AP News Summary at 5:32 p.m. EDT

Netanyahu says he won’t agree to a deal that ends the war in Gaza, testing the latest truce proposal

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The viability of a U.S.-backed proposal to wind down the 8-month-long war in Gaza has been cast into doubt after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would only agree to a “partial” cease-fire deal that would not end the war. His comments, made in an interview with a pro-Netanyahu Israeli TV channel late Sunday, sparked an uproar from families of hostages held by Hamas. Netanyahu’s comments did not deviate dramatically from what he has said previously about his terms for a deal. But they come at a sensitive time and could represent another setback for mediators trying to end the war.

Experts say Gaza is at ‘high risk’ of famine despite increased aid to the north

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — A draft report from the leading international authority on hunger crises says an influx of aid appears to have eased conditions in northern Gaza for now. But it says the entire territory remains at “high risk” of famine after Israel’s offensive in Rafah caused displacement and the disruption of aid operations in the south. The draft report says nearly everyone in Gaza is struggling to get enough food and that more than 495,000 people are expected to experience the highest level of starvation in the coming months. The Associated Press obtained a draft of the latest report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification. The final version is set to be released Tuesday.

Lawsuit challenges new Louisiana law requiring classrooms to display the Ten Commandments

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Civil liberties groups have filed a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s new law mandating that the Ten Commandments must be displayed in every public school classroom. Plaintiffs in the suit filed Monday include parents of Louisiana public school children, represented by attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union, Americans United for Separation of Church and State, and the Freedom From Religion Foundation. Opponents argue that the law is a violation of separation of church and state and that the display will isolate students, especially those who are not Christian. Proponents say the measure is not solely religious and has historical significance. In the language of the law, the Ten Commandments are “foundational documents of our state and national government.”

What’s causing the devastating flooding in the Midwest?

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Heavy rains have caused record-setting flooding in parts of Iowa and South Dakota. The floods have forced evacuations and some basic services are disrupted. Lots of rain late last week fell on already-wet soil and flooded rivers. Rivers are likely to crest early this week and then flow into the Missouri and Mississippi rivers and cause them to swell, too. Heavy rain and flooding are not unusual in the region this time of the year. But climate change is increasing the amount of moisture the atmosphere can hold and leading to some wetter rain events.

Prosecutor in Trump classified documents case clashes with judge over request to restrict his speech

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A federal prosecutor in the classified documents case of Donald Trump has clashed with the judge as he was questioning a request to bar the former president from threatening comments about law enforcement agents involved in the investigation. Prosecutor David Harbach, a member of Special counsel Jack Smith’s team, encountered immediate pushback from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, whose handling of the case has generated intense scrutiny. The judge questioned Harbach about how she could fashion an order that did not run afoul of Trump’s First Amendment rights and whether prosecutors could prove a direct link between Trump’s comments and actions that might then follow.

Mass shootings across the US mark the first weekend of summer

The first weekend of summer brought a tragic yet familiar pattern for American cities wracked by gun violence. Mass shootings over the weekend left dozens dead or wounded at a party in Alabama, an entertainment district in Ohio and a grocery in Arkansas. It was the second straight weekend that saw an outbreak of mass shootings and across the U.S. It all left mayors in several cities marred by the shootings pleadings for help from the state and federal governments. Police in Montgomery, Alabama, say hundreds of rounds were fired at a crowded party early Sunday where nine people were wounded.

Is Trump shielded from criminal charges as an ex-president? A nation awaits word from Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will soon confront a perfect storm mostly of its own making: a trio of decisions stemming directly from the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. Within days of each other, if not hours, the justices are expected to rule on whether Donald Trump has immunity from criminal charges over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss and whether the Republican’s supporters who stormed the Capitol can be prosecuted for obstructing an official proceeding. The court also will decide whether former Trump adviser Steve Bannon can stay out of prison while he appeals his contempt of Congress conviction for defying a subpoena from the House committee that investigated the Capitol attack.

Young gay Latinos see a rising share of new HIV cases, leading to a call for targeted funding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is years into an initiative to end the nation’s HIV epidemic by pumping hundreds of millions of dollars annually into certain states, counties and U.S. territories with the highest infection rates. African Americans continue to have the highest HIV rates in the United States overall. But a KFF Health News-Associated Press analysis shows Latinos made up the largest share of new HIV diagnoses and infections among gay and bisexual men in 2022 compared with other racial and ethnic groups. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “HIV disparities are not inevitable.” Latino health policy advocates want the feds to declare a public health emergency in hopes of directing more money to prevention and treatment.

Car dealerships in North America revert to pens and paper after cyberattacks on software provider

NEW YORK (AP) — Car dealerships across North America are still wrestling with disruptions that started last week. CDK Global, a company that provides software for thousands of auto dealers in the U.S. and Canada, was hit by back-to-back cyberattacks on Wednesday. That led to an outage that continues to impact operations. Prospective car buyers have faced delays at dealerships or seen vehicle orders written up by hand. There’s no immediate end in sight, but CDK says it expects the restoration process to take several days to complete. On Monday, Group 1 Automotive Inc., a $4 billion automotive retailer, said that it continued to use “alternative processes” to sell cars to its customers.

The Texas Rangers are frustrating LGBTQ+ advocates as the only MLB team without a Pride Night

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have frustrated LGBTQ+ advocates for years as the only Major League Baseball team without a Pride Night. The June celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and rights known as Pride Month will come and go again without the Rangers participating. The Resource Center is an LGBTQ+ organization that has worked the Rangers in the past. Resource Center communications and advocacy manager Rafael McDonnell says it’s a “complicated relationship” with the Rangers. McDonnell and other advocates believe a change in ownership could have to be the catalyst for change. The Rangers tout several ways they work with the LGBTQ+ community and say they promote diversity and inclusion internally.

