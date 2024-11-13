AP News Summary at 6:22 p.m. EST

Trump picks Matt Gaetz for attorney general, Marco Rubio for secretary of state

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to serve as his attorney general, opting for a loyalist who has built a national reputation as a disruptor and has vowed to dramatically overhaul the Justice Department. Trump on Wednesday also announced that he has tapped Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as his nominee for secretary of state. And he selected Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic member of Congress and presidential candidate, to serve as his director of national intelligence. The choices continue a pattern of Trump stocking his Cabinet with those he believes he can trust to execute his agenda rather than longtime officials with experience in their fields.

Trump returns to Washington vowing a smooth transition — something he didn’t ensure four years ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has made a victor’s return to Washington. He visited the White House for a nearly two-hour meeting with President Joe Biden on Wednesday, and committing to a straightforward transition of power despite actively working to disrupt the same process four years ago. Trump won last week’s election and says he’s now ready to ensure that there is a seamless move from his administration of Biden’s. But when he lost four years ago, it was a very different story. Trump filed scores of lawsuits falsely claiming widespread voter fraud, refused to actively participate in transition work and helped incite a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol.

Republican John Thune of South Dakota is elected the next Senate majority leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John Thune has won an internal election among Republican senators to become the chamber’s next majority leader. It makes the South Dakota Republican a key partner on Capitol Hill to President-elect Donald Trump. Thune beat out two other competitors, Sens. John Cornyn and Rick Scott, by gaining majority support from GOP senators in a secret ballot vote. Republicans are replacing Sen. Mitch McConnell, the longest serving Senate party leader, as they prepare to take majority control of the Senate with the 53 seats they won in last week’s elections. Like McConnell, Thune hails from the Republican Party’s traditional wing. He has held the Republican whip position since 2019.

Speaker Mike Johnson wins GOP nomination to remain in job, faces full House vote in new year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Mike Johnson has won the Republican nomination to remain as House speaker, on track to keep the gavel after a morning endorsement from President-elect Donald Trump ahead of a full House vote in the new year. While Johnson has no serious challenger, he faces dissent within his ranks, particularly from hard-right conservatives and the Freedom Caucus withholding their votes as leverage to extract promises ahead. Trump told House Republicans that he’s with the speaker all the way, according to a person familiar with the remarks but unauthorized to discuss the private meeting near the Capitol. Johnson heaped praise on Trump, calling him the “comeback king.”

Elon Musk says he and Trump have ‘mandate to delete’ regulations. Ethics laws could limit Musk role

Choosing billionaire Elon Musk to be what President-elect Donald Trump calls “our cost cutter” for the U.S. government, is not the first time an American president has empowered a business tycoon to look for ways to dramatically cut federal regulations. Former President Ronald Reagan tapped J. Peter Grace to lead a bureaucratic cost-cutting commission in 1982. But the chemical business magnate had fewer conflicts of interest than the world’s richest man does today. Musk’s SpaceX holds billions of dollars in NASA contracts. His Tesla electric car business benefits from government tax incentives and is subject to auto safety rules. His social media platform X, artificial intelligence startup xAI and other business interests all intersect with the federal government in various ways.

Biden and Xi will meet in Peru as US-China relations tested again by Trump’s return

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold talks this week with China’s Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an international summit in Peru. The face-to-face meeting comes as Beijing braces for Donald Trump’s return to the White House. The White House confirmed plans for the meeting while the two leaders are in Lima for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which will come just over two months before Trump’s inauguration. During his campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump promised to slap blanket 60% tariffs on all Chinese exports to the U.S. That would jolt the already tumultuous relationship between Beijing and Washington.

US government worker charged with leaking classified documents on Israel’s plans to strike Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who worked for the U.S. government has been charged with leaking classified information assessing Israel’s earlier plans to attack Iran. That’s according to court papers filed Wednesday. The man, identified as Asif William Rahman, was arrested by the FBI this week in Cambodia and was to due to make his first court appearance in Guam. It’s not immediately clear which federal agency employed him. The documents noted that Israel was still moving military assets in place to conduct a military strike in response to Iran’s blistering ballistic missile attack on Oct. 1. Israel carried out a retaliatory attack on multiple sites in Iran in late October.

Protests erupt in Paris over pro-Israel gala organized by far-right figures

PARIS (AP) — Protests have erupted in Paris against a controversial gala organized by far-right figures in support of Israel. The Wednesday event is intended to raise funds for the Israeli military and included Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich among its invited guests. The minister, a hard-line settler leader, has been accused of inflaming tensions in the West Bank and drew international condemnations this week by saying he hopes the election of Donald Trump will clear the way for Israeli annexation of the West Bank. The protests came on the eve of a high-stakes soccer match at France’s national stadium against the Israeli national team, overshadowed by tensions around the wars in the Middle East.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he’ll ask for a vote of confidence in December

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced that he will ask for a vote of confidence on Dec. 16, paving the way forward for an early parliamentary election in February. Scholz declared his plans for a vote of confidence during a speech in parliament on Wednesday, one week after his three-party coalition government collapsed. The chancellor had initially wanted to have an early election only by late March — before the vote that is regularly scheduled for September 2025. However, the center-right Christian opposition pushed for a quicker vote in the parliament to speed up the next election. In the end, party leaders across the political spectrum agreed on the dates for the vote of confidence and the new election.

Bluesky has added 1 million users since the US election as people seek alternatives to X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Social media platform Bluesky has gained 1 million new users in the week since the U.S. election. The social media site said Wednesday its total users have jumped to 15 million. The platform championed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey initially was an invitation-only space. But in February it opened to the public. Across the platform, users have posted that they were looking for a new place to share their thoughts and engage with others online.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.