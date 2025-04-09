AP News Summary at 6:34 p.m. EDT

Wall Street’s euphoria sends US stocks to historic gains after Trump pauses most of his tariffs

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks soared to one of their best days in history on a euphoric Wall Street after President Donald Trump said he would back off on most of his tariffs temporarily. The S&P 500 soared 9.5% Wednesday, though it’s still below where it was when Trump announced his sweeping set of tariffs last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average flew nearly 3,000 points higher, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 12.2%. Trump, though, did raise tariffs further on China, which keeps the possibility of further swings ahead for markets. Treasury yields gave back some of their big market-rattling gains following Trump’s pause on most tariffs.

Trump limits tariffs on most nations for 90 days, raises taxes on Chinese imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a global market meltdown, President Donald Trump on Wednesday abruptly backed off his tariffs on most nations for 90 days, but raised his tax rate on Chinese imports to 125%. It was seemingly an attempt to narrow what had been an unprecedented trade war between the U.S. and most of the world to one between the U.S. and China. Global markets surged on the development, but the precise details of Trump’s plans to ease tariffs on non-China trade partners were not immediately clear. There still appear to be 25% tariffs on autos, steel and aluminum, with more imports set to be tariffed in the weeks ahead.

Appeals court clears the way for the Trump administration to fire thousands of probationary workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has cleared the way for President Donald Trump’s administration to fire thousands of probationary workers, halting a judge’s order requiring them to be reinstated. A split panel for the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday found the government will probably win by showing the mass firings must be appealed through a separate employment process rather than fought out in federal court. The decision in a case filed by nearly two dozen states in Maryland comes a day after the Supreme Court blocked a similar order from a judge in California. The states could seek further court review as their lawsuit plays out.

Officials scramble to identify victims of Dominican club roof collapse that killed at least 124

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Dozens of people have gathered at the Dominican Republic’s forensic institute, hoping for news of their loved ones who are still missing after the roof of an iconic nightclub collapsed. The crowd grew increasingly agitated Wednesday as National Institute of Forensic Pathology officials read the names of 54 victims they have identified so far. At least 124 people were killed and more than 250 others injured when disaster struck early Tuesday at the legendary Jet Set club in Santo Domingo. Officials have called for calm, saying they have already delivered 28 bodies to their families. Officials have not been able to identify at least 33 bodies.

Trump: Israel would be ‘leader’ of Iran strike if Tehran doesn’t give up nuclear weapons program

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that Israel would be the “leader” of a potential military strike against Iran if Tehran doesn’t give up its nuclear weapons program. Trump made the comments on Wednesday, ahead of this weekend’s scheduled talks involving U.S. and Iranian officials in the Middle East sultanate of Oman. Trump told reporters that if military action is required, “Israel will obviously be very much involved in that” and that “they’ll be the leader of that.” He added that the U.S. would “do what we want to do.” The United States is increasingly concerned as Tehran is closer than ever to a workable weapon.

Israeli strike on Gaza apartment building kills at least 23, officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike on a residential block in northern Gaza killed at least 23 people, health officials in the Palestinian territory say. The Gaza Health Ministry said more than half of the dead were women and children. It said Wednesday’s strike hit a four-story building in the Shijaiyah neighborhood of Gaza City. It said at least 40 people were wounded in the strike. The Israeli military said it struck a senior Hamas militant who it said was behind attacks emanating from Shijaiyah. It was the latest violence in a war that shows no signs of abating.

A pipeline company filed hundreds of lawsuits against landowners. Now its project is threatened

MANSFIELD, S.D. (AP) — The company behind a massive proposed carbon pipeline in the Midwestern U.S. filed hundreds of lawsuits against landowners in recent years. An analysis by Lee Enterprises and The Associated Press reveals the great lengths that the company, Summit Carbon Solutions, has gone to get its nearly $9 billion project built, including a barrage of eminent domain legal actions in South Dakota. The legal salvo generated so much outrage among local farmers that South Dakota’s governor signed a bill into law last month that bans the use of eminent domain for building carbon dioxide pipelines, putting the project’s future in doubt.

Pope Francis meets privately with King Charles and Queen Camilla during his Vatican convalescence

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis met privately with King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the Vatican during the royal couple’s four-day state visit to Italy and on the occasion of their 20th wedding anniversary. It was the first confirmed meeting since the pope’s return to the Vatican after five weeks in the hospital for life-threatening double pneumonia. Francis had planned to have an audience with Charles, but that was officially postponed due to the pope’s health. The pope issued a new invitation for a private audience, but it was only confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Scientists map part of a mouse’s brain that’s so complex it looks like a galaxy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thanks to a mouse watching clips from “The Matrix,” scientists have created the largest functional map of a brain to date. It’s a diagram of the wiring connecting 84,000 neurons as they fired off messages in a piece of that mouse’s brain about the size of a poppy seed. The project may help unravel the circuitry our brains use to work, wiring that if disrupted can lead to diseases. More than 150 researchers were involved in the work, led by scientists at the nonprofit Allen Institute, Baylor College of Medicine and Princeton. It was published Wednesday in Nature.

The Masters: When it starts, how to watch, betting odds for golf’s first major of 2025

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler and the rest of golf’s best players have gathered again at Augusta National for the Masters. The defending champion will be trying for a third green jacket when the tournament begins Thursday with Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson serving as the honorary starters. The top 50 and ties after Friday’s second round play the weekend. By Sunday night, one player will be slipping into the green jacket. Scheffler is the betting favorite, while Rory McIlroy is the second choice among the bettors and perhaps the first among fans as he again tries to complete the career Grand Slam.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.