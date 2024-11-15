AP News Summary at 7:05 a.m. EST

Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary

NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy, a former Democrat who ran as an independent in this year’s presidential race, abandoned his bid after striking a deal to give Trump his endorsement with a promise to have a role in health policy in the administration. Trump also announced Thursday that he has chosen Doug Collins, a former congressman from Georgia, to run the Department of Veterans Affairs, and said he was nominating North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to lead the Department of the Interior.

Trump is already testing Congress and daring Republicans to oppose him

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a resounding election victory, President-elect Donald Trump and Republicans say they have a “mandate” to govern. But it’s opening an uneasy political question: Will there be any room for dissent in the U.S. Congress? Trump is laying down a gauntlet even before taking office. He is challenging the Senate to dare defy him over the nominations of Matt Gaetz, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other controversial choices for his administration. He even suggests Congress simply go on recess to allow his nominees to be installed without votes. It’s forcing Congress to decide how far it will go in confronting Trump and opposing his wishes.

Top Iranian official vows support for Lebanon on Israel-Hezbollah war as U.S. pushes for cease-fire

BEIRUT (AP) — A top Iranian official pledged his country’s unwavering support for Lebanon after talks with Lebanese leaders on the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah, which came as the United States continued actively pushing both sides to agree to a new cease-fire deal. Ali Larijani, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, told reporters after the talks Friday that he hoped circumstances would soon improve in Lebanon so that displaced people could return home. The U.S. has been trying to broker an end to the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

APEC leaders to open Lima summit as Trump prepares to return to office

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Representatives from 21 members representing the Pacific Rim are meeting in Peru for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, the first global summit since U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s victory to bring together several major world leaders. The annual gathering brings together countries and members that jointly account for almost two-thirds of global GDP and half the world’s trade, according to organizers. Heads of state in Lima include outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden, China’s President Xi Jinping, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto, Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, among others, as the world wonders how a new U.S. government might upend global dynamics

The world’s most polluting cities are revealed at COP29 as frustration grows at fossil fuel presence

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Cities in Asia and the United States emit the most heat-trapping gas that feeds climate change, and Shanghai is the most polluting. That’s according to new data that combines observations and artificial intelligence to quantify emissions around the world. Seven states or provinces spew more than 1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases. All are in China except for the U.S. state of Texas, which ranked sixth. The data comes from an organization co-founded by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and released Friday at the United Nations climate talks in Baku, Azerbaijan. Nations at the talks are trying to set new targets to cut such emissions.

The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration officials are working against the clock doling out billions in grants and taking other steps to try to preserve at least some of the outgoing president’s legacy before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says it’s the administration’s responsibility to spend “the funds that Congress has authorized for us.” His statement comes as Trump has pledged to rescind unspent funds in President Joe Biden’s landmark climate and health care law and stop clean-energy development projects. But Trump will control more than the purse strings come January. His administration also can propose new regulations to undo some of what the Biden administration did through the rule-making process.

Trump wants to end ‘wokeness’ in education. He has vowed to use federal money as leverage

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has a vision for education that revolves around a single goal: to rid America’s schools of perceived “wokeness” and “left-wing indoctrination.” He wants to keep transgender girls out of girls’ sports. He wants to forbid classroom lessons on gender identity and structural racism. He wants to abolish diversity and inclusion offices. Throughout his campaign, the Republican depicted schools as a political battleground to be won back from the left. Now that he’s won the White House, he plans to use federal money as leverage to advance his vision of education across the nation.

Australia’s plan to ban children from social media proves popular and problematic

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian government’s plan to ban children from social media to protect them from harm has won almost universal political support. But keeping them off social media looks far more difficult in practical terms. Experts in technology and child welfare called the 16-year age limit “too blunt” to work effectively. Leo Puglisi, who founded an online streaming news service at age 11, said the ban is “just kicking the can down the road” because it leaves young people unprepared for when they go online eventually. Supporters say social media is doing too much harm to not have an age limit. More about how the ban would work may be known next week when the legislation is introduced in Parliament.

As airlines avoid Israel, UAE’s FlyDubai and Etihad keep up flights for both diplomacy and dollars

BEN GURION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Israel (AP) — Since the Mideast wars began with Hamas’ initial Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, many international airlines have halted, restarted and halted again their flights into Israel’s main gateway to the rest of the world. But FlyDubai, the sister airline to the long-haul carrier Emirates, has kept up multiple flights daily and kept Israel connected to the wider world even as its other low-cost competitors have stopped the flights. Abu Dhabi’s Etihad has continued its flights as well. While maintaining the flight schedule remains politically important for the UAE after its 2020 diplomatic recognition of Israel, it also provided a further shot in the arm for revenues — particularly for FlyDubai.

The far side of the moon once had erupting volcanoes too

NEW YORK (AP) — New research confirms volcanoes were erupting on the far side of the moon billions of years ago. Researchers analyzed lunar soil brought back by China’s Chang’e-spacecraft and found fragments of volcanic rock that were about 2.8 billion years old. The oldest dated back to 4.2 billion years. Previous studies have suggested the moon’s far side might have a volcanic past, but this new work confirms it with moon rocks. Chang’e-6 returned to Earth earlier this year with rock and soil samples. It was the first mission to collect samples from the moon’s far side. The findings were published Friday in the journals Nature and Science.

