely just one person killed all of the victims.

