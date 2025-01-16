AP News Summary at 5:35 p.m. EST

Netanyahu postpones Cabinet vote on Gaza Strip ceasefire deal

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel has delayed a Cabinet vote on the long-awaited ceasefire deal that would pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip and release dozens of hostages. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a last-minute dispute with Hamas is holding up Israeli approval. Hamas denied the claims. Netanyahu postponed the Cabinet vote on the agreement that had been scheduled for Thursday until Friday, at the earliest. Netanyahu signaled complications with the deal shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden and key mediator Qatar announced it was complete. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 72 people in the war-ravaged territory.

AP Exclusive: Egypt’s chief diplomat urges Israel and Hamas to enact ceasefire ‘without any delay’

NEW ADMINISTRATIVE CAPITAL, Egypt (AP) — Egypt’s chief diplomat is calling on Israel and Hamas to implement a Gaza ceasefire plan “without any delay.” The message by Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty raises pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept the deal. Abdelatty spoke to The Associated Press at a sensitive time. A day after U.S. President Joe Biden and other international mediators announced the ceasefire agreement, Netanyahu insisted Thursday there still was no deal. Abdelatty declined to comment on Netanyahu’s claims that Hamas has “reneged” on certain pledges in the agreement. He said “we have a deal” and that it was time to move forward.

Palestinians in Gaza are eager to return home in a ceasefire but many will find nothing left

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are eager to leave miserable tent camps and return to their homes if a long-awaited ceasefire agreement halts the Israel-Hamas war. But many will find there is nothing left and no way to rebuild. Israel’s bombardment and ground operations have transformed entire neighborhoods in several cities into charred wastelands. Blackened shells of buildings and mounds of rubble stretch away in all directions. Major roads have been plowed up. Critical water and electricity infrastructure is in ruins. Most hospitals no longer function. And it’s unclear when — or even if — much of it will be rebuilt.

Trump offered a bountiful batch of campaign promises that come due on Day 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has given voters a hefty list of promises, and many of them come due right away. On many major issues, Trump promises to deliver on Day 1. The Republican said during his presidential campaign he’ll issue first-day pardons for some of the rioters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump says he’ll launch the largest deportation in U.S. history, declare a national emergency to spur the approval of energy projects and end birthright citizenship. But there’s only so much Trump can do without Congress, and some of his Day 1 vows are bound to fall short.

Doug Burgum, Trump’s pick for public lands boss, questions reliability of renewable power

President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for interior secretary told a Senate panel Thursday that the U.S. can leverage development of fossil fuels and other energy sources to promote world peace and lower costs. Former North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum voiced concerns about incentives for renewable energy under the Biden administration during the the hearing. Democratic lawmakers challenged the Republican’s claims about national security and raised concerns about fossil fuels that are driving global warming. The Interior Department oversees a half-billion acres of federal land and vast areas offshore. Those areas produce about one-quarter of U.S. oil annually.

Donald Trump vows to help ‘troubled’ Hollywood with Mel Gibson, Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump wants to make Hollywood “bigger, better and stronger” and has chosen Mel Gibson, Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone to help. On Wednesday, the President-elect wrote on his social media site that the three actors would be his eyes and ears to the moviemaking town as special ambassadors. “It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!” Trump wrote. U.S. film and television production has been hampered in recent years, with setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hollywood guild strikes of 2023 and, in the past week, the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Threat from toxic fire debris will prevent many LA residents from checking on damaged homes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It could be a week or more before homeowners in the Los Angeles area are allowed to check on their fire-damaged properties. Authorities said Thursday that teams must first assess the threat of potentially toxic ash and debris left by the blazes that have blackened neighborhoods across the region. More than 80,000 people are still under evacuation orders, and many do not know what, if anything, is left of their houses, apartments and possessions. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said residents eager to enter burned areas to see what’s left of their homes or search for valuables need to be patient. The rubble can contain asbestos, lead and other dangerous materials.

Giuliani settles legal fight with former Georgia election workers and agrees to stop defaming them

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani has settled with two Georgia elections workers in a deal they say let him keep his homes and personal belongings in return for compensation and a promise to never defame them again. The agreement announced Thursday came after the women were awarded a $148 million judgment against Giuliani. It came just as the 80-year-old former New York City mayor was supposed to testify in Manhattan federal court at the start of a trial to decide if he could keep his Florida condominium and three World Series rings. It’s unknown how much he agreed to pay the women, how he’s footing the bill or whether anyone is helping him.

David Lynch, visionary filmmaker behind ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Mulholland Drive,’ dies at 78

David Lynch has died at 78. The filmmaker was celebrated for his uniquely dark vision in such movies as “Blue Velvet” and “Mulholland Drive” and the TV series “Twin Peaks.” His family announced the death in a Facebook post on Thursday. The cause of death and location was not immediately available, but Lynch had been public about the effect emphysema had had on his life. Lynch was a onetime artist who broke through in the 1970s with the surreal “Eraserhead” and rarely failed to startle and inspire audiences and peers in the following decades.

‘Mr. Baseball’ Bob Uecker, Brewers announcer, dies at 90

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bob Uecker, the voice of his hometown Milwaukee Brewers who after a short playing career earned the moniker “Mr. Baseball” and honors from the Hall of Fame, has died. He was 90. In a statement released Thursday by the Brewers, Uecker’s family said he had battled small cell lung cancer since early 2023. Uecker, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, signed his first pro contract with the Milwaukee Braves in 1956 and reached the majors in 1962. He lasted six seasons in the big leagues. He then spent over 50 years broadcasting the Brewers, becoming synonymous with baseball in Wisconsin and beyond.

