AP News Summary at 7:41 p.m. EDT

Special counsel urges appeals court to reinstate classified documents case against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith has asked a federal appeals court to reinstate the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump after it was dismissed by a judge last month. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon threw out the case, one of four prosecutions of Trump, after concluding that Smith’s appointment as special counsel was unconstitutional. Smith’s team then appealed to the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The appeal is the latest salvo in a prosecution that many legal experts consider a straightforward criminal case but has been derailed by delays, months of hearings before Cannon, a Trump-appointed judge, and ultimately a dismissal order that brought the proceedings to at least a temporary halt.

Going local: A new streaming service peeks into news in 2024 election swing states

NEW YORK (AP) — They say all politics is local, and starting now people following the presidential campaign have a unique look into how things look on the ground. Swing State Election News is a free streaming service that will offer people the chance to peek in on local newscasts in the states considered crucial in the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. The service collects live and archived stream of news in 37 markets in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, primarily at affiliates of CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox. It’s an outgrowth of Zeam, a streamer that began this year collecting local news for people who have abandoned cable or satellite subscriptions.

Hospital in central Gaza empties out as Israeli forces draw near

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — One of Gaza’s last functioning hospitals has been emptying out in recent days as Israel has ordered the evacuation of nearby areas. Israel has signaled a possible ground operation in Deir al-Balah, a town that has been largely spared throughout the 10-month-old war ignited by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is the main hospital serving central Gaza. The Israeli military has not ordered its evacuation, but patients and people sheltering there fear it may be engulfed in fighting or targeted in a raid. The hospital said Monday that it was treating more than 600 patients before the exodus and now has around 100, including seven in intensive care.

Harris and Trump squabble over muted mics at upcoming debate

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have thrown into question whether they will meet for a debate next month as scheduled, with the presidential nominees in disagreement over whether microphones should be muted. The Democratic and Republican presidential nominees are slated to meet Sept. 10 in Philadelphia for a debate on ABC News. The Harris campaign says it’s told ABC they want microphones to be live, not muted when it’s the other candidate’s turn to speak, which is different from the rules for the June debate between Trump and President Joe Biden. Trump’s campaign says the GOP nominee accepted the same rules for the ABC debate, but then Harris’ campaign sought changes.

It looked like Israel and Hezbollah had gone to war, but then they pulled back. Here’s what to know

Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah pulled back after an exchange of heavy fire over the weekend that briefly raised fears of an all-out war. But their decades-long conflict is far from over, regional tensions linked to the war in Gaza are still high, and it’s probably only a matter of time before another escalation. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah did not rule out another retaliatory attack over an Israeli airstrike last month that killed a top commander. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “this is not the end of the story.”

Authorities arrest ex-sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a Black airman at his home

Authorities have arrested a former Florida sheriff’s deputy charged with killing a Black U.S. Air Force senior airman who answered his apartment door while holding a gun pointed toward the ground. Prosecutors had announced Friday that 38-year-old former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran was charged with manslaughter with a firearm in the May 3 fatal shooting of 23-year-old Roger Fortson. The charge is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Officials say that Duran turned himself in on Monday. Fortson had answered the deputy’s knocks on his Fort Walton Beach apartment door while holding a handgun pointed at the floor.

France’s Macron says arrest of the head of the Telegram messaging app wasn’t political

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says the arrest in France of the CEO of the popular messaging app Telegram, Pavel Durov, wasn’t a political move but part of an independent investigation. In France’s first public comment on the arrest, Macron posted on the social media platform X on Monday that his country “is deeply committed” to freedom of expression but “freedoms are upheld within a legal framework, both on social media and in real life, to protect citizens and respect their fundamental rights.” French media reported that Durov was detained at a Paris airport on Saturday on an arrest warrant alleging his platform has been used for money laundering, drug trafficking and other offenses.

Ukraine counts on new long-range weapon to bypass Western restrictions and hit deep into Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says it has a new homegrown long-range weapon that will allow it to strike deep into Russia without asking permission from allies. With the characteristics of a missile and a drone, the “Palianytsia” was created due to urgent necessity, Ukrainian officials said, as Russia has dominated the skies since the outbreak of the war in February 2022. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Saturday confirmed its existence, calling it “a new class” of weapon. A Ukrainian military video hinted that its range is up to 430 miles — on par with the U.S.-supplied ATACMS, which Ukraine is restricted from launching deep into Russia for fear of escalation.

Russia’s deadly overnight barrage of missiles and drones hits over half of Ukraine, officials say

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia battered much of Ukraine with scores of missiles and drones that officials say killed four people, injured more than a dozen, and damaged energy facilities. President Volodymyr Zelensky described the latest attacks as “vile.” The barrage of over 100 missiles and a similar number of drones began around midnight and continued after dawn on Monday in what appeared to be Russia’s biggest onslaught in weeks. Ukraine’s air force said swarms of Russian drones fired at eastern, northern, southern, and central regions of Ukraine were followed by cruise and ballistic missiles. At least four people were reported killed and over a dozen injured.

Fair-goers scorched by heartland heat wave take refuge under misters as some schools let out early

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Visitors to the Minnesota State Fair are seeking relief from water misters because of soaring late summer temperatures that also prompted some Midwestern schools to let out early or cancel sports practices. High temperatures combined with oppressive humidity made it feel well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the nation’s heartland at the start of the week. The National Weather Service has issued heat warnings or advisories across large swaths of Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. Several cities like Des Moines, Iowa, have opened cooling centers. Forecasters say there will be some cool-off in coming days as the heat wave shifts to the South and East.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.