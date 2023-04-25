AP News Summary at 6:13 a.m. EDT

President Joe Biden announces 2024 reelection bid

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has formally announced he’s running for reelection in 2024. Biden made the announcement Tuesday. The Democratic president is asking voters to give him more time to “finish the job” he began when he was sworn in to office and set aside their concerns about extending the run of America’s oldest president for another four years. Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term. Biden is betting his first-term legislative achievements and 50-plus years of experience in Washington will count for more with voters. Biden faces a smooth path to winning his party’s nomination but a hard-fought struggle to retain the presidency in a bitterly divided nation.

Defamation suit produced trove of Tucker Carlson messages

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News didn’t go to trial, but still revealed plenty of what Fox personalities, including Tucker Carlson, had been saying about false 2020 election claims. The network’s top-rated host was let go Monday. His unexplained departure has turned a spotlight on what he said in depositions, emails and text messages among the thousands of pages Dominion released in the leadup to jury selection in the case. Carlson’s messages lambasted Fox’s news division and management, revealed how he felt about Donald Trump and demonstrated his skepticism of the election lies the network was airing repeatedly.

Montana transgender lawmaker silenced again, backers protest

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders in Montana persisted in forbidding Democratic transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr from participating in debate for a second week and her supporters brought the House session to a halt Monday — chanting “Let her speak!” from the gallery before they were escorted out. Zephyr told supporters earlier Monday she planned to continue to speak forcefully against legislation that members of the transgender community consider matters of life and death. Republican leaders in the GOP-controlled Legislature have told the first-term Democrat that she must first apologize for saying they would have “blood on their hands” if they banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Fitful start to new 3-day truce in Sudan; airlifts continue

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s warring generals have pledged to observe a new three-day truce that was brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia to try to pull Africa’s third-largest nation from the abyss. The claims were immediately undercut by the sound of heavy gunfire on Tuesday in the capital of Khartoum. Several previous cease-fires declared since the April 15 outbreak of fighting were not observed. However, intermittent lulls during the weekend’s major Muslim holiday enabled evacuations of hundreds of diplomats, aid workers and other foreigners by air and land. For many Sudanese, the departure of foreigners was a terrifying sign that international powers expect a worsening of the fighting.

North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions

North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has signed legislation banning abortion in almost all cases. The new law prohibits all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Before then, only women or girls subject to rape, incest or who are suffering from narrowly defined medical emergencies would be allowed to end their pregnancies. After six weeks, even those exceptions disappear, making the North Dakota law one of the strictest abortion bans in the country. The bill’s sponsor says it will go into effect immediately. That’s despite a ruling last month from the North Dakota Supreme Court, which is blocking another ban on abortion in the state while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds.

Actor Danny Masterson drugged, raped women, prosecutor says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles prosecutor told jurors that actor Danny Masterson drugged three women before raping them. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told a jury Monday during opening statements at the second trial of the star of “That ‘70s Show” that Masterson gave drugged drinks to each of the women, then raped them in his home between 2001 and 2003. Mueller had not been allowed to directly assert that the women were drugged at Masterson’s first trial, where a deadlocked jury led to a mistrial. Masterson’s attorney said in his opening statement that there was no tangible evidence that Masterson drugged the women, nor any convincing evidence that he raped them.

Long days of gravediggers tell story of Ukraine’s war dead

KRYVYI RIH, Ukraine (AP) — There will be four funerals today in the section for fallen soldiers at main cemetery in the city of Kryvyi Rih. In Ukraine, even the business of death has become routine as funerals are held for soldiers across the country almost every day, at times multiple times a day. The war’s death toll is kept a closely guarded secret by government and military officials, but it can be measured in other ways: through the long working hours of the gravediggers, the repetitive rhythm of shovels and spades scooping up soil, the daily processions of weeping mourners.

Twitter changes stoke Russian, Chinese propaganda surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia, China and Iran are exploiting recent changes at Twitter to spread disinformation faster and farther. Under new owner Elon Musk, Twitter recently ended its policy of labeling foreign propaganda agencies like RT or Sputnik. Researchers say the site has also ended its policy of making those accounts ineligible for promotion or recommendation, which had meant that interested users had to seek out the content. Now, misleading posts about the war in Ukraine and other topics can use Twitter’s algorithms to reach new users and spread further and farther than before.

Alabama and Mississippi mark Confederate Memorial Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama and Mississippi closed government offices on Monday for Confederate Memorial Day as efforts have stalled to abolish or rename Confederate holidays. Legislation has been introduced in the ongoing Alabama legislative session to remove, alter or rename Confederate-related holidays, but this effort has so far gained little traction. Several Southern states have ended or renamed Confederate holidays. Louisiana in 2022 removed Robert E. Lee Day and Confederate Memorial Day from the list of state holidays. Georgia in 2015 renamed Confederate Memorial Day to “State Holiday.” Arkansas in 2017 ended the practice of commemorating Lee and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the same day.

Rodgers latest aging NFL star to join Jets late in career

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The trade of Aaron Rodgers to New York puts one of the greatest players in NFL history in a Jets uniform. Despite a 54-year Super Bowl drought and the league’s longest active streak without a playoff appearance, the Jets have acquired several Hall of Fame players over the years. Some had big impacts, while others simply made a pitstop in New York on their way to Canton. The list includes Brett Favre, LaDainian Tomlinson, Ronnie Lott and Art Monk.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.