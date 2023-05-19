AP News Summary at 7:34 p.m. EDT

Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87

CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL legend, actor and social activist Jim Brown has died at the age of 87. Brown shattered records during a relatively short NFL career, leading the Cleveland Browns to their last championship in 1964 — and retired in his prime to become an actor. Brown appeared in more than 30 films, including “The Dirty Dozen” and “Any Given Sunday.” Brown was also a prominent leader in the Black power movement of the 1960s and dedicated much of his life to social causes. He also had notable off-the-field transgressions, including allegations of violence against women.

Diplomatic tour by Ukraine’s Zelenskyy highlights Putin’s stark isolation

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — While the world awaits Ukraine’s spring offensive, its leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already launched a diplomatic one. In a span of a week, he has dashed to Italy, the Vatican, Germany, France and Britain to shore up support for the defense of his country. On Friday, he was in Saudi Arabia to meet with Arab leaders, some of whom are allies with Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, was at home, facing unprecedented international isolation, with an International Criminal Court arrest warrant hanging over his head and clouding the prospects of traveling to many destinations, including those viewed as allies.

Guardsman Jack Teixeira, Pentagon leak suspect, to remain jailed as he awaits trial

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A federal magistrate judge says a Massachusetts Air National Guard member charged with leaking highly classified military documents will remain behind bars while he awaits trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge David Hennessy said Friday that releasing 21-year-old Jack Teixeira would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice. The judge cited Teixeira’s “fascination with guns,” disturbing online statements and admonitions by Teixeira’s military superiors about his handling of sensitive information before his arrest. The judge said the case represented “a profound breach of the defendant’s word that he would protect information related to the security of the United States.”

COVID emergency orders are among `greatest intrusions on civil liberties,’ Justice Gorsuch says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch says emergency measures taken during the COVID-19 crisis that killed more than 1 million Americans were perhaps “the greatest intrusions on civil liberties in the peacetime history of this country.” The 55-year-old conservative justice points to orders closing schools, restricting church services, mandating vaccines and prohibiting evictions. Gorsuch’s broadside is aimed at local, state and federal officials, and even his own colleagues. He says officials issued emergency decrees “on a breathtaking scale.” His comments came in an eight-page statement that accompanied an order formally dismissing a case involving the use of the Title 42 policy to prevent asylum seekers from entering the United States.

Debt limit talks resume at Capitol as Republicans, White House face ‘real differences’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Debt limit talks are back on at the Capitol, according to the White House. Negotiations suddenly resumed late Friday after having come to an abrupt standstill earlier in the day. Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had said it was time to “pause” negotiations. A White House official acknowledged there are “real differences” that are making talks difficult. Wall Street markets were down Friday amid the developments. President Joe Biden’s administration is racing to strike a deal with Republicans as the nation careens toward a potentially catastrophic debt default if the nation fails to pay its bills. McCarthy says it’s an “easy” problem to resolve by cutting government spending.

At graduations, Native American students seek acceptance of tribal regalia

For Native American students, tribal regalia is often passed down through generations and worn at graduations to signify connection with the community. A bill vetoed earlier this month by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, would have allowed any public school student to wear traditional garments, feathers, beaded caps or stoles or similar objects of cultural and religious significance. Disputes over such attire have spurred laws making it illegal to prevent Native American students from wearing regalia in nearly a dozen states including Arizona, Oregon, South Dakota, North Dakota and Washington.

How the US helping Ukraine acquire F-16s shows that for military aid, ‘no’ can become ‘yes’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has once again buckled under pressure from European allies and Ukraine’s leaders and agreed to provide more sophisticated weapons to the war effort. This time it’s all about F-16 fighter jets. Ukraine has long begged for the sophisticated fighter to give it a combat edge as it battles Russia’s invasion, now in its second year. And this new plan opens the door for several nations to supply the fourth-generation aircraft and for the U.S. to help train the pilots. So far, however, the U.S. has provided no details and said decisions on when, how many, and who will supply the F-16s will be made in the months ahead while the training is underway.

Police officer charged with lying about leaks to Proud Boys leader

A police officer has been arrested on charges that he lied about leaking confidential information to a leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and obstructed an investigation after group members destroyed a Black Lives Matter banner in the nation’s capital. Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Lamond pleaded not guilty to obstruction of justice and other charges during his initial court appearance Friday. An indictment alleges that Lamond warned former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio that law enforcement had an arrest warrant for Tarrio related to the banner’s destruction. Tarrio was arrested in Washington two days before Proud Boys members joined a mob in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

What to stream this weekend: Jack Harlow’s acting debut, Kesha, Scott brothers on HGTV

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Kesha and Dave Matthews Band, while rapper Jack Harlow stars in a remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” and wilderness expert Bear Grylls tests contestants on their survival skills, physicality and gross-out tolerance with “I Survived Bear Grylls.” Anna Nicole Smith gets the Netflix documentary treatment in “Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me,” chronicling her life as a model, Playboy playmate and reality star. And stock up on tissues because home renovation twins Drew and Jonathan Scott’s series “Celebrity IOU” is back with new episodes on HGTV.

Famed R&B group The Spinners donate performance outfits to Motown Museum in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Henry Fambrough had a musical homecoming of sorts at “Hitsville U.S.A.” Fambrough, one of the founding members of the iconic R&B group The Spinners, took a tour Friday of Motown’s Studio A in Detroit as part of a ceremony that included the donation to the Motown Museum of 375 outfits worn during performances. Originally called The Domingoes, the group was formed in 1954 just north of Detroit in Ferndale. In 1964, The Spinners joined Motown Records. Their first big hit for Motown was “It’s A Shame” in 1970. The group would later sign with Atlantic Records and turn out a string of hits that included “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love,” “Then Came You” and “The Rubberband Man.”

