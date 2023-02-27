AP News Summary at 5:31 a.m. EST

Michigan power crews work, California recovers after storms

Some Michigan residents faced a fourth straight day without power as crews worked to restore electricity to more than 165,000 homes and businesses in the Detroit area after last week’s ice storm. In hard-hit southeastern Michigan, the state’s two main utilities — DTE Energy and Consumers Energy — reported about 165,000 homes and businesses without power Sunday evening. Wednesday’s ice storm coated lines and trees with a half an inch of ice or more. California, meanwhile, was getting a brief break Sunday from a powerful weekend storm that left Los Angeles area rivers swollen to dangerous levels and brought snow to low-lying areas.

DeSantis moves toward GOP presidential bid on his own terms

NEW YORK (AP) — Ron DeSantis has emerged as a political star early in the 2024 presidential election season even as he ignores many conventions of modern politics. The Florida governor often avoids gatherings of fellow Republican governors and party leaders. He is the only top-tier presidential prospect yet to court voters in Iowa, New Hampshire or South Carolina. And he is often at odds with the press. It is becoming increasingly clear that the Florida governor will manage his presidential aspirations in his own way and on his own timeline. DeSantis has quietly begun to expand his political coalition on his terms just as he releases a book, “The Courage to be Free,” which comes out Tuesday.

Rescuers find 60th body off Italy after migrant shipwreck

STECCATO DI CUTRO, Italy (AP) — Rescue crews are searching by sea and air for the dozens of people believed still missing from a migrant shipwreck off Italy’s southern coast. They found a 60th corpse Monday morning.At least eighty people survived Sunday’s shipwreck off the Calabrian coast, but dozens more were feared dead given survivor reports that the ship, which set off from Turkey last week, had carried some 170 people.The beach of Steccato di Cutro, on Calabria’s Ionian coast, was littered with the splintered remains of the ship that broke up on the reefs offshore. The Italian government is doubling down on the need to block migrant operations at their source.

Israel beefs up troops after unprecedented settler rampage

HAWARA, West Bank (AP) — Israel has sent hundreds more troops to the occupied West Bank after a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli brothers and settlers rampaged through a Palestinian town. Settlers torched homes and cars late on Sunday in the worst such violence in decades. The responses to the rampage laid bare rifts in Israel’s new right-wing government. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed for calm while a member of his ruling coalition praised the rampage as deterrence against Palestinian attacks. The events also underscored the limitations of the traditional U.S. approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Washington has tried to prevent escalation but generally stayed away from the politically costly task of pushing for a resolution of the core disputes.

Dilbert distributor severs ties to creator over race remarks

The Dilbert comic strip distributor Andrews McMeel Universal has announced it will no longer work with the strip’s creator, Scott Adams. Andrews McMeel Chairman Hugh Andrews and CEO and President Andy Sareyan say in a joint statement issued Sunday that the syndication company is severing its relationship with Adams because his recent comments on race were not compatible with the company’s core values. In the Feb. 22 episode of his YouTube show, Adams described people who are Black as members of “a hate group” from which white people should “get away.” Various media publishers across the U.S. denounced the comments as racist, hateful and discriminatory while saying they would no longer provide a platform for his work.

Iraqi president says country now peaceful, life is returning

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid says he wants the world to know that his country now is at peace, nearly 20 years after the overthrow of Saddam Hussein. He says it’s free and rebuilding its economy and agriculture. Rashid said in an interview on Sunday that after overcoming the hardships of the past two decades, Iraq is ready to focus on improving everyday life for its people. Rashid says most Iraqis believe the U.S. intervention against Saddam was positive for the country’s future. Government critics say the country’s chronic problems, including a weak infrastructure and endemic corruption, are rooted in a sectarian power-sharing system that allows political elites to use patronage networks to consolidate power.

‘A time bomb’: India’s sinking holy town faces grim future

JOSHIMATH, India (AP) — For months, residents in Joshimath, a holy town burrowed high up in India’s Himalayan mountains, have seen their homes slowly sink. They pleaded for help, but it never arrived. In January however, their town made national headlines. Big, deep cracks had emerged in over 860 homes, making them unlivable. Roads were split with crevices and multi-storied hotels slumped to one side. Authorities declared it a disaster zone and came in on bulldozers, razing down whole parts of a town that had become lopsided. Today, its future is at risk as unbridled construction to meet rising tourists and accelerate India’s hydropower ambitions, coupled with climate change, have exacerbated subsidence, or sinking of land.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ dominates at SAG Awards

The unlikely awards season juggernaut “Everything Everywhere All at Once” marched on at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and even gathered steam with awards not just for best ensemble, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan but also for Jamie Lee Curtis. The SAG Awards, often an Oscar preview, threw some curve balls into the Oscars race in a ceremony streamed lived on Netflix’s YouTube page from Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Curtis won best female supporting actor for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” over the favorite, Angela Bassett. Brendan Fraser took best male lead actor for “The Whale.”

Blazers’ Lillard has 71 pts and 13 3s, then gets drug tested

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard set franchise and career highs with 71 points which tied for the most in the NBA this season and 13 3-pointers and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a two-game losing streak with a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets. Lillard tied Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell for the most points in a game this season after Mitchell also scored 71 in a win over Chicago on Jan. 2. Lillard broke his own franchise mark of 61 points, which he’d done twice, on a 3-pointer with 4:42 left that also broke his career record for 3s in a game with 11. Lillard’s 13 3-pointers were one shy of the NBA record set by Golden State’s Klay Thompson in 2018.

Memories of Wounded Knee reflect mixed legacy after 50 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tensions were already high on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota when activists from the American Indian Movement took over the town of Wounded Knee 50 years ago on Monday. In the view of the protesters, the Oglala Sioux tribal chairman was in cahoots with federal authorities and ran roughshod over residents. But the 71-day occupation quickly morphed into an outpouring of anger over the plight of Native Americans and injustices dating back centuries. Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma member Dwain Camp joined his brothers in the protest. He says the occupation was a watershed moment that helped change the way Native Americans see themselves.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.