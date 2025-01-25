AP News Summary at 7:34 a.m. EST

Israel releases 200 Palestinian prisoners in a Gaza ceasefire deal after Hamas freed 4 soldiers

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli authorities say they have released 200 Palestinian prisoners and detainees as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal. The release came hours after Hamas freed four young female Israeli soldiers from captivity in Gaza.

With the ceasefire in Gaza comes a gruesome challenge: Counting and collecting the dead

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The corpses keep coming every day, sometimes dozens at a time brought to morgues in the Palestinian enclave, after being pried from under 15 months of rubble and pulled from battle zones long too dangerous for search-and-rescue teams to reach. These bodies dug up as a ceasefire took hold this week are Gaza’s uncounted —“the missing” that appeared each day in the Gaza Health Ministry’s daily death toll as a bullet-point caveat. On Sunday, as a deal between Israel and Hamas paused the war, families across the enclave began scrambling to reunite with their loved ones: the living, the dead and the missing.

Trump proposes ‘getting rid of FEMA’ while touring disaster areas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is considering “getting rid of” the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He made the remark Friday while visiting North Carolina, which is still recovering months after Hurricane Helene, on the first trip of his second term. Instead of having federal financial assistance flow through FEMA, the Republican president said Washington could provide money directly to the states. In fire-ravaged California, the state’s Democratic leaders pressed Trump for federal assistance that he’s threatened to hold up, some setting aside their past differences to shower him with praise. Trump, in turn, pressured local officials to waive permitting requirements so people can immediately rebuild.

Hegseth confirmed as Trump’s defense secretary in tie-breaking vote despite turmoil over his conduct

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed Pete Hegseth as the nation’s defense secretary in a dramatic late-night vote. Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote Friday in a late-night session. Republicans had pushed back questions about Hegseth’s qualifications amid allegations of heavy drinking and aggressive behavior toward women. GOP senators prioritized the former Fox News host and combat veteran’s vow to create a “warrior culture” at the Pentagon. President Donald Trump said, “We have a great secretary of defense and we’re very happy.” Trump said. Hegseth’s confirmation rounds out Trump’s top national security Cabinet officials.

Senate heads toward confirming Noem as Trump’s homeland security secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is heading toward a vote on confirming Kristi Noem as homeland security secretary, putting the South Dakota governor in charge of a sprawling agency that is essential to national security and President Donald Trump’s plans to clamp down on illegal immigration. Republicans threatened to keep the Senate working through the weekend to install the latest member of Trump’s national security team. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was confirmed Friday night, joining Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe. A vote on Noem’s nomination is expected mid-Saturday.

Conservatives of color have lofty expectations for Trump’s second term

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pledge to help make Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream a reality is viewed with skepticism by many prominent Black and Hispanic civil rights leaders. But among the conservatives of color who surround Trump, his inauguration was an endorsement of their biggest hopes. At galas preceding Trump’s inauguration, conservative Black and Hispanic activists and lawmakers toasted to a new era in Washington. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida said Trump is “bringing Black people and Hispanic people into the Republican Party.” Trump in last year’s election won record margins among heavily Black and Hispanic regions of the country compared to past Republican presidential candidates.

Fighting in Sudan’s civil war sets ablaze the country’s largest oil refinery, satellite photos show

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Fighting around Sudan’s largest oil refinery has set the sprawling complex ablaze, sending thick, black smoke over the country’s capital, Khartoum. That’s according to satellite data analyzed by The Associated Press on Saturday An attack on Thursday at the oil field set fires across the complex. Satellite images taken by Planet Labs PBC on Friday for the AP showed vast areas of the refinery ablaze. Forces loyal to Sudan’s military under army chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan later claimed they had captured the refinery. The facility represents a long-sought prize for the military in the civil war it faces with the rebel Rapid Support Force.

Manfred Goldberg wants you to know how the Nazis took his brother’s life. And how an angel saved his

LONDON (AP) — Monday’s ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz is more than just the moment to remember some 6 million Jews who died in the Holocaust. It is a reminder that the number of survivors is dwindling rapidly, leaving fewer and fewer people to bear witness to the horrors of the Nazi genocide at a time when Holocaust denial and antisemitism are on the rise. That’s why Manfred Goldberg is determined to keep talking as long as he can. He says: “I’m only a drop in the ocean. But I’ve made up my mind that as long as God gives me the strength, physical and mental, to continue doing it.”

A new luxury hotel towers over Havana as Cuba’s economic troubles mount and tourism plummets

HAVANA (AP) — The tallest building in Havana is impossible to miss. The huge rectangular mass of concrete and glass dominates the skyline, towering above colonial homes and boasting 542 luxury rooms and majestic views of the city and the sea. The Selection La Habana hotel has yet to be inaugurated but is already being criticized — and not only for its unusual shape. Cubans are questioning the government’s allocation of millions of dollars towards luxury tourism during a severe economic crisis while tourism numbers plummet.

Australian Open: Keys upsets 2-time champion Sabalenka in women’s final for 1st Grand Slam title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Madison Keys of the United States has upset two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in the Australian Open final. The victory Saturday allowed Keys to collect her first Grand Slam title at age 29. Keys adds this win over the No. 1-ranked Sabalenka to her elimination of No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals and is the first woman since Serena Williams in 2005 to defeat both of the WTA’s top two players at Melbourne Park. Keys was playing in her second major final after being the runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open. She prevented Sabalenka from becoming the first woman since Martina Hingis in 1997 to 1999 with three straight Australian Open titles.

