AP News Summary at 6:03 p.m. EDT

New wave of GOP candidates poised to join 2024 campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — A second wave of Republican candidates is preparing to enter the presidential race later this spring following a monthslong lull as the GOP field finally takes shape. These potential candidates include former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. They are hoping to emerge as the alternative to early front-runner Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’s widely seen as Trump’s most formidable challenger even though he isn’t yet in the race. But DeSantis has struggled to live up to sky-high expectations among some early backers.

Montana House speaker silences trans lawmaker for 2nd day

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A transgender Montana lawmaker is still being blocked from speaking on the chamber’s floor following her refusal to apologize for saying lawmakers would have “blood on their hands” if they banned gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr on Friday sought to speak on a bill to prevent minors from seeing pornography online. but the House upheld the speaker’s ruling from Thursday to again block her from being recognized. The bill at the heart of the issue is in the hands of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte. He has indicated he will sign it.

Rape lawsuit trial puts spotlight back on Trump and women

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s behavior toward women has long been a source of flashpoints in his political career. Now he faces a new level of scrutiny: a trial in a lawsuit accusing him of rape. Jury selection is set to start Tuesday. The case involves allegations by former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. She says Trump raped her in a luxury New York department store dressing room in the 1990s. Trump has called the accusations “a complete con job.” The trial comes as he runs to return to the White House. But if such a trial would be a crisis for most candidates, with Trump, it remains to be seen.

After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site

Authorities say 17 apartment buildings were evacuated in a Russian city near the Ukrainian border after an explosive device was found at the site where a bomb accidentally dropped by a Russian warplane earlier caused a powerful blast. The bomb blast late Thursday rocked part of Belgorod, leaving three people injured. Belgorod’s regional governor said Saturday that sappers examining explosion site had found and decided to detonate what he called an “explosive object” that was “in the immediate vicinity of residential buildings.” The city’s mayor later reported that a bomb was removed and residents were allowed to go home. Russian authorities didn’t say if the detonated device was part of Thursday’s misfire.

Wrexham earns promotion on wild journey under Ryan Reynolds

Wrexham has secured promotion to the fourth tier of English soccer to achieve the first part of the dream of celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The Hollywood actors were among a crowd of around 10,000 at the Racecourse Ground in north Wales to see Wrexham clinch the National League title with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood. Reynolds and McElhenney seemingly have become soccer fanatics since completing their out-of-nowhere purchase of the Welsh club for $2.5 million in 2021. Wrexham is heading back into the English Football League for the first time in 15 years. Wrexham is four points clear of second-placed Notts County with one round of games left.

Alabama education director ousted over book’s stance on race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has replaced her director of early childhood education over the use of a teacher training book that the Republican governor denounced as teaching “woke concepts” because of language about inclusion for all families and battling racism. Barbara Cooper was forced out as head of the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education after Ivey expressed concern over the distribution of the book to state-run pre-kindergartens. A spokesperson for Ivey identified the book as the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) Developmentally Appropriate Practice Book, 4th edition.

Oklahoma county worried about fallout from racist recording

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — McCurtain County in far southeast Oklahoma has become a tourism hotbed over the last several decades. So many tourists from north Texas come to the area each week, the area has earned the nickname of the “Dallas-Fort Worth Hamptons.” But the region’s growing reputation took a gut punch this week when the local newspaper identified several local elected officials, including the sheriff, in an audio recording. In it, the elected officials discuss killing two journalists and lynching Black people. Many residents say the racist remarks are a throwback to a bygone era. But they still worry about the negative repercussions the incident will have on the community’s reputation.

For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A nationwide push to restrict gender-affirming health care for transgender minors is setting off a scramble among families whose doctors say the treatments are medically necessary for their children. Laws have passed in at least 13 states this year — including conservative Utah and South Dakota — and are being considered in two dozen more. The new laws have forced families to adapt to a shifting legal landscape with an unforeseen sense of panic and urgency. They worry what will happen if they can’t get the medications they’ve been prescribed, especially as their kids start puberty and their bodies change in ways that can’t be reversed.

Bud Light exec takes leave after boycott calls, reports say

NEW YORK (AP) — Reports say a Bud Light marketing executive is taking a leave of absence after overseeing a partnership between the company and a transgender influencer, drawing cries for boycotts. Beer Business Daily and Ad Age report that Alissa Heinerscheid will be replaced by Todd Allen, most recently global vice president of Budweiser. Critics have been angry at Bud Light since an April 1 video posted by widely followed influencer Dylan Mulvaney showed her cracking open a can. The brand works with influencers to reach various customers, but critics said they would stop drinking Bud Light.

