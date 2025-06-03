AP News Summary at 5:31 a.m. EDT

Boulder suspect planned to kill group he called ‘Zionist,’ but appeared to have second thoughts

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a man who wounded 12 people in an attack on a group holding their weekly demonstration for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza had planned to kill them all but appeared to have second thoughts. They say Mohamed Sabry Soliman had 18 Molotov cocktails but threw just two during Sunday’s attack in which he yelled “Free Palestine. The two incendiary devices he did throw into the group of about 20 people were enough to wound more than half of them, and authorities say he expressed no regrets about the attack. Federal and state prosecutors have filed separate criminal cases against Soliman, charging him with a hate crime and attempted murder, respectively.

Gaza officials say Israeli forces killed 27 heading to aid site. Israel says it fired near suspects

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian health officials and witnesses say Israeli forces fired on people as they headed toward an aid distribution site Tuesday, killing at least 27, in the third such incident in three days. The army said it fired “near a few individual suspects” who left the designated route, approached its forces and ignored warning shots. The near-daily shootings have come after an Israeli and U.S.-backed foundation established aid distribution points inside Israeli military zones, a system it says is designed to circumvent Hamas. The United Nations has rejected the new system, saying it doesn’t address Gaza’s mounting hunger crisis and allows Israel to use aid as a weapon. The Israeli military said it was looking into reports of casualties on Tuesday.

South Koreans vote for new president in wake of Yoon’s ouster over martial law

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Millions of South Koreans are voting for a new president in a snap election triggered by the ouster of Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative who faces a criminal trial over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December. Pre-election surveys suggest liberal Lee Jae-myung appears headed for an easy win in Tuesday’s election, riding on deep public frustration over the conservatives in the wake of Yoon’s martial law debacle. Conservative candidate Kim Moon Soo has struggled to restore public confidence. The winning candidate will be immediately sworn in as president Wednesday for a full, single five-year term.

Ukraine’s drone attack on Russian warplanes was a serious blow to the Kremlin’s strategic arsenal

A surprise Ukrainian drone attack that targeted Russian air bases hosting nuclear-capable strategic bombers was unprecedented in its scope and sophistication, and dealt a heavy blow to the Russian military. Ukraine said more than 40 bombers were damaged or destroyed Sunday. That’s about a third of Russia’s strategic fleet. The Russian military said only several planes were damaged. The conflicting claims couldn’t be independently verified. But the bold attack demonstrated Ukraine’s capability to hit high-value targets anywhere on Russian territory, dealing a humiliating blow to the Kremlin and inflicting significant losses to Moscow’s arsenal in the 3-year-old war.

Far-right lawmaker Wilders pulls his party out of ruling Dutch coalition in dispute over migration

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders has pulled his party out of the ruling four-party Dutch coalition in dispute over a crackdown on migration. Wilders announced his decision Tuesday in a message on X after a brief meeting in parliament of leaders of the four parties that make up the 11-month-old administration. It was not immediately clear what Wilders’ decision will mean for the government of Prime Minister Dick Schoof. After years in opposition, Wilders’ party won the last election on pledges to slash migration. He has grown increasingly frustrated at what he sees as the slow pace of the coalition’s efforts to implement his plans.

World shares are mixed after modest gains put Wall St close to records

Asian shares have closed mostly higher while European benchmarks gave up early gains. Oil prices rose and U.S. futures slipped. Markets in China advanced despite a report showing a deterioration in manufacturing activity in May, even after China and the U.S. paused tariff hikes to allow time for talks. The survey of purchasing managers, or PMI, by the financial media group Caixin showed factory output, new export orders, purchasing activity and staffing all declined. On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite added 0.7%. Treasury yields rose.

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

DEADHORSE, Alaska (AP) — The head of the U.S. Energy Department says President Donald Trump wants to double the amount of oil coursing through Alaska’s 800-mile pipeline system and build a massive natural gas export project as its twin. Energy Secretary Chris Wright made the remarks as he and two other Trump Cabinet members visited Prudhoe Bay near the Arctic Ocean. The stop on Monday was part of a multiday trip aimed at highlighting Trump’s push to expand oil and gas drilling, mining and logging in the state.

How a new planetarium show helped scientists unlock a cosmic secret

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists say a new planetarium show about the Milky Way has helped them unlock one of the solar system’s many secrets. Experts at the American Museum of Natural History in New York were fine-tuning a scene about the Oort Cloud that’s far beyond Pluto. Scientists have never glimpsed this region, but when museum experts projected their scene onto the planetarium dome, created using simulation data, they saw a spiral shape. They published their findings in The Astrophysical Journal earlier this year. The planetarium show “Encounters in the Milky Way” opens to the public on Monday.

North Dakota’s historic sites will finally have toilets that flush

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Visitors to historic sites in North Dakota will soon have flush toilets available. The State Historical Society is upgrading major sites with staffs, such as bandleader Lawrence Welk’s childhood home. The move comes as a way to improve the visitor experience and to replace portable and vault toilets at staffed sites. Other sites set for the upgrades include Whitestone Hill and Fort Buford. North Dakota has 60 historic sites, from museums to historic buildings to remote locations. Not every site will receive the restroom upgrades. Nearly 400,000 people last year visited places where the Historical Society tracks visitation.

