AP News Summary at 5:53 p.m. EST

DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that gives him control of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district, punishing the company over its opposition to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. The bill requires the Republican DeSantis to appoint a five-member board to oversee the government services that the Disney district provides in its sprawling theme park properties in Florida. The governor signed the legislation on Monday. The move comes as DeSantis gears up for an expected presidential run and marks a high-profile legislative victory for a governor whose leveraging of cultural and political divides has pushed him to the fore of national Republican politics.

Supreme Court student loan case: The arguments explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear arguments this week over President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan. It’s a plan that impacts millions of borrowers who could see their loans wiped away or reduced. Republican-appointed judges have kept the Democratic president’s plan from going into effect. It’s unclear how the court will respond. The court is dominated 6-3 by conservatives. The justices have scheduled two hours of arguments in the case Tuesday, though it’ll probably go longer. The public can listen in on the court’s website beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern. The court is hearing challenges by two students and by six Republican-led states: Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina.

‘Dilbert,’ Scott Adams lose distributor over racist remarks

The distributor of the “Dilbert” comic strip says it will sever ties with creator Scott Adams over his recent racist comments. Andrews McMeel Universal said in a statement issued Sunday that Adams’ comments were not compatible with the company’s core values. The company also operates the popular GoComics website, which scrubbed “Dilbert” from its site by Monday morning. Dozens of newspapers nationwide have said they will no longer run “Dilbert,” which started in 1989. Adams said on his YouTube channel on Monday that he did not consider the moves censorship, but rather a business decision.

Trans people face ‘horrifying’ rhetoric at statehouses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Little Rock pharmacist’s testimony before a legislative committee about gender affirming care for minors resulted in an Arkansas lawmaker asking about her genitalia. The exchange highlights the type of hostile rhetoric that transgender people say they’re facing at statehouses across the country. Advocates worry the tactics could have a chilling effect on those who want to speak out against a flood of new restrictions targeting trans people. The Human Rights Campaign says at least 150 bills targeting transgender people have been introduced this year. Bans on gender-affirming care for minors have been enacted this year in South Dakota and Utah, and Republican governors in Tennessee and Mississippi are expected to sign similar bans into law.

‘Take It Down:’ a tool for teens to remove explicit images

“Once you send that photo, you can’t take it back,” goes the warning to teenagers, often ignoring the reality that many teens send explicit images of themselves under duress, or without understanding the consequences. A new online tool aims to give some control back to teens, or people who were once teens, and take down explicit images and videos of themselves from the internet. Called Take It Down, the tool is operated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and funded in part by Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook and Instagram.

Winds shred Southern Plains; California set to get more snow

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Parts of the Southern Plains are surveying the damage and counting the injured after tornadoes and other powerful winds. Emergency officials say at least one person was killed in a tornado in western Oklahoma. Forecasters warned Monday of continued high winds in parts of the Plains and of thunderstorms and possible tornadoes in the Ohio Valley. In Michigan, residents faced a fifth consecutive day without power following last week’s ice storm. In California, weather officials said winter storms will continue moving into the state through Wednesday after residents got a brief break from severe weather. And parts of the Northeast that have seen little snow are under a winter storm warning.

AI learns to outsmart humans in video games – and real life

Video game players have competed against computer-controlled opponents for decades, but they haven’t been as smart and fast as GT Sophy, the new AI driver on PlayStation’s Gran Turismo. Visit an artificial intelligence laboratory at research universities and companies like Sony, Google, Meta and Microsoft and it’s not unusual to find AI agents like Sophy racing cars, slinging angry birds at pigs, fighting epic interstellar battles or helping human gamers build new Minecraft worlds. It’s all part of the job description for computer systems trying to learn how to get smarter in games. In some instances, they are also trying to learn how to get smarter in the real world.

UK, EU hail ‘new chapter’ with deal to fix Brexit trade spat

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. and the European Union have sealed a deal to resolve their thorny post-Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland. The two sides hailed the agreement Monday as the start of a “new chapter” in their often fractious relationship. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says the U.K. and the EU made a “decisive breakthrough,” with a deal labeled the Windsor Framework. Speaking alongside EU leader Ursula von der Leyen in Windsor, near London, Sunak said the two sides have agreed to changes that will remove onerous customs checks on goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. Von der Leyen said the agreement restores U.K.-EU relations to the “right footing.”

Messi wins FIFA’s best men’s player award again

PARIS (AP) — World Cup winner Lionel Messi has won FIFA’s Best Men’s Player award for 2022. Spain’s Alexia Putellas won FIFA’s Best Women’s Player award for the second straight time. Messi won the voting over Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema. Putellas won the women’s voting over Alex Morgan of the United States and England’s Beth Mead. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has been voted FIFA men’s coach of the year after leading his team to the World Cup title in December. The women’s coach award went to Sarina Wiegman after she led England to the title at the Women’s European Championship.

Review: Michael B. Jordan delivers a brawler in ‘Creed III’

With Rocky Balboa out of the picture, Adonis Creed returns in “Creed III,” directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan as the legacy boxer who is now in retirement. The film, which pits him against a friend from the past, Dame (played by Jonathan Majors) plays more like a thriller than standard sports film at times. In her review, Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that “It’s a promising debut” for Jordan behind the camera, and shows “that he’ll never let his own star ego get in the way of a film: Majors steals the show, and Jordan is there to capture it.” Rated PG-13, “Creed III” is in theaters Friday.

