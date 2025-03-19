AP News Summary at 5:51 p.m. EDT

Zelenskyy agrees to a limited ceasefire as Trump floats US ownership of Ukraine’s power plants

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Donald Trump has suggested to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the U.S. should take ownership of Ukrainian power plants to ensure the critical facilities’ security. According to a White House statement, Trump told Zelenskyy during a call Wednesday that the U.S could be “very helpful in running those plants with its electricity and utility expertise.” Trump added that “American ownership of those plants could be the best protection for that infrastructure.” The idea was floated even as the Trump administration looks to finalize an agreement to gain access to Ukraine’s critical minerals as partial repayment for U.S. support for Ukraine during the war. Wednesday’s call, which both sides say went well, comes weeks after Zelenskyy’s disastrous White House visit.

Israeli troops advance in Gaza to retake part of a corridor dividing north from south

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel says its troops retook part of a corridor that bisects Gaza, and its defense minister warned that attacks would intensify until Hamas frees dozens of hostages and gives up control of the territory. The military said Wednesday it had retaken part of the Netzarim Corridor that divides northern Gaza from the south. It had previously withdrawn from the area as part of a ceasefire that began in January. That truce was shattered Tuesday by Israeli airstrikes that the Gaza Health Ministry says killed more than 400 Palestinians, mostly women and children. The United Nations says one of its employees was killed in Gaza in an apparent strike on a guesthouse, though it was not immediately clear who was behind the strike.

Legal showdown as Justice Department resists judge’s demand for more details on deportation flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is resisting a federal judge’s demand for more information about flights that took deportees to El Salvador. The government is arguing that the court should end its so-called “continued intrusions” into the authority of the executive branch. It’s the latest development in a showdown between the Trump administration and the judge who temporarily blocked deportations under an 18th century wartime declaration. The judge later is now giving the administration until Thursday at noon to either provide the requested information or to make a claim that it must be withheld because it would harm “state secrets.”

DOGE official takes a leadership role at USAID, an agency Musk’s team has helped dismantle

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior official at Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is taking a leadership role at the U.S. Agency for International Development, giving DOGE a top job at an agency that it has helped dismantle. That’s according to an email by State Department official Pete Marocco obtained by The Associated Press. Jeremy Lewin played a central role in DOGE’s government-cutting efforts at USAID and other federal agencies. He becomes at least the second DOGE lieutenant to be appointed to a top job within an agency, further formalizing the work of Musk’s associates in the federal government. Marocco will serve as the State Department’s director of foreign assistance.

Federal Reserve sees tariffs raising inflation this year, keeps key rate unchanged

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged Wednesday and signaled that it still expects to cut rates twice this year, though more policymakers forecast fewer cuts. The Fed also now expects the economy to grow more slowly this year and next than it did three months ago, according to a set of quarterly economic projections also released Wednesday. It also expects the unemployment rate to tick higher, to 4.4%. Policymakers also expect inflation will pick up slightly by the end of this year, to 2.7% from its current level of 2.5%. Bother are above the central bank’s 2% target.

Jury finds Greenpeace must pay more than $650M in case over Dakota Access protest activities

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota jury has found Greenpeace liable for defamation and other claims in connection with protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline. The jury on Wednesday said the environmental advocacy group must pay more than $650 million in damages to Dallas-based Energy Transfer and its subsidiary Dakota Access. The companies had alleged defamation, trespass, nuisance, civil conspiracy and other claims against Greenpeace International, Greenpeace USA and Greenpeace Fund Inc. Attorneys for Greenpeace had denied the claims. The case reaches back to protests in 2016 and 2017 against the Dakota Access Pipeline and its Missouri River crossing upstream of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s reservation.

Newly released JFK assassination files reveal more about CIA but don’t yet point to conspiracies

DALLAS (AP) — Newly released documents related to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963 are giving curious readers more details Wednesday into Cold War-era covert U.S. operations in other nations but didn’t initially lend credence to long-circulating conspiracy theories about who killed JFK. Assessments Wednesday of the roughly 2,200 files posted on the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration website came with the caveat that no one had enough time to review more than a small fraction of them. Some were not directly related to the assassination but dealt with CIA operations, particularly in Cuba. Nothing initially countered the conclusion that Oswald was the only gunman in Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas.

A judge has moved a jailed Palestinian activist’s deportation fight to New Jersey

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says a Columbia University student activist’s legal challenge of his detention by the U.S. government will be heard in New Jersey rather than New York or Louisiana. Judge Jesse Furman on Wednesday ordered the switch to New Jersey to occur immediately for the claims brought by Mahmoud Khalil, a leader of pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia. The judge said the case belongs in New Jersey because Khalil was in a detention facility there when the lawsuit was filed. U.S. officials had asked that it be moved to Louisiana, where Khalil is now detained. The judge called it an “exceptional case” in need of “careful judicial review.”

Vatican says Pope Francis no longer needs mechanical help to breathe as his health improves

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’s condition has continued to improve and he no longer needs to use noninvasive mechanical ventilation to help him breathe at night. The Vatican said 88-year-old pontiff is also reducing his reliance on high-flow supplemental oxygen during the day. His double pneumonia infection, while not completely eliminated, is under control, the Holy See press office said. Francis celebrated Mass on Wednesday, which is an important feast day for the Catholic Church and is the anniversary of his installation as pope 12 years ago. Francis has been at Rome’s Gemelli hospital since Feb. 14 for a complex lung infection that turned into pneumonia in both lungs.

Can AI help you win your March Madness bracket? One disruptor bets $1 million on ‘yes’ (and Houston)

DENVER (AP) — Perhaps the surest sign that artificial intelligence really is taking over the world will come the day it wins your favorite March Madness bracket pool. The day could be coming soon. A successful CEO-turned-disruptor is running a $1 million March Madness bracket challenge that pits his AI programmers’ picks against those belonging to one of the world’s best-known sports gamblers. 4C Predictions CEO Alan Levy says he’s willing to wager the million because he’s convinced the data crunching his AI programmers can do is better than what gambler Sean Perry can produce. Levy’s AI program picks Houston to win it all. Perry is going with Duke.

