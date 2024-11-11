AP News Summary at 6:37 a.m. EST

Will Trump’s hush money conviction stand? A judge will rule on the president-elect’s immunity claim

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge is poised to decide whether to uphold Donald Trump’s hush money verdict or dismiss it on presidential immunity grounds. Judge Juan M. Merchan has said he will rule Tuesday on the president-elect’s request to toss his conviction because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gave presidents broad protection from prosecution. Trump’s lawyers have been fighting for months to reverse his conviction. Trump’s efforts to erase the verdict have taken on new urgency. He is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of the month with possible punishments ranging from a fine or probation to up to four years in prison.

Trump pressures candidates for Senate GOP leader to fill his Cabinet right away

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days before Senate Republicans pick their new leader, President-elect Donald Trump is pressuring the candidates to change Senate rules and give him more power to appoint unconfirmed nominees. Republican Sens. John Thune of South Dakota, John Cornyn of Texas and Rick Scott of Florida are running in a secret ballot election on Wednesday to lead the conference as longtime GOP leader Mitch McConnell steps aside from power after almost two decades. Trump has not endorsed any of the candidates, but on Sunday he made clear that he expects the new leader to go around regular Senate order to allow him to fill his Cabinet quickly.

Trump breaks GOP losing streak in nation’s largest majority-Arab city with a pivotal final week

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Donald Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate since 2000 to win the majority-Arab city of Dearborn, Michigan. Voters say a last-minute visit from Trump to the city helped him beat Kamala Harris there by over 2,000 votes. Harris also lost neighboring Dearborn Heights. Trump had focused on Arab American voters after local leaders for months warned Democratic officials about anger in the community over the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Harris never visited Dearborn. One of her top surrogates, former President Bill Clinton, was expected to visit the area before he made remarks deemed offensive to many in the Arab American community.

Traumatized by war, hundreds of Lebanon’s children struggle with wounds both physical and emotional

BEIRUT (AP) — Four-year-old Hussein Mikdad survived an Israeli airstrike on his home in a Beirut suburb last month. His mother, three siblings and six relatives were killed. The boy is one of hundreds of Lebanese children wounded in the war that has intensified since September and has killed at least 100 children. Doctors say the children are healing from their physical wounds but emotional scars will linger for longer, traumatizing another generation in war-plagued Lebanon. Israel has intensified bombardment in Lebanon since Sept.23, vowing to cripple militant group Hezbollah. But the strikes have increasingly hit homes and residential areas, where Israel says Hezbollah is hiding its capabilities. Children are caught in the midst.

Israeli strikes kill dozens in Lebanon and isolated northern Gaza while Netanyahu and Trump speak

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — New Israeli strikes have killed dozens of people including children in Lebanon and northern Gaza. The strikes happened on Sunday. The world is watching for signs of how the U.S. election might affect the war against Iranian-backed militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has spoken three times with Donald Trump since Tuesday’s election and they “see eye-to-eye regarding the Iranian threat and all of its components.” Israel’s president is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday. The deadline is approaching for a U.S. ultimatum for Israel to allow more aid into Gaza or risk possible restrictions on military funding.

17 Chadian soldiers and 96 rebels killed in a Boko Haram attack, army says

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s army says Boko Haram insurgents killed 17 Chadian soldiers in a weekend attack on a military post that also left 96 of the assailants dead. The army spokesperson says The attack in the Lake Chad region happened on Saturday. He did not provide details. The Lake Chad region has been plagued this year by frequent attacks from insurgents, including Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa. It has revived fears of violence after a period of peace following a successful operation launched in 2020 by the Chadian army to destroy the extremist groups’ bases.

Fire crews on both US coasts battle wildfires; 1 death in New York-New Jersey fire

POMPTON LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Fire crews on both coasts of the U.S. are battling wildfires, including one in New York and New Jersey that killed a parks employee. In Southern California, crews northwest of Los Angeles made progress Sunday against a fire that prompted thousands of residents to flee and destroyed more than 130 structures. New York authorities say they are investigating the death of an 18-year-old state parks employee who was fighting the Jennings Creek Wildfire along the New Jersey and New York border when a tree fell on him Saturday.

Climate talks open with calls for a path away from the ‘road to ruin.’ But the real focus is money

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — In Baku, Azerbaijan the two-week United Nations climate negotiations, called COP29, got right to the major focus of striking a new deal on how many hundreds of billions — or even trillions — of dollars a year will flow from rich nations to poor to try to curb and adapt to climate change. The money is to help the developing world transition their energy systems away from planet-warming fossil fuels and toward clean energy, compensate for climate disasters mostly triggered by carbon pollution from rich nations and adapt to future extreme weather.

Wisconsin’s high court to hear oral arguments on whether an 1849 abortion ban remains valid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on whether a law that legislators adopted more than a decade before the Civil War bans abortion and can still be enforced. Attorneys representing Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and Republican prosecutor Joel Urmanski will make their cases to the court on Monday. Kaul filed a lawsuit challenging the ban in 2022, arguing it was too old to enforce and that it was superseded by a 1985 state law that permits abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb. A Dane County judge ruled in 2023 that the ban outlaws feticide but doesn’t prohibit abortions. Urmanski asked the state Supreme Court in February to overturn the Dane County ruling.

‘I got my life back.’ Veterans with PTSD making progress thanks to service dog program

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — After working at a crowded and dangerous internment camp in Iraq, Air Force Staff Sgt. Heather O’Brien brought home with her anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. A bouncy labradoodle and a Kansas City-area program helped her get back on her feet. Dogs 4 Valor, operated through an organization called The Battle Within, helps retired veterans and first responders in the Kansas City area work with their service dogs to help manage depression, anxiety and other challenges. Organizers of Dogs 4 Valor say veterans with severe PTSD often struggle to go out in public. The program, and the dogs, help them find a way to get out of their homes and enjoy life again.

