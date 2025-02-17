AP News Summary at 7:37 p.m. EST

None dead and 17 injured in Delta jet crash in Toronto, airport official says

TORONTO (AP) — A badly injured child is among 17 people who were injured when a Delta Airlines plane flipped upon arrival at Toronto’s Pearson Airport. The airport confirmed on X that an “incident” occurred Monday with the Delta flight from Minneapolis and that all 80 passengers and crew are accounted for. The number of people injured was down from early reports from paramedics that 19 were hurt. Video from the scene shows the Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR upside down on the snowy tarmac as emergency workers hose it down. The plane was somewhat obscured by snow from a winter storm that hit Toronto over the weekend.

Elon Musk’s DOGE seeks access to taxpayer data at IRS: AP sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is seeking access to troves of sensitive taxpayer data at the IRS. That’s according to two people familiar with the inner workings of the plan who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. If successful, Musk and his group would have access to millions of tightly controlled files that include taxpayer information, bank records and other sensitive records. The people who spoke to The Associated Press and requested anonymity said DOGE is specifically seeking access to an IRS system, that enables employees “to have instantaneous visual access to certain taxpayer accounts.” Advocates fear that the potential unlawful release of taxpayer records could be used to maliciously target Americans.

Top Russian and American officials will hold talks on ending the Ukraine war without Kyiv

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The Kremlin says senior American and Russian officials will hold talks on improving their ties and negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine. It would be the most significant meeting between the sides since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor nearly three years ago. The talks are scheduled for Tuesday in Saudi Arabia. They mark another consequential step by the Trump administration to reverse U.S. policy on isolating Russia, and are meant to pave the way for a meeting between U.S. and Russian presidents. The moves have sent Kyiv and key allies scrambling to ensure a seat at the table amid concerns that Washington and Moscow could press ahead with a deal that won’t be favorable to them. France called an emergency meeting of European Union countries and the U.K.

Many weary Ukrainians long for an end to the war but now fear it will come on unfavorable terms

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After nearly three years of living under constant threat of Russian airstrikes while their troops fight a grinding campaign against Russia’s invasion, many Ukrainians long for an end to the war. But they now fear it could come on unfavorable terms. Top U.S. and Russian officials plan to meet Tuesday in Saudi Arabia to discuss an end to the war. Kyiv won’t participate. That rankles some Ukrainians who worry they will be sidelined. While Ukraine will not take part in Tuesday’s talks, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said any actual peace negotiations would only take place with Ukraine’s involvement.

Israel’s ceasefires with Hezbollah and Hamas are both in doubt again

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says its forces will remain in five strategic locations in southern Lebanon after Tuesday’s deadline for their withdrawal under a ceasefire with the Hezbollah militant group. Lebanon’s government has expressed frustration over another delay. A separate ceasefire in Gaza is also in doubt as the region marks 500 days of Israel’s war with Hamas. Talks are yet to start on the ceasefire’s second phase, which would release more hostages and see the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory. An Israeli official says four bodies are expected to be returned to Israel on Thursday, with no details.

Egypt is developing a plan to rebuild Gaza, countering Trump’s call to depopulate the territory

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt is developing a plan to rebuild Gaza without forcing Palestinians out of the strip in a counter to President Donald Trump’s proposal to depopulate the territory so the U.S. can take it over. Egypt’s state-run Al-Ahram newspaper said the proposal calls for establishing “secure areas” within Gaza where Palestinians can live initially while Egyptian and international construction firms remove and rehabilitate the strip’s infrastructure. Egyptian officials have been discussing the plan with European diplomats and Arab countries, as well as ways to fund it.

‘Life-threatening cold’ hits parts of US following deadly weekend flooding

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Harsh has cold descended on the nation’s midsection as a polar vortex grips the Rockies and northern Plains. The bitter cold comes on the heels of weekend storms that pummeled the eastern U.S. with floods, killing at least 13 people. The National Weather Service is warning of life-threatening cold as wind chills drop to minus 60 Fahrenheit in parts of North Dakota. Weather forces in the Arctic are combining to push the chilly air that usually stays near the North Pole into the U.S. and Europe. Extreme cold warnings have been issued for an 11-state swath of the U.S. stretching from the Canada border to Oklahoma and central Texas.

Four top New York City officials resign as turmoil ripples over Mayor Adams’ corruption case

NEW YORK (AP) — Four top deputies to New York City Mayor Eric Adams are resigning. The announcements come as the Justice Department seeks to end a corruption case against the mayor. The Trump administration is seeking to ensure Adams’ cooperation with its immigration crackdown. The bargain has raised new questions about the mayor’s political independence and ability to lead the city. In a statement Monday, Adams confirmed the departures of First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chauncey Parker.

Police arrest apparent leader of cultlike ‘Zizian’ group linked to multiple killings in the US

BOSTON (AP) — The apparent leader of a cultlike group known as the Zizians has been arrested in Maryland along with another member of the group. That is according to Maryland State Police. Police said that 34-year-old Jack Lasota was arrested Sunday along with 33-year-old Michelle Zajko of Media, Pennsylvania. They face multiple charges. The case of the Zizians was cracked open after Board Patrol Agent David Maland was shot in Vermont during a traffic stop involving two of the group’s members. The investigation has revealed the group may be linked to six deaths in three states.

Vatican says the pope has a ‘polymicrobial respiratory tract infection.’ What is that?

LONDON (AP) — Vatican authorities said Monday that Pope Francis has a complex infection in his respiratory system and will require more targeted drug treatment. Officials said the 88-year-old pope is suffering from a “polymicrobial respiratory tract infection,” but gave few details. Doctors not involved in his care said the pope likely has a mix of bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites growing in his lungs. Experts said that’s not uncommon in older people with prior medical problems and should be treatable with the right antibiotics, but it’s unclear how long that might take.

