AP News Summary at 7:22 a.m. EDT

Sudan’s army says evacuations of diplomats expected to begin

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — The Sudanese army says it’s coordinating efforts to evacuate diplomats from the United States, Britain, China and France out of the country on military airplanes. Fighting persisted in the capital Saturday, including at its main airport. The military said that army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan had spoken to leaders of various countries requesting safe evacuations of their citizens and diplomats from Sudan, which has been roiled by bloody fighting for the past week. Countries have struggled to repatriate their citizens amid deadly clashes that have killed over 400 people so far. With Sudan’s main international airport closed, foreign countries have ordered their citizens to simply shelter in place until they can figure out evacuation plans.

The Supreme Court fight over an abortion pill: What’s next?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nothing will change for now. That’s what the Supreme Court said Friday evening about access to a widely used abortion pill. A court case that began in Texas has sought to roll back Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug, mifepristone. Lower courts had said that women seeking the drug should face more restrictions on getting it while the case continues, but the Supreme Court disagreed. The court’s action almost certainly will leave access to mifepristone unchanged at least into next year, as appeals play out, including a potential appeal to the high court.

New wave of GOP candidates to challenge Trump, DeSantis

NEW YORK (AP) — A second wave of Republican candidates is preparing to enter the presidential race later this spring following a monthslong lull as the GOP field finally takes shape. These potential candidates include former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. They are hoping to emerge as the alternative to former President President Donald Trump, the race’s front-runner, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely seen as Trump’s most formidable challenger even though he, too, has yet to enter the race.

For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A nationwide push to restrict gender-affirming health care for transgender minors is setting off a scramble among families whose doctors say the treatments are medically necessary for their children. Laws have passed in at least 13 states this year — including conservative Utah and South Dakota — and are being considered in two dozen more. The new laws have forced families to adapt to a shifting legal landscape with an unforeseen sense of panic and urgency. They worry what will happen if they can’t get the medications they’ve been prescribed, especially as their kids start puberty and their bodies change in ways that can’t be reversed.

House Republicans, Manhattan DA end fight over Trump inquiry

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has agreed to let Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee question an ex-prosecutor about the criminal case against former President Donald Trump. Under the agreement, committee members will be able to question Mark Pomerantz under oath next month in Washington. The deal resolves a lawsuit in which Bragg had sought to block Pomerantz from testifying and ends a legal dispute that escalated to a federal appeals court just weeks after Trump’s historic indictment. Pomerantz will be accompanied by a lawyer from Bragg’s office, a condition the committee said it would have allowed even without Friday’s agreement.

Mexico migrant camp tents torched across border from Texas

MATAMOROS, Mexico (AP) — Witnesses say makeshift tents were deliberately set ablaze in a large camp of migrants in Mexico across the border from South Texas this week. About 25 tents were destroyed in the fires Wednesday and Thursday in Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas. The camp is home to about 2,000 people who hope to reach the United States. Most hail from Venezuela, Haiti and Mexico. An advocate for migrants says people told her the shelters had been doused with gasoline. No deaths or significant injuries were reported. But the fires are a sign of the extreme risk that many migrants face in Mexico as the Biden administration increasingly relies on that country to host people fleeing poverty and violence.

Rural Maine town shaken by violence remembers slain friends

BOWDOIN, Maine (AP) — Tireless, helpful and deeply religious are some of the ways Patti Eger’s friends remember her in the small Maine town of Lisbon Falls. They mourned Thursday after her body and those of three others were found Tuesday, slain in a violent rampage. The deaths shook the area and brought the national spate of mass gunfire home to a rural community where violent crime is rare. Three other people were wounded in the attacks. A suspect has been charged with four counts of murder and is due in court next month. The home where the four were killed has a growing memorial of flowers and Patti Eger’s favorite candy, Twizzlers.

Extreme weather is nearly universal experience: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — An overwhelming majority of people in the U.S. say they have recently experienced an extreme weather event, and most of them attribute that to climate change. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll shows relatively few say they feel motivated when they talk about the issue, echoing growing evidence that many individuals question their own role in combatting climate change. Still, as people across the country join Saturday to tend to the planet in recognition of Earth Day, the poll suggests people are paying attention.

Minister: Ukraine will beat Russia in war of technologies

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Ukrainian and Russian troops fight conventional battles on the front lines, Europe’s first major war of the internet age has also sparked a war of technology as both sides vie for advantage with their drones and satellite communications. Ukraine’s minister in charge of technology tells The Associated Press that both sides have been keeping pace with one another thus far. But Mykhailo Fedorov says he is confident his country has the motivation and abilities to out-innovate Russia in the end.

Knicks romp past Cavaliers 99-79, take 2-1 series lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 21 points, RJ Barrett broke out of a slump with 19 and the New York Knicks rolled to a 2-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first-round playoff series with a 99-79 victory. The Knicks emphatically bounced back from a loss in Game 2 and moved halfway to their first series victory since 2013. Josh Hart added 13 points for the fifth-seeded Knicks, who host Game 4 on Sunday. They haven’t reached the second round since beating Boston in 2013.

