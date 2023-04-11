AP News Summary at 7:43 p.m. EDT

Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Body camera video shows Louisville police officers being fired upon as they arrive at the bank where five people were killed and the harrowing minutes while officers confront the shooter and work to rescue a wounded colleague. Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey walked reporters through edited footage at a news conference Tuesday. Two patrol officers who responded to the shooting were wounded, one of them struck in the head by a bullet Monday morning. Four of the people shot died at the scene, and a fifth died Monday night in a hospital. The gunman, an employee of the bank, was shot and killed by police.

Manhattan DA sues Jim Jordan over Trump indictment inquiry

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has filed a federal lawsuit against Rep. Jim Jordan, accusing the Republican of a “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” him over his prosecution of former President Donald Trump. Bragg, a Democrat, is asking a judge to invalidate subpoenas that Jordan, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, has or plans to issue as part of an investigation of the district attorney’s handling of the Trump case. The House Judiciary panel is scheduled to hold a hearing in Manhattan on Monday on crime in New York City and what it alleges are Bragg’s “pro-crime, anti-victim” policies.

Ex-firefighter gets prison for Jan. 6 extinguisher attack

A retired firefighter who threw a fire extinguisher at police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman sentenced Robert Sanford on Tuesday to four years and four months in prison. Federal prosecutors had recommended a prison sentence of five years and 11 months. Sanford struck two police officers in the head with the fire extinguisher that he threw as he stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with a mob of Donald Trump supporters. The 57-year-old resident of Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, worked as a firefighter for 26 years before retiring in 2020.

Fox attorneys in libel case reveal dual roles for Murdoch

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Attorneys defending Fox in a defamation case related to false claims about the 2020 election withheld critical information about the role company founder Rupert Murdoch played at Fox News, a revelation that angered the judge when it came up at a pretrial hearing. It was not clear whether the development Tuesday would affect a trial scheduled to begin Thursday with jury selection. The role of Fox executives is at the heart of the case. The company’s attorneys have sought to insulate members of the Murdoch family, arguing that their roles at the parent company, Fox Corp., put them at a distance from the Fox News shows that aired the bogus claims.

Arizona court upholds clergy privilege in child abuse case

The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can refuse to answer questions or turn over documents under a state law. The law exempts religious officials from having to report child sex abuse if they learn of the crime during a confessional setting. The ruling stems from a child sex abuse lawsuit filed by three children. They accuse the church of a conspiracy to cover up their abuse by their father, church member Paul Adams. Attorneys for the children intend to file a motion asking the Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling.

STDs are on the rise. This morning-after-style pill may help

NEW YORK (AP) — New data details the nation’s worsening tide of sexually transmitted infections, but health officials are hoping an old drug will help the fight. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday released data about some of the most common infectious diseases in the U.S. The numbers show how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis infections have been accelerating across the country. Meanwhile, the CDC is considering recommending the antibiotic doxycycline to be used after sex to prevent those infections. The pills are already used to treat some infections. Researchers have found that taking them soon after unprotected sex can sometimes prevent infections from happening at all.

North Dakota governor signs trans athlete bans into law

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has signed two transgender athlete bans into law. Transgender girls and women are now prohibited from joining female sports teams in K-12 and college. The House and Senate passed the bills with veto-proof majorities this year. At least 19 other states have imposed restrictions on transgender athletes. Republican lawmakers across the U.S. have drafted hundreds of laws this year to push back on LGBTQ+ freedoms, especially targeting transgender people’s everyday lives — including sports, health care, bathrooms, workplaces and schools.

Idaho jurors see graphic photos of slain kids in mom’s trial

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Jurors in the triple murder trial of a woman accused in the death of her two children and a romantic rival were shown gruesome photographs of the slain children Tuesday afternoon. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his big sister Tylee Ryan were last seen in September of 2019, sparking a nationwide search. The search ended the following year when their bodies were found buried in an eastern Idaho yard. Lori Vallow Daybell and her fifth husband Chad Daybell are both charged with conspiracy, murder and grand theft in the deaths of the two children. She’s also charged in connection with the death of her fifth husband’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow Daybell has pleaded not guilty.

Florida fight over ‘baby boxes’ part of bigger culture war

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A fight is developing in Florida’s legislature over a measure that would allow fire stations and hospitals to install boxes where distressed mothers could leave their unwanted newborns. The Indiana-based group Safe Haven Baby Boxes is pushing the measure. It passed the House recently and is now before the Senate, where there is an attempt to block it. The group says the boxes would give an extra layer of anonymity to mothers who desire it, but no agency would be required to install them. Florida already allows parents to hand over newborns to firefighters and hospital workers. Opponents say the law works as it is, and that the boxes are costly and dangerous. The vote may happen this week.

Robot police dog returns to NYPD despite earlier criticism

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials have unveiled three new high-tech policing devices including a robotic dog that critics called creepy when it first joined the police pack 2 1/2 years ago. The new devices also include a GPS tracker for stolen cars and a cone-shaped security robot. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the technology will be rolled out in a manner that is transparent and consistent. Sewell joined Mayor Eric Adams and other officials Tuesday at a Times Square press conference where the security robot and the mechanical canine nicknamed Digidog were displayed.

