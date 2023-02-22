AP News Summary at 7:16 a.m. EST

Biden to meet eastern flank NATO leaders amid Russia worries

WARSAW (AP) — President Joe Biden is wrapping up his whirlwind, four-day visit to Poland and Ukraine. Biden is reassuring eastern flank NATO allies that his administration is highly attuned to the looming threats and other impacts spurred by the grinding Russian invasion of Ukraine. Before departing Warsaw on Wednesday, Biden will hold talks with leaders from the Bucharest Nine. The collection of nations on the most eastern flank of NATO was formed in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. The B9 countries’ anxieties have become more heightened as many worry Putin could move to take military action against them if he’s successful in Ukraine.

McCarthy gives Carlson access to 1/6 footage, raising alarms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of hours of surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are being made available to Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson. It’s a stunning level of access granted by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and it’s raising new questions about the Republican leader’s commitment to transparency, oversight and safety at the Capitol. A hard-right political commentator, Carlson says his team is spending the week at the Capitol pouring through the video and preparing to reveal their findings. But granting such high-profile access to sensitive security details to such a deeply partisan figure is a highly unusual move that is raising alarms on Capitol Hill.

Parts of northern US shut down ahead of winter storm

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — States in the northern plains are largely shutting down ahead of a massive winter storm that could dump up to 2 feet of snow in some areas, accompanied by strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures. Many schools throughout the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin were called off for Wednesday, ahead of the storm. Offices closed, and so did the Minnesota Legislature, which won’t reconvene until Monday. Emergency management leaders warned people to stay off the roads or face potential “whiteout” conditions due to the snow and fierce winds. The system was headed straight for the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, where 2 feet of snow or more was possible. More than a foot of snow was expected in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

‘Woke, Inc.’ author Vivek Ramaswamy enters White House race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vivek Ramaswamy, a wealthy biotech entrepreneur and investor and the author of “Woke, Inc.,” has entered the Republican race for president. In a video released Tuesday night, Ramaswamy formally launched his bid by decrying what he called a “national identity crisis” that he claims is driven by a left-wing ideology that has replaced “faith, patriotism and hard work” with “new secular religions like COVID-ism, climate-ism and gender ideology.” Born in Ohio, Ramaswamy, the son of Indian immigrants, worked in biotechnology before becoming the partner of a hedge fund. He is also the author of the book “Nation of Victims.”

Palestinians: 6 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say that at least six Palestinians have been killed and more than two dozen were wounded during a daytime Israeli army arrest raid in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian health ministry says a 72-year-old man was among the dead. The raid took place on Wednesday in the city of Nablus, a scene of frequent military activity. The Israeli military said its troops were operating in Nablus, but provided no further information. It was the latest violence in a year of unrest in the West Bank. Over 50 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since the start of 2023.

Inside the Trump grand jury that probed election meddling

ATLANTA (AP) — Emily Kohrs was between jobs when she suddenly found herself at the center of one of the nation’s most significant legal proceedings. The Georgia resident became foreperson of the special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and Republican allies meddled in the state’s 2020 presidential election. In an interview with The Associated Press, Kohrs offered her impressions of well-known witnesses. Gov. Brian Kemp seemed unhappy to be there. An aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, was much more forthcoming than Meadows. And former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was funny and invoked privilege to avoid answering many questions.

McClellan wins special election for Virginia’s 4th District

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Jennifer McClellan has defeated her Republican opponent to win a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, where she will be the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress. McClellan is an attorney and veteran state legislator. She prevailed over pastor and Navy veteran Leon Benjamin in the race for the blue-leaning 4th District, which has its population center in the capital city and stretches south to the North Carolina border. The seat was open after the death of Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin in November. McEachin died weeks after being elected to a fourth term after a long fight with the secondary efforts of colorectal cancer.

Supreme Court weighs tech giants’ liability in terror case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will be weighing whether Facebook, Twitter and YouTube can be held responsible for a 2017 terrorist attack on a nightclub in Turkey in which 39 people died. Plaintiffs claim Islamic State group terrorists used the online platforms to spread their message. What the justices decide to do in the case being heard Wednesday and a related case it heard Tuesday is important particularly because the companies have been shielded from liability on the internet, allowing them to grow into the giants they are today. The companies argue they can’t be sued because they did not knowingly or substantially assist in the Istanbul nightclub attack.

Mormon church fined $5M for obscuring size of portfolio

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its investment arm will pay $5 million in fines. The SEC alleges the church used shell companies to obscure the size of the portfolio under the church’s control. Agency investigators said Ensign Peak Advisors, a church portfolio manger, hadn’t filed required paperwork to disclose the value of some assets. The agency fined Ensign Peak $4 million and the church $1 million. The faith, widely known as the Mormon church, maintains billions of dollars of investments. It has faced increasing scrutiny because religious groups are largely exempt from paying U.S. taxes.

Party animal becomes legendary Carnival parade director

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Few Brazilians can claim to dominate their field as much _ and at such a young age _ as the 39-year-old Carnival impresario Leandro Vieira. Vieira has become one of the most decorated leaders of the annual parade competition in Rio de Janeiro. This year, as Carnival director of a samba school that hasn’t won in more than two decades, he could cement his name as one of the greatest since the festivities kicked off almost 100 years ago. Vieira’s prestige as an artist _ and his fame as a party animal _ has stretched well beyond Rio, achieving the kind of celebrity a film director might gain.

