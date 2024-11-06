AP News Summary at 5:48 a.m. EST

Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was elected as the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday. He is the first person convicted of a felony to win the White House and the first former president to regain power since 1892. The victory marks an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, faced dozens of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts. He will be joined in the new administration by his vice president, Ohio Sen. JD Vance. At 40, Vance will become the highest-ranking member of the millennial generation in government.

Election takeaways: Trump’s decisive victory in a deeply divided nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump scored a decisive victory in a deeply divided nation. And in the process, the Republican president-elect exposed a weakness within the Democratic base. He also beat back concerns about his moral failings, becoming the first U.S. president with a felony conviction. Ultimately, he won over frustrated voters with bold promises that his brand of America-first economic populism and conservatism would make their lives better. He will be tested immediately, however, and there are reasons to believe his plans for mass deportations and massive tariffs may hurt the very people who enabled his victory. But in the short term, the Democrats face a more urgent reckoning with no obvious leader and no clear plan to rebuild as an emboldened Trump prepares to re-take Washington.

The Latest: Donald Trump wins US presidency, GOP reclaims Senate majority

Republican Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts. Republicans reclaimed control of the Senate, picking up seats in West Virginia and Ohio. Top House races are focused in New York and California, where Democrats are trying to claw back some of the 10 or so seats where Republicans have made surprising gains in recent years.

Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have taken the Senate majority and are fighting to keep control of the House. A unified Republican grip on Washington would set the course for President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda. Or if Democrats wrest control of the House, the chamber would provide an almost certain backstop, with veto power over the White House. Trump said he has won a “powerful mandate.” House races are in a state-by-state slog, with many races too early to call. The Senate rally started with a GOP pick up in West Virginia and later in Ohio. Democrats own hopes for a sweep fizzled. It’s the presidential election after the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol attack.

Bomb threats in swing states disrupt a mostly smooth Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — A series of bomb threats across multiple battleground states and baseless claims of wrongdoing by former President Donald Trump disrupted an otherwise smooth Election Day in a tumultuous presidential election. The bomb threats in parts of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin turned out to be hoaxes, but they forced some polling places to evacuate and extend hours, and delayed the counting of some ballots. The FBI said many of Tuesday’s hoax bomb threats appeared to originate from Russian email domains, though federal cybersecurity officials cautioned that the culprits were not necessarily Russian. Despite no evidence of widespread problems, Trump made unsubstantiated claims related to elections in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Abortion rights advocates win in 6 states and clear way to overturn Missouri ban but lose in 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights advocates lost on Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota ballot measure but prevailed in five other states, including Missouri, where an amendment clears the way to undo one of the nation’s strictest bans. By rejecting adding abortion rights to their state constitution, Florida voters kept a ban on abortion after the first six weeks of pregnancy in place. It’s the first time abortion rights groups have lost in a statewide ballot question since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended a national right to abortion in 2022. Arizona, Colorado, Maryland and Nevada voters adopted such measures and New Yorkers passed an amendment to bar discrimination on the basis of “pregnancy outcomes.” .

Marijuana legalization fails in Florida as numerous states approve citizen voting amendments

A costly campaign to legalize marijuana has failed in Florida, falling short of the supermajority needed for passage. The amendment was one of several high-profile marijuana measures being considered in states Tuesday, alongside 10 states that were settling measures on abortion and reproductive rights. The ballot featured more than 140 measures in states. Several states passed amendments barring noncitizens from voting — something already banned by federal law. California passed a measure strengthening penalties for certain crimes. Among the proposals defeated were school choice measures in Kentucky and Nebraska, a redistricting measure in Ohio and the elimination of most property taxes in North Dakota.

AP VoteCast: Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by inflation and immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump who cast their ballots for Tuesday’s presidential election had vastly different motivations — reflecting a broader national divide on the problems the United States faces. AP VoteCast, an extensive survey of more than 115,000 voters nationwide, found that the fate of democracy appeared to be a primary driver for Vice President Harris’ supporters. It was a sign that the Democratic nominee’s persistent messaging in her campaign’s closing days accusing Trump of being a fascist may have broken through. By contrast, Trump’s supporters were largely focused on immigration and inflation — two issues that the former Republican president has been hammering since the start of his campaign.

Stocks, bond yields and bitcoin surge as Trump closes in on US election victory

HONG KONG (AP) — Share prices and bond yields have surged as the Republican party gained control of the Senate and former President Donald Trump closed in on the 270 electoral votes that would return him to the White House. U.S. futures rose, and the price of bitcoin jumped at one point to a record $75,345.00. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury also rallied. The full results of Tuesday’s election may not be known for days or weeks as officials count all the votes, but investors already were maneuvering in anticipation that a victory by Trump will lead to faster economic growth and more market-friendly policies.

Middle East latest: Rescue workers pull 30 bodies from apartments in Lebanon after Israeli strike

Lebanon’s Civil Defense service says they have pulled 30 bodies from the rubble of an apartment building that Israel struck the night before. Search efforts are ongoing, and it’s unclear how many survivors or bodies are still trapped under the rubble. On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a surprise announcement that sparked protests across the country. Gallant’s replacement is Foreign Minister Israel Katz, a longtime Netanyahu loyalist and veteran Cabinet minister. Since the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah erupted in 2023, at least 3,000 people have been killed.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.