AP News Summary at 6:40 p.m. EDT

Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has returned to New York from his home in Florida for his historic booking and arraignment on criminal charges. The nation’s largest city bolstered security and warned potential agitators that it is “not a playground for your misplaced anger” even before Trump made it into Manhattan. His journey from his Mar-a-Lago club to the airport in Florida took him past supporters waving banners and cheering the former president as they slammed the case against him — stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign —as politically motivated. The scene was quite different in New York, where Trump built a national profile in business and entertainment but became deeply unpopular as he moved into politics.

Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As students across Nashville were walking out of class to protest gun violence following a school shooting last week, police released new information from the investigation. Police say 28-year-old Audrey Hale spent months planning a mass murder at The Covenant School, and that they haven’t yet established a motive but say Hale “considered the actions of other mass murderers.” Hale fired 152 rounds before being killed by police. Hale’s victims were three 9-year-old children and three adults. Outside the state Capitol on Monday, thousands rallied in a call for gun reform, many of them students from Nashville-area schools who walked out of their classes en masse.

‘We’ll kill you’: Troops film boys’ killings in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — A video in Burkina Faso showing men in military fatigues walking among the bloodied bodies of boys with their hands bound surfaced on social media in mid-February. It shows a man slamming a rock onto the head of a 16-year-old named Adama as another man laughed. Burkina Faso has been wracked by violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group that has killed thousands. But some civilians say they are even more afraid of Burkina Faso’s security forces. The military junta has denied its security forces were involved, but a frame-by-frame analysis by The Associated Press of the 83-second video shows the killings happened inside a military base in the country’s north.

Veto stands: Transgender pronouns OK in North Dakota schools

Teachers in North Dakota can still refer to transgender students by the personal pronouns they use, after lawmakers failed to override the governor’s veto of a controversial bill to place restrictions on educators. House lawmakers voted to override the veto Monday, but fell short of the two-thirds majority needed. This happened days after Republican Gov. Doug Burgum’s office announced the veto, and the Senate overrode it. The bill would have prohibited public school teachers and employees from acknowledging the pronouns a transgender student uses unless they received permission from the student’s parents as well as a school administrator.

Community colleges are reeling. ‘The reckoning is here.’

Community colleges are in trouble. Enrollment has fallen 37% since 2010, and their completion rates are dismal — nearly half of students drop out within a year. Scant advising, labyrinthian financial aid and unclear career pathways are among the challenges facing two-year schools and their students. Two-year community colleges have the worst completion rates of any kind of university or college. Nearly half of students drop out of the community college where they started within a year. Only slightly more than 40% finish within six years. That has implications for the national economy, which relies on community colleges to fill many of the jobs that have shortages.

DeSantis signs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians will be able to carry concealed guns without a permit under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis signed the bill Monday during a private ceremony after the Legislature passed it Thursday. It will allow anyone who can legally own a gun in Florida to carry one without a permit. It means training and a background check will not be needed for people to carry concealed guns in public. The state now has nearly 3 million permit holders. The bill signing comes five years after then-Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, signed a bill creating gun restrictions after 17 students and faculty were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in 2018.

Teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $40 million lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student has filed a lawsuit seeking $40 million in damages from Newport News school officials. The lawsuit filed Monday accuses school administrators of gross negligence and ignoring multiple warnings that the boy had a gun and was in a “violent mood.” Abby Zwerner, a 25-year-old teacher at Richneck Elementary School, was shot on Jan. 6 as she sat in her classroom. She spent nearly two weeks in the hospital and required four surgeries. The Newport News School Board and its members didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

Oil producers’ cuts could boost gasoline prices, help Russia

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Some of the globe’s biggest oil producers are cutting back. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and others are saying they’ll dial back supplies of crude to the global economy by a million barrels a day. That could send prices higher — or at least keep them from sliding to where they hurt the budgets of oil-producing countries. Russia is extending its own cuts, too. Higher prices could help Moscow weather Western sanctions over Ukraine. But much depends on the global economy and whether demand for oil rebounds strongly in coming months. Combined with a cut of 2 million barrels per day announced in October, producers have axed about 3% of the world’s oil supply.

DiCaprio testifies in money-laundering case of Fugees rapper

WASHINGTON (AP) — Movie star Leonardo DiCaprio testified in federal court Monday morning as part of a trial involving international money laundering, bribery and a prominent rap artist. Prakazrel “Pras” Michel — a founding member of the iconic 1990s hip-hop group, The Fugees — is accused of funneling money from a fugitive Malaysian financer through straw donors to Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign. At the heart of the case is Low Taek Jho, usually known as Jho Low. He is accused of masterminding an international money laundering and bribery scheme that stole billions from the Malaysian state investment fund known as 1MDB. DiCaprio’s connection with the case comes from his years-long relationship with Low, who was one of the primary financers of the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

A duo once more, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon come up for ‘Air’

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 25 years after they set out to conquer Hollywood together, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are once again a team. Affleck directs and Damon stars in “Air,” the new film about Nike’s courting of Michael Jordan, opening in theaters Wednesday. That film is only part of their new collaboration. It’s the first release from their new production company, Artists Equity. Affleck is the chief executive, Damon is head of content. Part of its mission is to give prominent crew and cast members a piece of profits.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.