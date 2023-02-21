AP News Summary at 6:58 p.m. EST

Putin raises tension on Ukraine, suspends START nuclear pact

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suspended Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States. Putin announced the move Tuesday in a bitter state-of-the-nation speech where he made clear he would not change his strategy in the war in Ukraine. Putin emphasized, however, that Russia isn’t withdrawing from the pact yet. And hours after his address, the Foreign Ministry said Moscow would respect the treaty’s caps on nuclear weapons. It also said Russia will continue to exchange information about test launches of ballistic missiles per earlier agreements with the United States. In his speech, Putin cast both Russia and Ukraine as victims of Western double-dealing.

Inside the Trump grand jury that probed election meddling

ATLANTA (AP) — Emily Kohrs was between jobs when she suddenly found herself at the center of one of the nation’s most significant legal proceedings. The Georgia resident became foreperson of the special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and Republican allies meddled in the state’s 2020 presidential election. In an interview with The Associated Press, Kohrs offered her impressions of well-known witnesses. Gov. Brian Kemp seemed unhappy to be there. An aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, was much more forthcoming than Meadows. And former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was funny and invoked privilege to avoid answering many questions.

Seattle becomes first U.S. city to ban caste discrimination

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has added caste to the city’s anti-discrimination laws, becoming the first U.S. city to specifically ban caste discrimination. Calls to outlaw discrimination based on caste, a division of people based on birth or descent, have grown louder among South Asian diaspora communities in the United States. The movement is getting pushback from some Hindu Americans who argue that such legislation maligns a specific community. Proponents of the ordinance approved Tuesday say caste discrimination crosses national and religious boundaries and that without such laws, those facing caste discrimination in the U.S. will have no protections.

EPA orders Norfolk Southern to clean up toxic derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered Norfolk Southern on Tuesday to pay for the cleanup of the East Palestine, Ohio train wreck and chemical release as federal regulators took charge of long-term recovery efforts and promised worried residents they wouldn’t be forgotten. Using its authority under the federal Superfund law, EPA told Norfolk Southern to take all available measures to clean up contaminated air and water. The EPA warned Norfolk Southern that if failed to comply with its order, the agency would perform the work itself and seek triple damages from the company. Norfolk Southern’s CEO promised the company would do what’s necessary to ensure the long-term health of the community and become a “safer railroad.”

Man arrested in Catholic bishop’s killing had worked for him

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in the weekend killing of a Catholic auxiliary bishop that shocked Los Angeles religious and immigrant communities. The suspect arrested Monday was identified as the husband of the victim’s housekeeper. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says 69-year-old Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell was shot at least once Saturday in his home in Hacienda Heights, about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. He says a SWAT team on Monday arrested Carlos Medina, the husband of O’Connell’s housekeeper. The sheriff says Medina had done work at the bishop’s home. He says a motive in the killing has not been determined. It was not immediately known if Medina has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Supreme Court wrestles with lawsuit shield for social media

WASHINGTON (AP) — In its first case about the federal law that is credited with helping create the modern internet, the Supreme Court seems unlikely to side with a family wanting to hold Google liable for the death of their daughter who was killed in a terrorist attack. At the same time, the justices also signaled in arguments lasting two and a half hours that they are wary of Google’s claims that a 1996 law, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, affords it, Twitter, Facebook and other companies sweeping immunity from lawsuits over their targeted recommendations of videos, documents and other content. Justice Elena Kagan was among members of the court suggesting Congress, not the court, should make needed changes to a law passed early in the internet age.

Upper Midwest braces for blizzard, nearly 2 feet of snow

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A monster winter storm is taking aim at the Upper Midwest, threatening to bring blizzard conditions, bitterly cold temperatures and 2 feet of snow in a three-day onslaught that could affect more than 40 million Americans. The storm was to begin around midday and continue through Thursday morning, dumping heavy snow over parts of the Dakotas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. The system was headed straight for the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, where 2 feet of snow or more was possible. More than a foot of snow was expected in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Pay-Per-Chew: More restaurants trying subscription programs

Consumers are willing to pay monthly subscription fees for streaming services, pet food and even toilet paper. And now some restaurants are betting they’ll do the same for their favorite meals. Large chains like Panera and P.F. Chang’s as well as neighborhood hangouts are increasingly experimenting with the subscription model as a way to ensure steady revenue and customer visits. Some offer unlimited drinks or free delivery for a monthly fee; others will bring out your favorite appetizer each time you visit. They’re following a trend: The average American juggled 6.7 subscriptions in 2022, up from 4.2 in 2019. That’s according to Rocket Money, a personal finance app.

New START: last US-Russia arms control treaty in jeopardy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement that Moscow is suspending its participation in the last remaining U.S.-Russia arms control treaty will have an immediate impact on U.S. visibility into Russian nuclear activities. But the pact was already on life support. Putin’s decision to suspend Russian cooperation with the treaty’s nuclear warhead and missile inspections follows Moscow’s cancellation late last year of talks that had been intended to salvage an agreement that both sides have accused the other of violating. In his state-of-the-nation address to the Russian people on Tuesday, Putin said Russia was withdrawing from the treaty because of U.S. support to Ukraine

‘Cocaine Bear’ is here to strike a blow to staid Hollywood

NEW YORK (AP) — Yes, “Cocaine Bear” is a real movie. And it might be a hit. Since the trailer first debuted for Elizabeth Banks’ very, very loosely based-on-a-true-story comedy has stoked a rabid zeitgeist. At a time when much in Hollywood can feel pre-packaged, the makers of “Cocaine Bear” think it can be a wild exception. Its makers, including producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, say that it’s time Hollywood got bolder and greenlight movies that don’t feel like they were dreamed up in a corporate boardroom. And “Cocaine Bear” most definitely didn’t originate at the C-suite. It opens in theaters Friday.

