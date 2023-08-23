AP News Summary at 6:35 p.m. EDT

Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia’s civil aviation agency says mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was aboard a plane that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday. All 10 people aboard were killed. Prigozhin led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year. The crash immediately raised suspicions since the fate of the founder of the Wagner private military company has been the subject of intense speculation ever since he mounted the mutiny. At the time, President Vladimir Putin denounced the rebellion as “treason” and a “stab in the back” and vowed to avenge it. But the charges against Prigozhin were soon dropped, and the Wagner chief was allowed to retreat to Belarus, while reportedly popping up in Russia from time to time.

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani has surrendered to authorities in Georgia to face an indictment alleging he acted as former President Donald Trump’s chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election. The former New York City mayor is charged with Trump and 17 other people under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The 79-year-old Giuliani is accused of spearheading Trump’s efforts to compel state lawmakers in Georgia and other closely contested states to illegally appoint electoral college electors favorable to Trump. After his booking, on $150,000 bond, second only to Trump’s $200,000, Giuliani called his case “a fight for our way of life.”

The first 2024 Republican presidential debate is set to kick off in Milwaukee. Follow live updates

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Doug Burgum is a go. The North Dakota governor confirmed Wednesday that he will participate in the first Republican presidential debate after injuring his Achilles tendon during a basketball game. He wrote in a post on X: “I’m in.” He included a photo of himself walking with crutches on to the debate stage. He wore a boot on his left foot. Burgum did a walk-through of the stage on his injured leg earlier Wednesday to test whether he would be able to attend. He will join seven other candidates on stage at the debate, which kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

In deadly Maui fires, many had no warning and no way out. Those who dodged a barricade survived

As flames tore through a West Maui neighborhood, fleeing residents headed for the only paved road out of town in a dash for safety. Many were turned back toward the rapidly spreading fire by a barricade blocking access to Highway 30. But those who disobeyed, or took seldom-used back roads, made it out safely. The road closures contributed to making Lahaina the site of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. But there were many problems that day, and in some ways the disaster began long before the fires started. The Associated Press has built a timeline and map of the disaster after reviewing public documents and interviewing dozens of survivors, public officials and others.

India lands a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, a first for the world as it joins elite club

NEW DELHI (AP) — India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole on Wednesday. It is a historic voyage to uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water. It is also a technological triumph for the world’s most populous nation. A lander with a rover inside touched down on the lunar surface at 6:04 p.m. local time, sparking celebrations around the country, including from space scientists watching in the city of Bengaluru. After a failed attempt to land on the moon nearly four years ago, India joins the United States, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve this milestone.

South Carolina’s new all-male highest court reverses course on abortion, upholding strict 6-week ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s newly all-male Supreme Court has reversed course on abortion, upholding a ban on most such procedures after just weeks of pregnancy. The 4-1 ruling Wednesday departs from the court’s own decision earlier this year to strike down a similar law from 2021. Writing for the new majority, Justice John Kittredge acknowledged that the ban infringes on “a woman’s right of privacy and bodily autonomy.” But he said that doesn’t outweigh what he called “the interest of the unborn child to live.” Chief Justice Donald Beatty provided the lone dissent. He said the law is unclear and exposes doctors to criminal charges if law enforcement disagrees with their expertise.

At least 1 dead, 1 missing as Tropical Storm Franklin batters Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tropical Storm Franklin is unleashing heavy floods and landslides in the Dominican Republic after making landfall in the country’s southern region. The Civil Defense agency said the storm killed one person on Wednesday. The storm began to slowly spin away from the island of Hispaniola that the Dominican Republic shares with Haiti after dumping heavy rain for several hours. Forecasters say Franklin could dump up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain, with as much as 16 inches for Hispaniola’s central region. Officials are most concerned about the storm’s impact in Haiti, which is vulnerable to catastrophic flooding because of severe erosion from deforestation.

Oklahoma authorities name the BTK killer as the ‘prime suspect’ in at least two unsolved cases

Authorities have named the BTK serial killer as the “prime suspect” in two unsolved killings — one in Oklahoma and another in Missouri, leading authorities to dig this week near his former Kansas property this week. Osage County, Oklahoma, Undersheriff Gary Upton told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the investigation into whether Dennis Rader was responsible for additional crimes started with the re-examination last year of the 1976 disappearance of Cynthia Kinney in Pawhuska. The case, which was investigated on and off over the years, was reopened in December. Upton says Rader is also the prime suspect in the death of 22-year-old Shawna Beth Garber, whose body was discovered in December 1990 in McDonald County, Missouri.

North Korea says its 2nd attempt to launch a spy satellite has failed, vows 3rd try

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says its second attempt to launch a spy satellite failed but is vowing to make a third attempt in October. The announcement followed a statement by South Korea’s military that North Korea had launched a long-range rocket. The North’s space agency said it used the new-type carrier rocket Chollima-1 to put the reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1 into orbit. It said the flights of the first and second stages of the rocket were normal, but the launch eventually failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight. The space agency said it would make a third launch attempt in October.

Deep-sea ‘hot tubs’ help octopus moms hatch their eggs faster

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study suggests that deep-sea “hot tubs” may help octopus eggs hatch faster. Octopus usually live solitary lives. So scientists were startled to find thousands of them huddled together at the bottom of the ocean off the coast of California. The researchers say it appears these octopus are taking advantage of heat seeping up from the base of an extinct underwater volcano to accelerate egg-hatching. The researchers found that eggs at this site hatch after about 21 months — far shorter than the four years or more for other deep-sea octopus eggs. The research was published Wednesday in Science Advances.

