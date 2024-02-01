AP News Summary at 6:43 a.m. EST

European Union agrees on a new 50 billion-euro aid package for Ukraine despite Hungary’s veto threat

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union official says the 27 EU countries have sealed a deal to provide Ukraine with a new 50-billion-euro ($54 billion) support package despite weeks of threats from Hungary to veto the move. The agreement announced by European Council President Charles Michel on financial aid for Ukraine’s war=ravaged economy was reached in the first hour of a summit he was chairing in Brussels on Thursday. That Hungary lifted its veto, and so quickly, came as a surprise. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked the package’s adoption in December and had threatened to do the same this week. Ukraine’s economy desperately needs propping up nearly two years into the war sparked by Russia’s invasion.

Horns blaring and engines roaring, hundreds of tractors bring farmers’ plight to an EU summit

BRUSSELS (AP) — Convoys with hundreds of angry farmers driving heavy-duty tractors are at European Union headquarters where leaders are meeting at a summit Thursday. The farmers are bent on getting their complaints about excessive costs, rules and bureaucracy heard in a culmination of weeks of protests around the bloc. The farmers entered the Belgian capital with the rumble of engines and firecrackers, and blaring horns piercing the early morning slumber. The EU summit was supposed to be laser-focused on providing Ukraine financial aid for its war against invading Russia, but the farmers are squeezing their plight onto the informal agenda too.

Israel and Lebanon are prepping for a war neither wants, but many fear it’s becoming inevitable

BEIRUT (AP) — The prospect of a full-scale war between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia terrifies people on both sides of the border, but some see it as an inevitable fallout from Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Such a war could be the most destructive either side has ever experienced. Israel and Hezbollah each have lessons from their last war, in 2006. The monthlong conflict ended in a draw. Both countries also have had four months to prepare for another war, even as the U.S. tries to prevent a widening of the conflict. Last month, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that an Israel-Hezbollah war “would be a total disaster.” That came amid a flurry of shuttle diplomacy by the U.S. and Europe.

US blames group of Iran-backed militias for deadly drone attack in Jordan as it weighs reprisals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has attributed the drone attack that killed three U.S. service members in Jordan to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias that includes the militant group Kataib Hezbollah. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says the U.S. believes the attack was planned, resourced and facilitated by the group. The Sunday drone attack on a military base in Jordan killed the three troops and injured at least 40 others. Kirby said Wednesday that President Joe Biden will continue to weigh response options to the attack but “the first thing you see won’t be the last thing.”

AP-NORC poll finds an uptick in positive ratings of the US economy, but it’s not boosting Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. adults are only feeling slightly better about the economy, despite stocks being near record highs and surprisingly strong growth last year. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 35% of U.S. adults call the national economy good. That’s an uptick from 30% who said so late last year and up from 24% who said so a year ago. While 65% still call the economy poor, that’s an improvement from a year ago, when 76% did. Voters’ confidence in the economy could be the pivotal factor in this year’s election. President Joe Biden is running for reelection in part on the economy. The poll puts his overall approval rating at 38%.

Republican lawsuits challenge mail ballot deadlines. Could they upend voting across the country?

Republicans are challenging extended mail ballot deadlines in at least two states in a move that could have severe implications for mail voting nationwide ahead of this year’s presidential election. A lawsuit filed last week in Mississippi follows a similar one last year in North Dakota, both brought in heavily Republican states before conservative federal courts. Democratic and voting rights groups are concerned about the potential impact beyond those two states if a judge rules that deadlines for receiving mailed ballots that stretch past Election Day violate federal law. A spokesman for the Republican National Committee said the group hopes to obtain a judicial precedent before November’s presidential election.

UK judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit over dossier containing ‘shocking and scandalous claims’

LONDON (AP) — A judge in London has thrown out a lawsuit by former U.S. President Donald Trump accusing a former British spy of making “shocking and scandalous claims” that were false and harmed his reputation. Judge Karen Steyn said the defendant was entitled to summary judgment and the case should not go to trial. Trump sued Orbis Business Intelligence, the company founded by Christopher Steele, who created a dossier in 2016 that contained rumors and uncorroborated allegations about Trump that erupted in a political storm just before he was inaugurated. The former president sought damages from Orbis for allegedly violating British data protection laws. The firm sought to have the case thrown out.

Secret US spying program targeted top Venezuelan officials, flouting international law

MIAMI (AP) — A secret memo obtained by The Associated Press details a covert operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that sent undercover operatives into Venezuela to surreptitiously record and build drug-trafficking cases against the country’s leadership – a plan the U.S. acknowledged from the start was arguably a violation of international law. The 2018 memo outlines “Operation Money Badger,” a yearslong investigation that authorities said targeted dozens of people, including Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The revelation comes at a fraught moment in US-Venezuela relations and offers a rare window into the lengths the DEA was willing to go in a country that banned U.S. drug agents nearly two decades ago.

Mark Zuckerberg’s long apology tour: A brief history

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mark Zuckerberg has accumulated a long history of public apologies, often issued in the wake of crisis or when Facebook users rose up against unannounced — and frequently unappreciated — changes in its service. It’s a history that stands in sharp contrast to most of his peers in technology, who generally prefer not to speak publicly outside of carefully stage-managed product presentations. But it’s also true that Facebook has simply had a lot to apologize for. Zuckerberg was back in damage control mode on Wednesday when he apologized to the parents of children exploited, bullied or driven to self harm via social media.

How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce became the focus of baseless political conspiracy theories

Superstar Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, have become the focus of a raft of false claims and political conspiracy theories on social media this week as the team advances to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. Baseless posts range from allegations that Swift has played a part in Pentagon psychological operations to the idea that she and Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champion, are key assets in a secret plot to help President Joe Biden get reelected in 2024, and that the Chiefs’ success was rigged as part of the plan.

