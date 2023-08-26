AP News Summary at 7:27 a.m. EDT

Russia’s Wagner mercenaries face uncertainty after the presumed death of its leader in a plane crash

The Wagner Group’s presence extends from Syria to Africa, projecting the Kremlin’s global influence with mercenaries accused of using brutal force. But that was under Yevgeny Prigozhin. In what may have been his final recruitment video, Prigozhin boasted that Wagner is “making Russia even greater on all continents and Africa even more free.” A private jet carrying Prigozhin and his top lieutenants crashed northwest of Moscow on Wednesday, two months after he led a rebellion that weakened the authority of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The crash has raised questions about the Wagner Group’s future. Officials and commentators in African countries where Russian mercenaries had a presence predicted Moscow would likely place them under new leadership.

Tens of thousands expected for March on Washington’s 60th anniversary demonstration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather Saturday at the Lincoln Memorial in the nation’s capital to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. The March on Washington, convened by the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network and members of the King family, is meant to be a rededication to the push for civil rights in the face of a backlash. The original march in 1963 drew as many as 250,000 people and helped till the ground for passage of federal civil rights and voting rights legislation in the next few years.

Fukushima residents are cautious after the wrecked nuclear plant began releasing treated wastewater

IWAKI, Japan (AP) — Fish auction prices at a port south of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant are mixed amid uncertainty about how consumers may respond a day after treated and diluted radioactive wastewater began to be released into the sea. The controversial release that started Thursday is set to last for decades. It has been persistently opposed by fishing groups and sharply criticized by neighboring countries. China immediately banned seafood from Japan in response, adding to worries. A citizens’ radiation testing center says more people may bring in samples as radiation data is now a key barometer to decide what to eat.

Ramaswamy faces curiosity and skepticism in Iowa after center-stage performance in GOP debate

PELLA, Iowa (AP) — Vivek Ramaswamy has charged back into Iowa after his attention-grabbing performance in the first Republican presidential debate. The charismatic 38-year-old businessman was met Friday by hundreds of GOP activists at breakfast and midday events in small central cities near Des Moines. He has more events planned in the coming days. Iowa Republicans are expressing both curiosity and skepticism about Ramaswamy. Some say they like that he is young and energetic. Others question his position that the U.S. should stop providing arms and funding to Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

Hawaii’s cherished notion of family, the ‘ohana, endures in tragedy’s aftermath

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hundreds of homes are gone, scores of lives lost and hundreds of people still missing after a fire ripped through the town of Lahaina. But in the land of aloha, the spirit of ’ohana endures. Amid calamity and misfortune, the Hawaiian word for family has taken on profound importance in a place in dire need of help. Some families have been irrevocably shattered. But the spirit of family and community survives. ‘Ohana goes beyond blood. It is about a circle of aloha, love and affection that bind those who hold each other close and dear.

Beloved wild horses that roam Theodore Roosevelt National Park may be removed. Many oppose the plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The National Park Service has proposed removing wild horses from Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota, as the park looks to revise its livestock plans. Wild horse advocates and government officials, including Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, are opposed to removal of the horses, which are a major attraction. The park is undergoing an environmental review related to its proposals. About 200 horses roam the park’s south unit near the tourist town of Medora. Also affected are about nine longhorn cattle that roam a northern unit of the park.

Moscow airports suspend flights following latest reported drone strike

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian media say a drone attack on Moscow forced a temporary shutdown of all three major airports serving the city. Officials blamed Ukraine for what appeared to be the latest in a series of regular strikes on the Russian capital and the surrounding region, as Kyiv apparently seeks to take the 18-month-war into the heart of Russia. The Russian defense ministry and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that the drone was shot down early Saturday over the Istra district of the Moscow region, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of Red Square. Sobyanin said there were no reports of casualties.

Beloved pets in Canada rescued from wildfires by volunteers who stayed behind

Many people who have evacuated communities in Canada’s Northwest Territories because of raging wildfires have had to leave their beloved pets behind. But a group of people, including a veterinarian in territorial capital of Yellowknife, have been working find these animals, reunite them with their owners or keep tabs on them until the evacuation is lifted. In some cases, owners have left out food and water for pets left behind, thinking they’d be back home in a day or two. But with evacuations lasting a week or longer, they’ve had to turn to volunteers for help.

New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts from four countries are rocketing toward the International Space Station. It is NASA’s most multinational crew yet, representing the U.S., Denmark, Japan and Russia. SpaceX launched the astronauts before dawn Saturday from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. They should reach the orbiting lab Sunday for a half-year stay, replacing four astronauts living up there since March. Commanding the SpaceX Dragon capsule is NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli, a Marine pilot making her first spaceflight. Her crewmates include a Japanese surgeon and Danish and Russian engineers. Another NASA astronaut will launch to the station next month on a Russian rocket.

In Iowa and elsewhere, bans on LGBTQ+ ‘conversion therapy’ become a conservative target

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of Iowa’s largest cities is the latest municipality to repeal its ban on so-called LGBTQ+ conversion therapy. That’s the discredited practice of trying to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through counseling. The city council in Waterloo acted this week after a Christian organization threatened legal action. Liberty Counsel was also behind litigation that resulted in two local bans being repealed in Florida in recent years. The issue has the potential to come to a head in the next year if the U.S. Supreme Court decides early this fall to hear the appeal of a therapist who filed a lawsuit that was dismissed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.