AP News Summary at 7:29 p.m. EST

Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli army says its forces are battling Hamas fighters inside Gaza’s largest city, signaling a major new stage a month into a war that has claimed thousands of lives and leveled swaths of the territory. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is likely to maintain control of security in Gaza once Hamas is defeated. The move into Gaza City risks a further escalation in casualties one month into the war. Netanyahu’s comments pointed to the uncertainty surrounding the endgame of a war that Israel says will go on for some time until it destroys Hamas rule.

Polls close in Kentucky and Virginia in pivotal off-year elections. Follow live updates

Polls are closing in Kentucky and Virginia in pivotal off-year elections. Voting closed at 7 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday across Virginia, where Democrats and Republicans have campaigned for legislative control by arguing the other party is wrong on abortion. Polls had also closed across Kentucky by 7 p.m. Eastern time as voters decide whether to give Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear a second term. Over the next hour, polls will also close in Ohio, where voters are considering a constitutional amendment supported by abortion rights groups. At 8 p.m. Eastern, voting closes in six other states, as well as Texas counties in the Central Time Zone.

Ohio is the lone state deciding an abortion rights question, providing hints for 2024 races

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is the latest flashpoint in the nation’s ongoing battle over abortion access since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a constitutional right to the procedure last year. Voters on Tuesday are deciding whether to pass a state constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right to abortion and other forms of reproductive healthcare, including fertility treatments. Ohio is the only state to consider a statewide abortion-rights question this year, so advocates on both sides of the issue are watching the outcome for signs of voter sentiment heading into 2024 — when abortion-rights supporters are planning to put measures on the ballot in several other states.

The Supreme Court seems likely to preserve a gun law that protects domestic violence victims

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems likely to preserve a federal law that prohibits people under domestic violence restraining orders from having guns. The justices on Tuesday suggested they’ll reverse a ruling from an appeals court in New Orleans that struck down the 1994 ban on firearms for people under court order to stay away from their spouses or partners. It’s the court’s first guns case since last year’s expansion of gun rights. Liberal and conservative justices sounded persuaded by arguments from the Biden administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer that the prohibition is in line with the longstanding practice of disarming dangerous people. The case involves a Texas man who was accused of threatening to shoot his girlfriend.

Special counsel in the Hunter Biden case insists he was the ‘decision-maker’ in rare testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — The prosecutor overseeing the Hunter Biden investigation has testified for nearly seven hours before congressional investigators, saying he had ultimate authority over the yearslong case. The closed-door interview on Tuesday marks the first time a special counsel is appearing before Congress in the middle of a probe. It comes as House Republicans are aiming to ramp up their impeachment inquiry into the president and his family after weeks of stalemate. Members of the House Judiciary Committee questioned David Weiss on allegations that was not the decision-maker in the case into the president’s son and that the probe was influenced by political pressure. A spokesperson for Weiss calls his testimony “unprecedented.”

How Lebanon’s Hezbollah group became a critical player in the Israel-Hamas war

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese militia Hezbollah has traded fire with Israeli troops along the border since the day after Hamas’ Oct. 7 surprise attack in southern Israel sparked war in the Gaza Strip. Both sides have suffered casualties, but the fear is that the conflict will escalate and spiral into a regional fight. In his first public speech since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said Friday that the paramilitary force had “already entered the battle on Oct. 8” but stopped short of saying Hezbollah would more fully join the fight.

Syphilis cases in US newborns skyrocketed in 2022. Health officials suggest more testing

NEW YORK (AP) — Syphilis cases in U.S. newborns again are on the rise. It has health officials calling for new measures to stop the increase, including encouraging millions of sexually active women of childbearing age and their partners to get tested. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 3,700 babies were born with congenital syphilis in 2022. That’s 10 times more than a decade ago and a 32% increase from 2021. CDC officials say there needs to be expanded testing. The agency also suggests starting syphilis treatment as soon as a pregnant woman tests positive.

A Meta engineer saw his own child face harassment on Instagram. Now, he’s testifying before Congress

On the same day whistleblower Frances Haugen was testifying before Congress about the harms of Facebook and Instagram to children in the fall of 2021, Arturo Béjar, then a contractor at the social media giant, sent an email to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the same topic. Two years later, after seeing little change, Béjar is testifying before Congress on Tuesday about social media and the teen mental health crisis, hoping to shed more light on what Meta executives, including Zuckerberg, knew about the harms Instagram was causing and chose not to do anything about it.

The Air Force asks Congress to protect its nuclear launch sites from encroaching wind turbines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force is asking Congress to restrict further construction of the towering wind turbines that have edged closer to its nuclear missile sites in Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Nebraska and Colorado. The underground silos share space on vast private farmlands with the turbines, which have grown in size and number as the country’s energy needs have increased. But the turbines make it dangerous for military helicopter crews, which need to fly in low and fast when a site alarm triggers. The Air Force wants Congress to pass legislation to create a buffer zone of 2 nautical miles around each site. The legislation has the support of wind energy advocates. Existing towers would be unaffected.

Man involved in confrontation with Jewish protester who died called 911, cooperated with police

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — California authorities are seeking help as they investigate the death of a 69-year-old Jewish man after a confrontation at a pro-Palestinian demonstration. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department says Paul Kessler died Monday at a hospital from a head injury, a day after the demonstration in Thousand Oaks, northwest of Los Angeles. An autopsy determined he suffered head trauma and the medical examiner says the injuries are consistent with a fall. The Sheriff’s Department says it hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a hate crime and is asking for video footage from anyone there.

