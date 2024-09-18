AP News Summary at 6:38 a.m. EDT

Exploding Hezbollah pagers in apparent Israeli attack made by Hungarian company, Taiwanese firm says

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Taiwanese company says that a firm based in Hungary was responsible for manufacturing the pagers that exploded in Lebanon and Syria in an apparent Israeli operation targeting Hezbollah’s communications network. The Taiwanese company said Wednesday that it allowed its brand to be used on the devices. Pagers used by the militant group Hezbollah exploded near-simultaneously Tuesday in Lebanon and Syria, killing at least 12 people, including two children. Nearly 3,000 were wounded. Hezbollah and the Lebanese government blamed Israel. An American official said Israel briefed the United States on Tuesday after the attack. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the information publicly.

What to know about the deadly pager explosions targeting Hezbollah

NEW YORK (AP) — In what appeared to be a sophisticated, remote attack, pagers used by hundreds of members of Hezbollah exploded almost simultaneously in Lebanon and Syria Tuesday — killing at least nine people, including a young girl, and wounding thousands more. The militant group blamed Israel for the deadly explosions, which targeted an extraordinary breadth of people and showed signs of being a long-planned operation. Much about how the attack was executed is still uncertain, however — and investigators had no immediate word on how the pagers were detonated or if explosives had somehow been sneaked into each pager. The Israeli military declined to comment.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ indictment alleges he used power to build empire of sexual crime

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs has been indicted on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy allegations. It comes after 10 months of growing allegations, lawsuits, raids of his homes and an erosion of the public image Combs sought to build since arriving as a hip-hop mogul in the 1990s. Combs pleaded not guilty Tuesday and his lawyer says he’s innocent. A judge ordered him held without bail as he awaits trial. Prosecutors say he used his power and prestige to facilitate crimes including so-called “Freak-Offs,” in which women were coerced to engage in sex with male sex workers while Comb watched and often filmed.

Now a Roe advocate, woman raped by stepfather as a child tells her story in Harris campaign ad

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 22-year-old woman who became an abortion rights advocate after she was raped by her stepfather as a child tells her story in a new campaign ad for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The ad is part of a continued push by the Harris campaign to highlight the growing consequences of the fall of Roe, including in some states where abortion restrictions have no exceptions for rape or incest. Women in some states are suffering increasingly perilous medical care. Republican nominee Donald Trump has taken credit for appointing three of the conservatives to the U.S. Supreme Court who helped overturn the constitutional right to abortion.

Trump holds first event since an apparent assassination attempt while Harris does a rare interview

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has made his first public appearance since Sunday’s second apparent assassination attempt against him, with a crowd chanting “God bless Trump!” and “Fight, Fight, Fight.” He held a town hall Tuesday in Michigan moderated by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, his former White House press secretary. “Only consequential presidents get shot at,” he said. Vice President Kamala Harris has appeared at a National Association of Black Journalists forum, where she struck a measured tone and didn’t mention Trump by name. Her appearance Tuesday contrasted the former president’s recent — and highly contentious — appearance before the group.

Voting for local government opens in Indian-controlled Kashmir for first time after losing autonomy

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A phased election for choosing a local government in Indian-controlled Kashmir has opened in the first such vote since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government stripped the disputed region of its special status five years ago. Authorities deployed thousands of additional police and paramilitary soldiers in the region’s seven southern districts where over 2.3 million residents are eligible to cast their votes for 24 lawmakers in Wednesday’s first phase of the vote. Troops carrying rifles set up checkpoints and patrolled constituencies as locals lined up to vote. The second and third phases will be held later. Votes will be counted and results released on Oct. 8.

What to know about the threats in Springfield, Ohio, after false claims about Haitian immigrants

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A small Ohio city has been inundated with hoax bomb threats since last week’s presidential debate, when former President Donald Trump falsely accused members of Springfield’s Haitian community of abducting and eating cats and dogs. City officials acknowledge growing pains from the influx of some 15,000 Haitian immigrants, but say there’s no evidence to support the claim they are consuming anyone’s pets. More than 30 bomb threats have been made against schools, government buildings and city officials’ homes since last week, forcing evacuations and closures. Springfield also canceled its annual celebration of diversity, arts and culture in response to the threats. On Tuesday, state police were deployed to city schools.

Stock market today: Global shares trade mixed ahead of Federal Reserve rate decision

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are trading mixed as investors await an expected interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the first in more than four years. Benchmarks early Wednesday in France, Germany and Britain. U.S. futures were higher. In Asia, benchmarks finished higher in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Trading was closed in Hong Kong for a holiday. The Bank of Japan and the Bank of England are also holding monetary policy meetings this week. Neither central bank is expected to move on rates, although the language of what the officials say could be an indicator of later moves.

John Thune is striving to be the next Republican Senate leader, but can he rise in Trump’s GOP?

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — Sen. John Thune of South Dakota is competing intensely to become the next Republican leader in the Senate. Senators John Cornyn of Texas, a former whip and strong fundraiser, and Rick Scott of Florida, a Trump ally, are also running for leader. Others could still jump in the race. Thune recently pledged a record-setting $4 million to the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, held meetings this spring with every colleague to lock in support and has crisscrossed the country to boost Republicans’ bid to win a Senate majority. But Thune’s bid could ultimately hinge on whether Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gets involved in the leadership election.

‘Fake heiress’ Anna Sorokin debuts on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ — with a sparkly ankle monitor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Convicted con artist Anna Sorokin has hit the dancefloor on “Dancing With the Stars” with a featherweight — and very sparkly — ankle monitor. The so-called ‘fake heiress,’ who was convicted of swindling banks, hotels and friends in 2019 after falsely building a reputation as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey, debuted the ankle monitor during the premiere of “Dancing With the Stars’” new season Tuesday night. She calls the bedazzled ankle monitor “not a big issue at all.” Her dance pro partner, Ezra Sosa, tells The Associated Press the device is “the real star of the show.” The pair danced to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” and even Sorokin says the routine could have been better.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.