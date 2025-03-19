AP News Summary at 7:36 p.m. EDT

Zelenskyy and Putin have agreed to a limited ceasefire, but implementation is work in progress

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine and Russia agreed in principle to a limited ceasefire after President Donald Trump spoke with the countries’ leaders this week, though it remains to be seen when it might take effect and what possible targets would be off limits to attack. The tentative deal to partially rein in the grinding war came after Russian President Vladimir Putin rebuffed Trump’s push for a full 30-day ceasefire. After a roughly hourlong call with Trump on Wednesday that both leaders said went well, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters that “technical” talks in Saudi Arabia this weekend would seek to resolve what types of infrastructure would be protected under the agreement.

Israeli troops advance in Gaza to retake part of a corridor dividing north from south

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel says its troops retook part of a corridor that bisects Gaza, and its defense minister warned that attacks would intensify until Hamas frees dozens of hostages and gives up control of the territory. The military said Wednesday it had retaken part of the Netzarim Corridor that divides northern Gaza from the south. It had previously withdrawn from the area as part of a ceasefire that began in January. That truce was shattered Tuesday by Israeli airstrikes that the Gaza Health Ministry says killed more than 400 Palestinians, mostly women and children. The United Nations says one of its employees was killed in Gaza in an apparent strike on a guesthouse, though it was not immediately clear who was behind the strike.

Legal showdown as Justice Department resists judge’s demand for more details on deportation flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is resisting a federal judge’s demand for more information about flights that took deportees to El Salvador. The government is arguing that the court should end its so-called “continued intrusions” into the authority of the executive branch. It’s the latest development in a showdown between the Trump administration and the judge who temporarily blocked deportations under an 18th century wartime declaration. The judge later is now giving the administration until Thursday at noon to either provide the requested information or to make a claim that it must be withheld because it would harm “state secrets.”

Trump to order a plan to shut down the US Education Department

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order calling for the shutdown of the U.S. Education Department. His plan, expected to be announced Thursday, was disclosed by a White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity before an announcement. Trump has derided the agency as wasteful and polluted by liberal ideology. However, finalizing its dismantling is likely impossible without an act of Congress, which created the department in 1979. A White House fact sheet said the order would direct Secretary Linda McMahon “to take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure” of the Department of Education.

Federal Reserve sees tariffs raising inflation this year, keeps key rate unchanged

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged Wednesday and signaled that it still expects to cut rates twice this year, though more policymakers forecast fewer cuts. The Fed also now expects the economy to grow more slowly this year and next than it did three months ago, according to a set of quarterly economic projections also released Wednesday. It also expects the unemployment rate to tick higher, to 4.4%. Policymakers also expect inflation will pick up slightly by the end of this year, to 2.7% from its current level of 2.5%. Bother are above the central bank’s 2% target.

Greenpeace must pay more than $650M in case over Dakota Access protest activities, jury finds

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota jury has found Greenpeace liable for defamation and other claims in connection with protests against an oil pipeline’s construction. The jury said Wednesday that the environmental advocacy group must pay more than $650 million in damages to Dallas-based Energy Transfer and its subsidiary Dakota Access. The companies had alleged defamation, trespass, nuisance, civil conspiracy and other claims against Greenpeace International, Greenpeace USA and Greenpeace Fund Inc. Attorneys for Greenpeace had denied the claims. The case reaches back to protests in 2016 and 2017 against the Dakota Access Pipeline and its Missouri River crossing upstream of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s reservation.

Newly released JFK assassination files reveal more about CIA but don’t yet point to conspiracies

DALLAS (AP) — Newly released documents related to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963 are giving curious readers more details Wednesday into Cold War-era covert U.S. operations in other nations but didn’t initially lend credence to long-circulating conspiracy theories about who killed JFK. Assessments Wednesday of the roughly 2,200 files posted on the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration website came with the caveat that no one had enough time to review more than a small fraction of them. Some were not directly related to the assassination but dealt with CIA operations, particularly in Cuba. Nothing initially countered the conclusion that Oswald was the only gunman in Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas.

Researchers find a hint at how to delay Alzheimer’s symptoms. Now they have to prove it

An experimental treatment appears to postpone Alzheimer’s symptoms in some people genetically destined to get the disease at a young age. Researchers reported Wednesday that people who had a sticky gunk named amyloid removed from their brains for an average of eight years saw their risk of developing Alzheimer’s symptoms cut in half — at least for now. Washington University in St. Louis is continuing the study in hopes of finding proof. Participating families worry that needed funding is caught in delays at the National Institutes of Health.

How will the universe end? A changing understanding of dark energy may provide a new answer

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists are homing in on the nature of a mysterious force called dark energy, and nothing short of the fate of the universe hangs in the balance. Dark energy makes up nearly 70% of the universe and scientists are getting a little closer to understanding how it behaves. The big question is whether dark energy is a constant force, or whether it may be weakening. Results posted Wednesday bolster the case that the force is weakening, though scientists are not yet certain and they still haven’t worked out what this means for the rest of their understanding of the universe.

Can AI help you win your March Madness bracket? One disruptor bets $1 million on ‘yes’ (and Houston)

DENVER (AP) — Perhaps the surest sign that artificial intelligence really is taking over the world will come the day it wins your favorite March Madness bracket pool. The day could be coming soon. A successful CEO-turned-disruptor is running a $1 million March Madness bracket challenge that pits his AI programmers’ picks against those belonging to one of the world’s best-known sports gamblers. 4C Predictions CEO Alan Levy says he’s willing to wager the million because he’s convinced the data crunching his AI programmers can do is better than what gambler Sean Perry can produce. Levy’s AI program picks Houston to win it all. Perry is going with Duke.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.