AP News Summary at 5:41 p.m. EST

Stronger winds threaten to spread wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A growing force of firefighters and equipment moved into the Los Angeles area as another round of powerful winds threatened to trigger new wildfires and set back recent progress in containing blazes that have destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 24 people. Planes that drop firefighting chemicals and crews ready to pounce on hotspots were positioned across the city and the parched, brush-filled hillsides that surround it. Dozens of water trucks were in place to replenish supplies after hydrants ran dry last week.. LA County’s fire chief says crews are better prepared but warns that everyone in the potential fire zones should be ready to evacuate. The National Weather Service warned that the coming days could become “particularly dangerous.”

‘PDS’ warnings were made to grab attention in tornadoes, hurricanes, and now wildfires

The National Weather Service’s Los Angeles page screams ‘Particularly Dangerous Situation’ in hot pink letters against a gray background. It’s a rare warning, aimed at seizing attention before extreme wildfire risk is predicted to start in Southern California at 4 a.m. Tuesday. PDS warnings were first used to warn of tornado outbreaks in the Midwest. In 2011 three meteorologists proposed expanding their use to disasters such as ice storms, floods, hurricanes, and now wildfires. One of the earliest uses of the term ‘particularly dangerous situation’ appeared in an April 1, 1983 Associated Press article about a widespread storm system that caused a blinding dust storm in West Texas.

Beyoncé donates $2.5 million to fire relief and Meghan delays show launch due to the disaster

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Weaker winds and intense firefighting efforts over the weekend boosted containment of fires burning in and around Los Angeles, but the effects of the blazes on the entertainment world continue. Several projects and awards shows have been delayed, with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announcing Sunday she would not launch a Netflix lifestyles program until March. Entertainment organizations continue to donate to fire relief, with the Screen Actors Guild pledging $1 million to help its members affected by the blazes. Thousands of homes have been destroyed, and 24 people have died as a result of the fires. More are reported missing and officials expect that number to increase.

Significant progress made in talks over Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release, officials say

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say U.S. and Arab mediators made significant progress overnight toward brokering a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and the release of scores of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, but a deal has not been reached yet. Four officials said Monday that progress has been made and the coming days would be critical for ending more than 15 months of fighting that has destabilized the Middle East. On several occasions over the past year, U.S. officials have said they were on the verge of reaching a deal, only to have the talks stall.

Judge clears the way for release of special counsel Smith’s report on Trump’s 2020 election case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge says the Justice Department can release special counsel Jack Smith’s investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, is the latest in the back and forth in a court dispute over the report from the special counsel who prosecuted Trump in two cases the Justice Department abandoned in November. Cannon had earlier temporarily blocked the department from releasing the report. Cannon on Monday cleared the way for the release of the volume on Trump’s 2020 election interference case. A temporary injunction barring the immediate release of the report remains in effect until Tuesday.

Hegseth could lead troops who’d face getting fired for actions he’s done in the past

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some current and former defense leaders and veterans are questioning whether Pete Hegseth would be able to enforce discipline in the ranks if the Senate confirms him as President-elect Donald Trump’s defense secretary. Hegseth has acknowledged having multiple extramarital affairs, which occurred while he was in the military, and telling his troops to ignore commands about when to fire on potential enemies in the Iraq War. Both violate the code of military justice and can get troops dismissed. Hegseth also faces questions over his drinking — which, had it occurred in uniform, can lead to military disciplinary action. The Republican Trump and his supporters have rallied around Hegseth, whose Senate confirmation hearing is Tuesday.

Biden says he’s leaving Trump with a ‘strong hand to play’ in world conflicts

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Joe Biden prepares to leave office next week, he’s insistent that his one-term presidency has made strides in restoring American credibility on the world stage and has proved that the U.S. remains an indispensable partner around the globe. That’s the message he delivered Monday in a capstone address at the State Department to reflect on his foreign policy legacy. Yet, Biden’s case for his achievements will be shadowed and shaped, at least in the near term, by the messy counterfactual that American voters are returning the country’s stewardship to Donald Trump and his protectionist worldview.

Seoul’s spy agency says North Korean soldiers captured in Ukraine haven’t shown desire to defect

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy agency has told lawmakers that two North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces while fighting alongside Russian forces in Russia’s Kursk border region haven’t expressed a desire to seek asylum in South Korea. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he’s willing to hand over the soldiers to North Korea if the country’s authoritarian leader, Kim Jong Un, arranges for an exchange with Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia. Zelenskyy added that “there may be other options” for North Korean soldiers who do not wish to return home. Seoul’s National Intelligence Service said in a briefing Monday that the soldiers haven’t made a request to resettle in South Korea.

A tough-on-crime approach is back in US state capitols

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Among his first actions in office, new Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe issued a volley of orders targeting crime. The tone-setting move on Monday reflects a trend in the U.S. After a period of relaxed sentencing laws, a tough-on-crime approach is back in political favor. Republicans and Democrats alike are promoting anti-crime initiatives as a new year of lawmaking gets underway in state capitols. That comes after voters in several states in November embraced stricter penalties for crimes ranging from shoplifting to deadly drug dealing.

This is what the Homeland Security secretary has to say about his border record

WASHINGTON (AP) — Outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has only days left in office. Mayorkas spoke to The Associated Press about what the agency had achieved. He defended his agency’s work to tamp down border-crossing numbers. He also made the case for keeping together the department that was forged in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks. Mayorkas said he has spoken repeatedly to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who’s President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the agency, including about the attack in New Orleans and the California wildfires. Homeland Security is responsible for border and airport security, disaster response, protections for high-level dignitaries and more.

