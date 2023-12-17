AP News Summary at 5:42 a.m. EST

Israel presses ahead in Gaza as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel is pressing ahead with its Gaza offensive after a series of shootings including of three hostages who were shirtless and waving a white flag, raised questions about its wartime conduct. Gaza remained under a communications blackout for a third straight day, the longest of the war. Aid groups say such outages complicate rescue efforts after bombings and make it even more difficult to monitor the war’s toll on civilians. Israel faces calls for a cease-fire from some of its closest allies, and could come under further pressure to scale back major combat operations when U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visits this week.

In Hamas captivity, an Israeli mother found the strength to survive in her 2 young daughters

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli mother who was held in Hamas captivity for 49 days has described in an interview the trials of caring for two young children as a hostage. Doron Katz Asher told Israeli Channel 12 TV that she feared her daughters would be taken from her if she took her eyes off them. Using the bathroom hinged on the permission of her captors. Her daughters had developed fever and if they cried, she said militants would bang on the door of the room where they were held. In the interview aired late Saturday, Katz Asher said she found strength in her daughters. Her account builds on a growing number of testimonies by other freed captives. Roughly 129 hostages remain in Hamas captivity.

Black American solidarity with Palestinians is rising and testing longstanding ties to Jewish allies

A growing number of Black Americans see the struggle of Palestinians reflected in their own struggles for racial equality and civil rights. In recent years, the rise of protest movements against police brutality in the U.S., where structural racism plagues nearly every facet of life, has connected Black and Palestinian activists under a common cause. But that kinship sometimes strains the more than century-long alliance between Black and Jewish activists. Some Jewish Americans are concerned that Black support for the Palestinians could escalate the threat of antisemitism and weaken Jewish-Black ties fortified during the Civil Rights Movement.

Jungle between Colombia and Panama becomes highway for migrants from around the world

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The jungle between Colombia and Panama used to be impenetrable for migrants heading north from Latin America. This year, it became a highway for hundreds of thousands of people from around the world. Migrants from China to Mauritania were enabled by social media. Colombian organized crime also played a role. More than 506,000 migrants — nearly two-thirds Venezuelans — had crossed the Darien jungle by mid-December. That was double the 248,000 who set a record the previous year. Before last year, the record was barely 30,000 in 2016. It wasn’t only in Latin America. The number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean or the Atlantic on small boats to reach Europe this year has also surged.

A Black woman was criminally charged after a miscarriage. It shows the perils of pregnancy post-Roe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Black Ohio woman who miscarried in her bathroom has been charged with abuse of a corpse. Thirty-three-year-old Brittany Watts, of Warren, awaits grand jury action. Her case has sparked a national firestorm over the plight of pregnant women, especially women of color, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Supporters have rallied around Watts and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump elevated her plight on X. Police say Watts tried to plunge the contents of her miscarriage and left the fetus stuck in the pipes. Her attorney says Watts is being demonized for a common natural occurrence.

Order blocking enforcement of Ohio abortion ban stands after high court dismisses appeal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has dismissed the state’s challenge to a judge’s order that’s blocked enforcement of Ohio’s near-ban on abortions for the past 14 months. The ruling moves action in the case back to Hamilton County Common Pleas, where abortion clinics asked Judge Christian Jenkins this week to throw out the law — a ban on most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected — following the decision of the voters to approve enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution. The high court on Friday said the appeal was “dismissed due to a change in the law.”

Over 60 people have drowned in the capsizing of a migrant vessel off Libya, the UN says

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says a boat carrying dozens of migrants trying to reach Europe capsized off the coast of Libya, leaving more than 60 people dead, including women and children. Saturday’s shipwreck was the latest tragedy in this part of the Mediterranean Sea, a key route for migrants seeking a better life in Europe. The agency said the boat was carrying 86 migrants when strong waves swamped it off the town of Zuwara on Libya’s western coast and that 61 migrants drowned, according to survivors. Libya has in recent years emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

As 2023 holidays dawn, face masks have settled in as an occasional feature of the American landscape

NEW YORK (AP) — As the year comes to an end with holiday parties and crowds, mask-wearing is much more off than on around the country even as COVID’s long tail lingers. There’s the odd one here and there, but nothing like it was three years ago at the dawn of the COVID pandemic’s first winter holidays. Look at it a different way, though: These days, mask-wearing has become just another thing that simply happens in America. In a country where the mention of a mask prior to the pandemic usually meant Halloween or a costume party, it’s a new way of being that hasn’t gone away.

Can a state count all its votes by hand? A North Dakota proposal aims to be the first to try

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota would become the first state to require hand-counting of all election ballots if voters back a proposed ballot measure. The effort would achieve a goal of activists across the country who distrust modern vote counting but has dismayed election officials who say the change would needlessly delay vote tallies and lead to more errors. Backers are far from gathering enough signatures, but if the measure makes the June 2024 ballot and voters pass it, North Dakota would have to replace ballot scanners with hundreds of workers. It would be a change other Republican-led states have attempted unsuccessfully in the years since former President Donald Trump began criticizing the nation’s vote-counting system.

Under the shadow of war in Gaza, Jesus’ traditional birthplace is gearing up for a subdued Christmas

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — Bethlehem is gearing up for a subdued Christmas without the festive lights and customary Christmas tree towering over Manger Square. Officials in Jesus’ traditional birthplace have decided to forgo celebrations due to the Israel-Hamas war. The cancellation of Christmas festivities, which typically draw thousands of visitors, is a severe blow to the town’s tourism-dependent economy. But the mayor and church leaders say joyous revelry is untenable at a time of immense suffering of Palestinians in Gaza. They say religious ceremonies, including Midnight Mass in the Church of the Nativity, will be held with a special emphasis on prayers for peace.

