AP News Summary at 6:05 p.m. EST

Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in battle-torn part of Gaza

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli troops mistakenly shot three hostages to death in a battle-torn neighborhood of Gaza City, and an Israeli strike killed a Palestinian journalist in the south of the besieged territory. The deaths announced Friday underscored the ferocity of Israel’s ongoing onslaught. The hostages were killed in the Gaza City area of Shijaiyah, where troops have been engaged in fierce fighting with Hamas militants in recent days. The army’s chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said soldiers mistakenly identified the three Israelis as a threat and opened fire on them. He said it was believed that the three had either fled their captors or been abandoned.

Jury awards $148 million in damages to Georgia election workers over Rudy Giuliani’s 2020 vote lies

WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury has awarded $148 million in damages to two former Georgia election workers who sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation over lies he spread about them in 2020 that upended their lives with racist threats and harassment. Friday’s damages verdict comes after Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, tearfully testified about becoming the target of a false conspiracy theory pushed by Giuliani and other Republican allies of Donald Trump that made them fear for their lives. Giuliani says he will appeal the ruling, calling the amount awarded “absurd.” Moss says she hopes no one else “ever experiences anything like what we went through.”

With Iowa’s caucuses a month away, Trump urges voters to hand him not just a victory, but a blowout

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump is pushing his supporters to deliver a blowout win in next month’s Iowa caucuses. A myriad of well-qualified GOP challengers has struggled to gain traction despite crisscrossing the state over the last year. Rival campaigns have spent more than $70 million in Iowa on advertising. And unlike his first time in the caucuses, Trump’s campaign is now run by Iowa veterans who are not just locking in caucus commitments but building a formidable organization to try to lock in his lead. His dominance reflects what one strategist called his “quasi-incumbent” status and his continued support in the GOP base.

Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia gets 2 years in prison for child neglect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia has been sentenced to two years in prison for felony child neglect. Friday’s punishment for Deja Taylor comes nearly a year after her son used her handgun to critically wound teacher Abby Zwerner. The classroom shooting shocked the nation and roiled the military shipbuilding city of Newport News. Zwerner was shot in the hand and chest. She has since undergone multiple surgeries and frequent psychological counseling. Taylor’s son told authorities he took the gun from his mother’s purse on top of a dresser.

Prince Harry’s phone hacking victory is a landmark in the long saga of British tabloid misconduct

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry’s victory against Mirror Group Newspapers is a landmark moment in the long saga of lawbreaking by Britain’s tabloids. Judge Timothy Fancourt ruled on Friday that Mirror newspapers had hired private investigators to snoop for personal information and engaged in phone hacking for over a decade. It’s the latest chapter in a tale of tabloid power and attempts to tame it stretching back years. But it’s unlikely to be the end of the story. The ruling will strengthen the hand of others lining up to sue the company over alleged hacking. It also puts pressure on former executives, including ex-Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan. And Harry has two more suits against tabloid publishers in the works.

Court ruling backs tribes’ effort to force lawmakers to redraw North Dakota legislative boundaries

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request from North Dakota’s secretary of state to delay a federal judge’s ruling that found the state’s 2021 redistricting map violated the Voting Rights Act in diluting the voting strength of two Native American tribes. The court’s denial came Friday, a week before the deadline set by the federal judge for the state to adopt a new map of legislative districts. The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the Spirit Lake Nation filed the lawsuit early last year. U.S. District Chief Judge Peter Welte ruled in the tribes’ favor in November. Secretary of State Michael Howe is appealing the decision.

A year of war: 2023 sees worst-ever Israel-Hamas combat as Russian attacks on Ukraine grind on

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — From the Israel-Hamas war to Russia’s grinding battles against Ukraine, 2023 has shown the dangers of armed conflicts breaking out into region-wide combat. But behind their long shadows, the world faces strife in countries stretching both the globe and the alphabet from Afghanistan all the way to Yemen. Coups and violence across Africa upended life in nations there. Myanmar in Southeast Asia faces what some experts describe as a slow-burning civil war. And drug-trade-fueled violence continues in Central and South America. Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan remain suspicious of each other. North Korea’s atomic arsenal continues to grow. And Iran now enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.

One fourth of United Methodist churches in US have left in schism over LGBTQ ban. What happens now?

United Methodist churches had a five-year window to leave the denomination over disputes involving its bans on same-sex marriage and ordaining LGBTQ persons. That window closes Dec. 31, but results are in. One quarter of all United Methodist congregations in the U.S. have received permission to leave. That’s more than 5,000 this year and more than 7,000 since 2019. The vast major are conservative-leaning churches responding to what they see as the United Methodists’ failure to enforce longstanding bans on same-sex marriage and the ordaining of openly LGBTQ persons. Many are joining the new, more conservative Global Methodist Church.

US homelessness up 12% to highest reported level as rents soar and coronavirus pandemic aid lapses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has experienced a 12% increase in homelessness, to its highest reported level. Federal officials Friday said soaring rents and a winding down of coronavirus pandemic assistance combined to put housing out of reach for more Americans. Numbers in the January count were up across the board compared with January 2022. About 653,000 people were homeless, the most since the country began using the yearly point-in-time survey in 2007. Homelessness among individuals rose 11%, among veterans 7% and among families with children 15.5%. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge says the data shows an “urgent need” for support of proven ways to prevent homelessness.

Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in southern Gaza, network says

CAIRO (AP) — An Israeli strike killed a Palestinian cameraman for the TV network Al Jazeera and wounded its chief Gaza correspondent as they reported at a school in the south of the besieged territory. The network said cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had gone to the school in the southern city of Khan Younis after it was hit by a strike earlier in the day. While they were there, an Israeli drone hit the school with a second strike. Dahdouh was heavily wounded in his arm and shoulder. Abu Daqqa fell bleeding to the ground.

