AP News Summary at 5:58 a.m. EDT

Russian defense minister makes first public appearance since mercenary revolt as uncertainty swirls

After Russia’s most serious political crisis in decades, uncertainty swirled Monday about the fate of the former Putin ally who led a brief armed rebellion, his Wagner mercenary group, and the two military chiefs with whom he has clashed. The Kremlin said it had made a deal that Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin will move to Belarus and receive an amnesty, along with his soldiers. Yet on Monday, Russian media reported that a criminal probe against Prigozhin continued, and his whereabouts were unknown. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since the rebellion that demanded his ouster, as Russian media speculated that he and other top military leaders have lost Putin’s confidence and could be replaced.

When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?

In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has refocused attention on the conundrum: who should pay for the sweeping search? With rescuers and the public fixated first on saving and then on mourning those aboard, it has made for uneasy conversation. In the end, it turned out that the sub had imploded near the Titanic wreckage. In the past, government agencies have typically taken on the cost of such searches, even when rich people pay thousands of dollars for questionable activities.

The Supreme Court’s biggest decisions are coming. Here’s what they could say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is getting ready to decide some of its biggest cases of the term. The high court has just 10 opinions left to release over the next week before the justices begin their summer break. As is typical, the last opinions to be released cover some of the most contentious issues the court has wrestled with this term including affirmative action, student loans and gay rights.

No more needles? A daily pill may work as well as Wegovy shots to treat obesity

Losing significant amounts of weight may soon be as easy as taking a daily pill. New research released Sunday shows high-dose oral versions of the medication in the blockbuster drugs Ozepmic and Wegovy may work as well as the popular injections — even in hard-to-treat people with diabetes. Drugmaker Novo Nordisk said it intends to seek approval for a weight-loss pill in the U.S. later this year. The company didn’t say how much the new pills would cost or how widely available they’ll be.

The suspect in the attack that killed 5 at Colorado Springs gay nightclub is set to plead guilty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The suspect in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is expected to plead guilty in an attack that killed five people and wounded 17 last year at the longtime sanctuary for the LGBTQ+ community in the mostly conservative city. The plea expected to be entered Monday would bring a sudden end to the court case just seven months after the shooting and spare victim’s families and survivors more painful court hearings and a trial. Several survivors told The Associated Press of the plea agreement but state and federal authorities and defense lawyers have declined to talk about it.

Your state has a law on bathrooms and trans kids? Officials may not know how it will be enforced

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — U.S. states with laws restricting what bathrooms transgender kids can use in public schools are wrestling with how those laws will be enforced. At least 10 states have enacted such laws and transgender, nonbinary and gender-noncomforming people expect states to rely on what they call vigilante enforcement by private individuals. Arkansas and Florida threaten educators’ licenses. Oklahoma promises to cut funding if school districts don’t comply. Arkansas, Oklahoma, Idaho and Tennessee allow private lawsuits against schools. But Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky and North Dakota don’t spell out any enforcement mechanism. Enforcement questions came to a head in North Dakota recently when the Fargo school leaders promised to defy the state’s rules.

The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine

SEATTLE (AP) — The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine that can shrink tumors and stop cancer from coming back. Among the targets for the experimental shots: melanoma, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer and lung cancer. The research has reached a turning point, scientists say, with many predicting new cancer vaccine approvals within five years. These are vaccines to treat existing disease but preventing cancer before it starts is another line of vaccine research. Patient volunteers say they are taking part in hopes of shrinking their tumors, but also to help future cancer patients.

Oil spill from Shell pipeline fouls farms and a river in a long-polluted part of Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — An oil spill at a Shell facility in Nigeria has contaminated farmland and a river. It’s upended livelihoods in the fishing and farming communities in part of the Niger Delta, which has long endured environmental pollution caused by the oil industry. While spills are frequent in the region, activists call this “one of the worst in the last 16 years.” Activists describe water surfaces blighted by oil sheens and dead fish mired in sticky crude. Regulators say the spill has been contained but a further response to control its impact has been stalled, blaming protesting residents. Shell says it’s taking “actions that may be necessary for the safety of environment, people and equipment.”

Essentials for the Hajj: From sun hats to shoe bags, a guide to gear for the Muslim pilgrimage

MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The five-day Hajj pilgrimage will see some 2 million Muslims embark on a series of rituals in the desert city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. It starts on Monday and it’s one of the five pillars of Islam. All Muslims are required to do it at least once if they are physically and financially able. For the pilgrims, it is a deeply moving religious experience that brings them closer to God and reaffirms Muslim unity. But it can also be grueling at times, with long walks, outdoor rituals held in scorching heat, and massive crowds. Pilgrims say items like wide-brimmed hats, cross-body bags, portable chairs and slip-on shoes are essential for making the most of the experience.

BET Awards show honors Busta Rhymes, hip-hop’s 50 years and pays tribute to Takeoff and Tina Turner

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 2023 BET Awards are celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with tributes to the genre’s earliest voices, late legends, and new talent during a performance-packed show that consistently felt like a party. Busta Rhymes took home the Lifetime Achievement Award with a star-studded tribute performance. The night’s biggest surprise was a rare public performance by Quavo and Offset, the surviving members of Migos, who did a rendition of “Bad and Boujee” in front of an image of Takeoff, who died in a shooting last December. DJ Kid Capri walked the audience through rap classics honoring not just East and West rap but also the styles of Miami, Atlanta and Jamaica, live from Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.