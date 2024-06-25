AP News Summary at 7:10 a.m. EDT

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stops in Bangkok on his way to a US court and later freedom

BANGKOK (AP) — A plane carrying WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has landed in Thailand. He is on his way to enter a plea in a U.S. court that is expected to free him and resolve the legal case over the site’s publication of classified documents. The chartered plane landed at a Bangkok airport Tuesday afternoon for refueling. Assange is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth. A U.S. Justice Department filing says he is expected to plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified information. The plea requires a judge’s approval, but Assange is expected to return to his home country of Australia afterward.

Israel’s high court orders the army to draft ultra-Orthodox men, rattling Netanyahu’s government

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled unanimously that the military must begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men for military service, a decision that could lead to the collapse of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition as Israel continues to wage war in Gaza. The court ruled that in the absence of a law that distinguishes between Jewish seminary students and other draftees, Israel’s compulsory military service system applies to the ultra-Orthodox like any other citizen. Under longstanding arrangements, ultra-Orthodox men have been exempt from the draft, which is compulsory for most Jewish men and women. These exemptions have long been a source of anger among the secular public, a divide that has widened during the eight-month-old war.

How memorable debate moments are made: On the fly, rehearsed — and sometimes without a word uttered

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s debate prep time for President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Their teams are no doubt looking back at how past memorable debate moments came together, for good or ill. Those signature moments may be well-rehearsed zingers or offhand reactions like a too-loud sigh or a glance at a wristwatch. Past debates demonstrate how the candidates’ words and body language can make them look especially relatable or hopelessly out-of-touch. They can also showcase candidates at the top of their policy game or provide an indication they’re out to sea. As one debate expert puts it, “Anything can happen.”

A potential Trump VP pick backs a controversial CO2 pipeline favored by the Biden White House

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is one of Donald Trump’s most visible and vocal backers, sprinting around the country to drum up support for the ex-president’s comeback bid while auditioning to be his running mate. But far from the glare of the campaign trail, Burgum is wrestling at home with a mammoth carbon dioxide pipeline project. The $5.5 billion venture has split his state and left him straddling an awkward political divide. Burgum has stood out in the narrowing field of Trump’s potential V.P. choices due to his executive experience, business savvy, and close ties to deep-pocketed energy industry CEOs whose money Trump wants to help bankroll his 2024 campaign.

US surgeon general declares gun violence a public health emergency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. surgeon general is declaring gun violence a public health crisis, driven by a growing number of injuries and deaths involving firearms in the country. Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation’s top doctor, issued the advisory Tuesday as the U.S. grappled with another weekend marked by mass shootings that left dozens of people dead or wounded. In his advisory, Murthy calls on the U.S. to ban automatic rifles and introduce universal background checks for purchasing guns. He also wants to see laws passed that would restrict the use of firearms and penalize people who fail to safely store their weapons.

Shot in 1.6 seconds: Video raises questions about how trooper avoided charges in Black man’s death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Dash camera video and investigative documents are raising new questions about the fatal shooting of a Black motorist by a Georgia state trooper nearly four years ago. Trooper Jake Thompson was charged with murder after shooting Julian Lewis mere seconds after sending his car spinning into a ditch following a chase. He pursued Lewis in August 2020 over a broken taillight. Thompson ultimately avoided a trial because a grand jury declined to indict him. Authors of a new book shared the video with The Associated Press, which verified its authenticity and obtained additional records. Two use-of-force experts who reviewed the video said the shooting appeared unjustified. Thompson declined to comment through his attorney.

More rain possible in deluged Midwest as flooding kills 2, causes water to surge around dam

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (AP) — More rain storms are possible in parts of the deluged Midwest, where flooding after days of heavy rains has killed at least two people, sent a river surging around a dam and forced evacuations and rescues. Two deaths were confirmed by Iowa and South Dakota officials. Additional rain and severe storms are possible later Tuesday in parts of Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota with even more unsettled weather expected later in the week. Many streams may not crest until later this week as the floodwaters slowly drain.

Iran’s supreme leader calls for ‘maximum’ turnout for presidential election as voter apathy high

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader is calling for “maximum” voter turnout in Friday’s presidential election to “overcome the enemy.” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the comments in a speech Tuesday marking the Shiite holiday of Eid al-Ghadir. He drew repeated calls from onlookers of “Death to America! Death to Israel!” Friday’s election comes after a May helicopter crash that killed Iran’s hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi, a protégé of Khamenei. The call comes after a parliamentary election that saw a record low turnout earlier this year.

A Chinese lunar probe returns to Earth with the world’s first samples from the far side of the moon

BANGKOK (AP) — China’s Chang’e 6 probe has returned on Earth with rock and soil samples from the little-explored far side of the moon in a global first. The probe landed in northern China on Tuesday afternoon. Chinese scientists anticipate the returned samples will include 2.5 million-year-old volcanic rock and other material that scientists hope will answer questions about geographic differences on the moon’s two sides. The near side is what is visible to the naked eye from Earth, and the far side is not visible from Earth. The far side of the moon is also known to have mountains and impact craters, contrasting with the relatively flat expanses visible on the near side.

Top Cats: Panthers win their 1st Stanley Cup, top Oilers 2-1 in Game 7

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — There was no collapse. The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time, and they took about the hardest path possible to the title. Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe scored goals, Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves and the Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Monday night in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. It was the third title-round appearance in Florida’s 30-year history; it was swept in 1996 by Colorado and routed 4-1 by Vegas last season. This time, they were on the right side of history — after avoiding what would have been a historic collapse.

