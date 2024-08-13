AP News Summary at 6:04 p.m. EDT

A conservative gathering provides a safe space for Republicans who aren’t on board with Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — A recent conservative conference in Georgia hosted by influential syndicated radio host Erick Erickson featured few, if any, red hats and no rousing promises to “Make America Great Again.” Instead, the group spent two days critiquing the GOP’s path in the era of Donald Trump and hand-wringing over the possibility of a President Kamala Harris. The dynamics are particularly problematic for the former president in Georgia, a longtime Republican stronghold that has almost shifted into a genuine battleground state. The group serves as a reminder that despite his near-complete takeover of the GOP, there are still some detractors in the party whose support Trump likely needs to return to power.

Israeli strikes on Gaza leave children without parents and parents without children

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — A 3-month-old infant was the only member of her family to survive an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip late Monday. A few miles to the north, a man lost his wife and their twin newborns in another strike. More than 10 months into its war with Hamas, Israel’s relentless bombardment of the isolated territory has wiped out extended Palestinian families. It has left parents without children and children without parents, brothers or sisters. And some of the sole survivors are so young they will have no memory of those they lost.

Initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Missouri constitution qualifies for November ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters will decide in November whether to amend the state constitution to create a right to abortion. Election officials said Tuesday that an abortion-rights initiative received more than enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. If approved by a majority of voters, it would reverse the state’s near-total ban on abortions. At least a half-dozen states will be voting on abortion rights during the presidential election, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada and South Dakota. Officials in two other states are still determining whether measures will make the ballot. State votes on abortion surged after a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Biden announces $150 million in research grants as part of his ‘moonshot’ push to fight cancer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — President Joe Biden is using his final months in office to tend to some of the top policy goals closest to his heart. He headed to New Orleans on Tuesday to promote his “moonshot” initiative aimed at reducing cancer deaths. The president announced $150 million in awards from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health supporting eight research teams around the country, working on ways to help surgeons more successfully remove tumors. Biden is hoping to move the nation closer to the goal he set in 2022 of cutting U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years.

There’s an apostrophe battle brewing among grammar nerds. Is it Harris’ or Harris’s?

Whatever possessed Vice President Kamala Harris to pick Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, it probably wasn’t a desire to inflame arguments about apostrophes. But it doesn’t take much to get grammar nerds fired up. They’re all over social media debating rules for possessive proper names ending in S. Some agree with The Associated Press, which says just add an apostrophe to Harris to make it possessive. Others agree with The New York Times and other outlets that add an apostrophe S. Timothy Pulju, a senior lecturer in linguistics at Dartmouth College, says the AP guidance reflects how English was spoken and written centuries ago but a shift is underway. For now, he says both are acceptable.

Tropical Storm Ernesto batters northeast Caribbean and aims at Puerto Rico as it strengthens

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Ernesto is battering the northeast Caribbean as it takes aim at Puerto Rico, where officials have shuttered schools and government agencies. Ernesto is expected to become a hurricane late Tuesday as the center of the storm moves just north of Puerto Rico on a path toward Bermuda. Forecasters have issued a hurricane watch for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands as well as the tiny Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra, which are popular with tourists. Officials in Puerto Rico warned of widespread power outages given the crumbling electric grid.

Officer faces murder charge in shooting of pregnant Black woman who was accused of shoplifting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer was indicted Tuesday on charges including murder in the shooting of Ta’Kiya Young. The Black mother was 21 and pregnant when she was killed by police in a grocery store parking lot last August. A Franklin County grand jury indicted Blendon Township police officer Connor Grubb on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Young was suspected of shoplifting when another officer ordered her out of her car. Instead, she rolled toward Grubb, who fired a single bullet through her windshield into her chest. The daughter she was expecting three months later also died. A police union leader calls the indictment deeply disappointing.

Russia says it thwarted a Ukrainian charge to expand its incursion. Kyiv says it won’t occupy land

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian Defense Ministry says its forces have checked an effort by Kyiv’s troops to expand a stunning weeklong incursion into Russia’s Kursk region. A Ukrainian Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday that Kyiv has no intention of occupying Russian territory in the operation that has been shrouded in secrecy. The Russian Defense Ministry said army units, fresh reserves, army aircraft, drone teams and artillery forces stopped Ukrainian armored mobile groups from moving deeper into Russia. A Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman said the cross-border operation was aimed at protecting Ukrainian land from long-range strikes launched from Kursk. He said that Ukraine isn’t interested in taking the territory of the Kursk region.

Ferguson police release body camera footage showing protester knocking officer to sidewalk

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Ferguson police have released officer-worn body camera footage showing a protester knocking a Black police officer to the ground on the 10th anniversary of Michael Brown’s death, leaving the Missouri officer with a life-threatening brain injury. Police Chief Troy Doyle, speaking at a news conference Tuesday, said the body camera footage shows that the suspect had charged at Officer Travis Brown on a sidewalk outside the police station after protesters attempted to pull down a perimeter fence. A defendant already charged with assault faced a new assault charge for allegedly kicking another officer in the head, Doyle said.

Google rolls out Pixel 9 phones earlier than usual as AI race with Apple heats up

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google has unveiled its next generation of Pixel phones. The launch Tuesday provides the maker of Android software a head start on the next iPhone in the race to bring more artificial intelligence-services to devices that have become people’s constant companions. The showcase held near Google’s Mountain View, California, headquarters occurred two months earlier than the company typically rolls out the next models in its Pixel phone line-up. And Google left little doubt that the Pixel 9 phones are meant to be a vessel for the AI technology that is expected to reshape society. The Pixel 9 phones are priced from $800 to $1,800. They will being shipping Aug. 22.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.