AP News Summary at 5:47 p.m. EDT

Judge sets a trial date for next May in Trump’s classified documents case in Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for former President Donald Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set Friday by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. It is a compromise between a request from prosecutors to set the trial for this coming December, and a request from defense lawyers to schedule it after the 2024 presidential election. If the date holds, it would follow close on the heels of a separate New York trial for Trump on dozens of state charges of falsifying business records.

The Trump Organization and former fixer Michael Cohen settle his lawsuit over unpaid legal bills

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company and his former longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen have settled a lawsuit over Cohen’s claims he was unfairly stuck with big legal bills after getting entangled in investigations into the former president. Lawyers for the two sides disclosed the settlement during a video conference with the judge in New York on Friday, days before Cohen’s 2019 lawsuit was slated to go to trial in a Manhattan state court. Details of the agreement haven’t been made public. Cohen says the matter “has been resolved in a manner satisfactory to all parties.” Lawyers for the Trump Organization haven’t commented.

Russia targets Ukraine’s farm storage sites after days of hitting Black Sea port facilities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian cruise missiles have destroyed farm storage buildings in the Odesa region. Ukrainian officials said three missiles hit early Friday. The Kremlin’s forces are expanding their targets following three days of bombardment of the region’s Black Sea port infrastructure. Other Russian missiles also damaged what officials described as an “important infrastructure facility” southwest of the port of Odesa. It appeared to be part of an ongoing Kremlin effort to cripple Ukraine’s food exports after Moscow abandoned a wartime deal allowing the shipment of grain via the Black Sea. In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Western countries should address Russia’s demands to restore the Black Sea grain corridor.

Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96. His publicist said he died Friday. Bennett often said his lifelong ambition was to create “a hit catalog rather than hit records,” which he accomplished through more than 70 albums. Bennett was praised often by fellow performers, but never more meaningfully than by what Frank Sinatra said in a 1965 Life magazine interview: “For my money, Tony Bennett is the best singer in the business.

Biden picks female admiral to lead Navy. She’d be first woman on Joint Chiefs of Staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has chosen Adm. Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy. If confirmed, she will be the first woman to be a Pentagon service chief and the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Biden’s decision to tap Franchetti goes against the recommendation of his Pentagon chief. But Franchetti, the current vice chief of operations for the Navy, has broad command and executive experience. She was long considered by insiders to be the top choice for the job. In a statement Friday, Biden noted the historical significance of her selection and said “throughout her career, Admiral Franchetti has demonstrated extensive expertise in both the operational and policy arenas.”

Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is praising new commitments by Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies to meet a set of artificial intelligence safeguards brokered by his White House as an important step toward managing the “enormous” promise and risks posed by the technology. Biden on Friday announced that his administration has secured voluntary commitments from seven U.S. companies meant to ensure that their AI products are safe before they release them. The commitments include third-party oversight of the workings of commercial AI systems, though they don’t detail who will audit the technology or hold the companies accountable.

DeSantis downplays Jan. 6, says it wasn’t an insurrection but a ‘protest’ that ‘ended up devolving’

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is downplaying the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol. In an interview Friday on the podcast of comedian Russell Brand, DeSantis said the riot “was not an insurrection” but a protest that “ended up devolving, you know, in a way that was unfortunate, of course.” He also said the idea that Jan. 6 “was a plan to somehow overthrow the government of the United States is not true.” Ten people have been convicted of seditious conspiracy related to the attack, in which a mob of Donald Trump supporters sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

Some critics see Trump’s behavior as un-Christian. His conservative Christian backers see a hero

For eight years, Donald Trump has managed to secure the support of many evangelical and conservative Christians despite behavior that has often seemed at odds with teachings espoused by Christ in the Gospels. If some observers initially viewed this as an unsustainable alliance, it’s different now. Certain achievements during Trump’s presidency – notably appointments that shifted the Supreme Court to the right – have solidified that support. He’s now the clear front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, even after he recently was found liable for sexually abusing a New York woman and was indicted in a criminal case related to hush money payments to a porn star.

Man who ambushed Fargo officers searched online for ‘kill fast’ and for crowded area events, AG says

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say the man who shot three Fargo, North Dakota, police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening. State Attorney General Drew Wrigley said at a news conference Friday that Mohamad Barakat also used a “binary trigger” that allowed him to fire rapidly during the July 14 attack. Wrigley says Barakat was apparently driven by hatred and wanting to kill, and didn’t seem to be particular about which group or individual he might target.

Scientists: Florida Keys coral reefs are already bleaching as water temperatures hit record highs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The coral reefs around the Florida Keys are losing their color early this summer because of record-high water temperatures. Federal scientists say they are already seeing some bleaching in the reefs. That doesn’t usually happen until August. That doesn’t mean the reefs are dead, but it is a sign that their health is endangered. Water temperatures are six degrees Fahrenheit warmer than normal. Even a sustained two-degree increase can harm the coral. The Keys have lost about 90% of their coral over the last 50 years. There are efforts underway to rebuild the reefs, but that will take 20 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.